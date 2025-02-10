Over 50? 7 Costco Foods You Need in Your Kitchen Right Now

Costco is famous for its larger-than-life 700-calorie muffins and pizza dripping in saturated fat. However, there are lots of healthy eats and treats that can be found at the mega-store. Social media feeds are devoted to healthy shopping at Costco, with experts advising what to stock up on and what to skip. However, what might be considered healthy for someone in their forties and under might not be the best for someone over fifty. Here are 7 Costco foods you need in your kitchen right now if you are over 40, according to Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies.

Wild-Caught Salmon

First, start with a good protein. Collingwood recommends wild-caught salmon, either frozen or fresh. "Wild-caught salmon is rich in Omega-3s for heart and brain health," she explains. These healthy fats are essential as we age, helping to reduce inflammation and support cognitive function. Costco offers a variety of wild-caught salmon options that can be baked, grilled, or pan-seared for easy, nutritious meals.

Eggs

Next up, make sure to stock up on eggs (organic or cage-free), which are a great deal at Costco. "They are rich in choline for brain function, nutrient-dense, and good quality protein," she says. Eggs are also incredibly versatile—you can scramble them for breakfast, add them to salads for extra protein, or even use them in baking. FYI: Costco eggs are so popular with shoppers that there are regular shortages. , so you'll want to grab them while you can.

Oats

Steel-cut oats or rolled oats are another Costco must-buy for anyone over 50. "Great for complex carbs, fiber for heart health and digestion," Collingwood says. Oats can help lower cholesterol and keep your digestive system running smoothly. Whether you enjoy them in a warm breakfast bowl or use them in baking recipes, Costco's bulk oats offer both health benefits and value.

Avocados

Over in the produce aisle, don't sleep on avocados. Collingwood explains that the fleshy fruit is packed with healthy fats and fiber for brain and heart health. They're perfect for spreading on toast, adding to salads, or blending into smoothies. Insider tip: According to Redditors, the Mexican avocados are a much better option than the Peruvian variety, offering superior taste and texture.

Berries

Next up in produce, berries. Blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries – fresh or frozen – are all great options. "Berries are high in antioxidants and fiber for digestive health and disease prevention," says Collingwood. They're easy to add to smoothies, oatmeal, or yogurt and can even be enjoyed as a snack on their own. Costco's large packs ensure you'll have plenty on hand for all your meals. Freeze some for later, too; they'll maintain their nutrients.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Greens

Greens are another must-buy at Costco if you are over 50. Collingwood recommends fresh or frozen broccoli, spinach, and kale, as they are all "nutrient-dense greens high in antioxidants, fiber, vitamins, and minerals." These greens can be tossed into salads, sautéed as a side dish, or blended into smoothies for an easy way to get your daily dose of nutrients.

Cottage Cheese or Greek Yogurt

As for dairy, Collingwood suggests two high-protein options: Cottage Cheese (Low-Fat) or Kirkland Plain Greek Yogurt. "It is high in calcium, Vitamin D, and protein for bones and muscles," she says. These options are perfect for a quick breakfast or snack, and they can also be used in recipes to boost protein content while keeping meals light and nutritious.