Costco Food Court Just Introduced Two Wild New Menu Items

The Costco Food Court has amassed a (well-deserved) cult following over the past few decades. While most famous for its unparalleled $1.50 hot dog and soda deal, which hasn’t gone up in price since 1984, there is a revolving door of delicious food and beverages also on the menu, some that are loved and others loathed. Recently, shoppers have noticed two new seasonal additions: Frozen Strawberry Lemonade and Cold Brew Mocha Freeze. Here is everything you need to know about the exciting new additions to the Costco menu.

Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

According to the item’s promotional poster, which is displayed in Costco locations across the U.S., the frozen strawberry lemonade costs $2.99 and is made with real fruit, contains 250 calories, and doesn’t use any artificial flavors or colors. It looks like a frozen lemonade with little chunks of berries.

Cold Brew Mocha Freeze

The Cold Brew Mocha Freeze, also $2.99, is made with cold brew iced coffee, Kirkland Signature Colombian beans, and premium chocolate. It clocks in at a whopping 580 calories. Per the photo, there is a lot of chocolate around the base.

Influencers Have Been Sharing About the New Items

bigeatswithbig.al shared a post about the lemonade on Instagram. “Costco just released a NEW drink just in time for summer! RUN DON’T WALK to try the new Frozen Strawberry Lemonade- it even has strawberry bits inside🤤🍓However, I wish they provided wider straws so the strawberry chunks didn’t get stuck,” they wrote.

Some Redditors Complained About the Straw

Other people on Reddit had the same complaints. “Can’t drink it with a straw very well. It’s pretty damn good, especially in the florida heat, but I was annoyed about the straw thing. I eventually just popped the top off,” one wrote. “Ya they need smoothie straw for these,” agreed another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Others Found the Mocha to Be Too Sweet

While customers like the new coffee drink, a few complained it was too sweet. “Having cold brew at Costco would be awesome but the mocha freeze is so damn sweet. It’s like drinking frozen coffee syrup,” one Redditor wrote. “It is so sweet!! I’ve asked them to just give me the cold brew freeze without the mocha syrup to cut down on the sweetness. It’s still sweet but at least it’s not as bad with the mocha syrup,” added another.