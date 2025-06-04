Costco’s New Food Court Item Has Shoppers Going Wild

The Costco food court has amassed a cult following since it opened in 1984 as a hot dog stand, a year after the first Costco opened. Many of the items spark major nostalgia, as many of us have been dining on the warehouse benches since we were kids, cranking out diced onions from the dispenser (RIP) for our kosher dogs. There is also a rush of enjoyment experienced by eating such delicious food for next to nothing, which I could also see in my father’s eyes as he devoured his hot dog and Coke (“best deal in town,” he would say) during every trip. When new items appear on the food court menu, shoppers have some serious opinions and aren’t afraid of sounding off on Reddit. The latest new food court item to provoke chatter, both good, meh, and bad? A new combo calzone, currently available at select locations. Here is what you need to know about the fully loaded Italian meal.

The combo calzone is filled with lots of ingredients – pepperoni, sausage, cheese, tomato sauce, onion, peppers, olives, and mushrooms – according to a photo shared on Reddit. It sells for $6.99 and comes at a caloric price of 1080 calories.

According to social media, it appears to be available only in Michigan. “Costco has quietly introduced a new item to its food court menu: the Combo Calzone, priced at $6.99. Currently available at a single location in Michigan, this calzone is packed with pepperoni, sausage, cheese, onions, peppers, olives, and mushrooms, evoking memories of the beloved combo pizza that was discontinued in 2020,” writes Mouth Attack on Instagram.

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Costo So Obsessed also shared about it. “New new new food court item today spotted in Michigan. Combo calzone $6.99 ! 🍕 Have you tried this or seen it at your local Costco food court? I definitely wanna try it. It looks pretty good,” they wrote.

Only a few Redditors up in the “Mitten State” have been blessed with the opportunity of taste testing the new item. “I actually had it the other day,” one Redditor in Lansing, Michigan writes. “Its alright. its kind of like a big slice folded on itself, so it has a ‘crust’ (which you can see in the photo) I felt like it was a little overcooked but maybe it was just my location. I don’t think itd be somthing I would get very often, but I don’t regret trying it. I think the regular pizza is better.”

“Yup. It’s a hit. 10/10. Big enough for 2,” wrote u/PutinNoShirt. “Delicious. Way better than the roast beef sandwich,” added u/AJax48. “Tastes like nostalgia! Reminded me of Pizza Hut back in the day,” said u/Ambitious-Ice3252.

Others got pretty descriptive, with u/Zealousideal_Hat7545 noting that the “Crust is perfect. Not soggy, not too crispy. Just right.” u/MatrixMagma called the “cheese pull” insane. “I’m talking Instagram-worthy,” they wrote. “Flavor bomb. The tomato sauce inside was tangy and delicious,” added u/wharfrat57.

While some people complained about the price, those who have feasted on it maintain it is a great value and big enough to feed at least two people. Another person who tried it in Michigan dubs it “perfection and a steal for $6.99.” u/goldenhourmagic confirmed it is “Massive,” in her review. “I split it with my boyfriend and we were both full.” u/NintendoDad added: “Honestly could be two meals. That thing is packed.”

There were a few diners who weren’t quite as impressed. “Too much dough for me. Felt more like bread than calzone,” wrote u/turboscreech. “Wish it had more filling. Lots of crust, little center,” complained u/Cactus_Meat. “Greasy. Tasted good, but I felt it later,” u/ReallyBigCheese added.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without

Another concern people expressed was the calorie count. “Definitely not the low cal calzone zone,” a person commented. “Over 1K calories. Yikes!” one writes. “Eat 2 and you’re done for the day!” another chimes in. “Costco thighs,” jokes a third. But again, others noted that it is unlikely you will consume the entire thing on your own in one setting.

Endless commenters, none of whom had actually tried the calzone, were reminded of the combo pizza, which was no longer on the menu, and demanded its return. “Combo calzone? No one cares. Bring back the combo pizza please. God,” one said. “They could easily bring back the combo if they can make this…” another agreed. “Just put everything on that ingredient list on a cheese pizza…give us back the combo!” another sounded off.