The No. 1 Costco Mistake That's Costing You Money, Experts Say

Costco is famous for great deals on everything from big-screen televisions and supersized bags of rice to inexpensive hot dog meals. If you shop at the wholesaler, you save lots of money on all your household items, especially if you have a big family or business. However, you may be making a common Costco shopping mistake and don't even know it. Trae Bodge, Smart Shopping Expert at truetrae.com, reveals the number one mistake people make when shopping at Cosco – and it could save you even more money if you stop making it.

According to Bodge, there are many more opportunities to save money at Costco than you might think. But you have to do research, and sometimes that means shopping around for the best price or looking at third-party discount websites. "The number one mistake shoppers make is not looking for additional ways to save," she says. "The assumption is that the mere act of shopping at a Costco store ensures you're getting the lowest price, but that's not always true."

Many shoppers hesitate to shop on Costco.com, as many of the prices are higher than in the warehouse due to the inclusion of shipping. However, one hidden way to save, according to Bodges? Shopping online. "Sometimes shopping at Costco.com is the better option because coupon sites, like CouponCabin.com, have online offers for Costco," she says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Also, sometimes things are cheaper online because of promos. For example, one Redditor maintains that she saved money by buying a robot vacuum online instead of in the warehouse because of a manufacturer's promo that wasn't offered in the warehouse. "I bought my Roomba for $150 last online than in the store," they revealed.

Furthermore, if you aren't a Costco member yet, you should search online for membership deals instead of signing up at the store. "If you haven't signed up for a membership yet, sites like Couponcabin often have discounts available for membership," she reveals.

Also, how you pay matters. "Along those lines, using a Costco credit card gives you the best bang for your buck from a payment perspective," she says. However, "if you don't need another credit card in your wallet, Google the names of your other cards to see if you can earn points or cashback on your Costco purchases," she suggests.