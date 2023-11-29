20 Best Costco Items Customers Can't Stop Buying In 2023

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Shopping for groceries nowadays often involves a lot of trial and error. You might try out a new item only to find that it misses the mark on taste or quality. Even products that are decent enough may still be too pricey to be worth your hard-earned dollars.

On the other hand, some products are so good that they're worthy of becoming a common addition to your shopping lists, whether it's because of their taste, quality, price, or a combination of factors. And unsurprisingly, the beloved warehouse club Costco is home to plenty of these types of items.

In a recent viral Reddit thread that has racked up more than 2,000 comments, Costco shoppers weighed in on all the amazing items that they can't stop buying from the retailer. We've rounded up the most frequently mentioned products from that list to help shoppers pinpoint which items are the best of the best, based on other customers' reviews.

From decadent desserts to paper products, read on for 20 of the best Costco items that members can't stop buying right now!

Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano

Per serving (1 inch cube) : 110 cal, 8 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 180 mg sodium, 10 g carbs, 9 g protein

Once you get a taste of Costco's special parmesan, you'll have trouble eating other versions of the popular cheese, according to customers. The Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano comes from whole wheels that are aged for 24 months, which gives it an intense flavor and hard texture. Costco offers big blocks and shredded containers of the cheese, both of which have become a staple on members' shopping lists.

"It is incomparably better than the regular American supermarket parm and half the cost of the imported good stuff," a fan wrote on Reddit.

Kirkland Signature Protein Bars

Chocolate Brownie (1 bar) : 190 cal, 6 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat), 140 mg sodium, 22 g carbs (10 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 21 g protein

While there are plenty of protein bars on the market nowadays, Costco's version of the popular snack has become the go-to brand for many members. The Kirkland Signature Protein Bars—available in Chocolate Brownie and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough flavors—contain 21 grams of protein, real chocolate, and no artificial flavors. Costco shoppers love them so much that they've even resorted to expletives when trying to convey how delicious they are.

"I have one every morning as a snack with a cup of coffee," wrote on Reddit.

Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pie

PER SERVING (1/12TH PIE) : 320 cal, 11 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 380 mg sodium, 48 g carbs (1 g fiber, 31 g sugar), 6 g protein

Shoppers technically can't buy Costco's famous pumpkin pies year round because they're a seasonal item only sold in the fall and winter. But when those desserts are available, members buy them in droves. In fact, some shoppers were recently spotted buying dozens of pies at a time ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, leading to concerns about supplies.

Members love the bakery item for both the taste and affordability. Depending on your warehouse, you'll probably only pay around $5.99 for a whole three-and-a-half pound pie.

"For the price and size, it's unbeatable. I will never get a pumpkin pie anywhere else," a fan wrote.

Kirkland Signature Fully Cooked Bacon

Per serving (2 slices) : 90 cal, 6 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 320 mg sodium, 6 g carbs, 6 g protein

Don't scoff at eating pre-cooked bacon until you've tried Costco's version. Customers say they love to slip the Kirkland Signature Fully-Cooked Bacon into their carts because it's both tasty and convenient.

Customers need only pop the bacon into a microwave or oven and heat it to their desired crispiness before digging in. As for the taste, one fan described it as having "a little hickory smoke flavor" without being "overly salty."

Kirkland Signature Meatloaf

Costco's Kirkland Signature Meatloaf with Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes has become a staple for many members because of both the taste and convenience. Customers need only pop it in the oven and then dig in once it's heated through.

"I love comfort food that I don't have to make," one shopper said of the premade meal on Reddit.

While members are free to enjoy the entrée and side as is, they can also take a note from other shoppers who like to serve it alongside fresh veggies.

"I steam some broccoli for an easy veggie side to go with it. One of the easiest meal preps for the week," a Redditor said.

Bibigo Chicken & Cilantro Fully Cooked Mini Wontons

Per serving (4 pieces) : 50 cal, 1 g fat, 150 mg sodium, 8 g carbs (1 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 3 g protein

Bibigo is behind several popular products at Costco, like the fully cooked sticky rice bowls, but members say they can't get enough of the brand's Chicken & Cilantro Mini Wontons.

Those little morsels come fully cooked and frozen, so customers can easily heat up a few to enjoy as a snack or meal. Customers love them for both the taste and ease of preparation. One fan even went so far as to describe them as "dangerously delicious."

Over-the-Counter Drugs

While they may not be the most exciting items that Costco has to offer, members say that the retailer's deals on over-the-counter drugs like ibuprofen and acetaminophen can't be beat.

For context, Costco is currently charging $12.86 online for 1,000 of its Kirkland Signature Ibuprofen Tablets near me in New Jersey (prices may vary in stores or in other parts of the country). Meanwhile, the same quantity of Amazon's ibuprofen tablets will currently run you more than $20.

"They are by and large the cheapest out there," a Costco shopper said of the retailer's drugs.

Rotisserie Chicken

PER SERVING (3 OZ): 140 cal, 7 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat), 460 mg sodium, 0.5 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0.5 g sugar), 19 g protein

No list of items that Costco members buy time and time again would be complete without the famous rotisserie chickens. But if you needed any proof of its popularity, look no further than a recent viral video where shoppers cleaned out a fresh cart of chickens in mere seconds.

Members buy these beloved birds repeatedly because they're wildly affordable at just $4.99, and the protein can be put to use in a myriad of creative and tasty ways.

"It's my emotional support animal at this point," one Redditor recently quipped.

Kirkland Signature Dog Food

Costco not only has fan-favorite food items for humans, but also for members' beloved furry friends. Many shoppers say that Costco's Kirkland Signature dog food is their go-to because it's much cheaper than other brands. They've also reported that their pets seem have developed quite a taste for the affordable kibble.

"The only other dog food my dogs can happily stomach is almost triple the price. I'm a Costco member at least until they aren't around anymore," a shopper said.

"The Kirkland dog food is at a sweet spot of price vs. quality. You have to pay a lot more to get a product that's even a little bit better," another noted.

Ling Ling Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers

Per serving (5 potstickers) : 2,700 cal, 6 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 570 mg sodium, 41 g carbs (2 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 12 g protein

The Bibigo wontons aren't the only frozen dumplings that shoppers can't get enough of at Costco. The Ling Ling Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers have also garnered quite the following among members. These dumplings come frozen with a savory dipping sauce you can serve on the side. One member joked that they buy these potstickers so often that "they are basically a family member now."

Kirkland Signature Trash Bags

Trash bags are one of the quintessentials household items—and many Costco shoppers depend on the warehouse club to fill that need. Plenty of members reported on Reddit that the Kirkland Signature trash bags are one of the items that they find themselves buying time and time again. According to fans, the item hits the sweet spot between price and reliability.

One customer noted that the trash bags are one of the several basics at Costco that are "better quality than most brands" and "top of the line" when you consider the cost. A box of 200 bags currently costs $19.64 online near me, but prices may vary in stores and in other parts of the country.

Kirkland Signature Italian Basil Pesto

Per serving (1/4 cup) : 330 cal, 30 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 630 mg sodium, 9 g carbs (4 g fiber), 6 g protein

In the Reddit thread where Costco shoppers shared the items that they can't stop buying from the retailer, the Kirkland Signature Italian Basil Pesto was one of the most frequently mentioned. The refrigerated item is made from 100% imported Italian basil and comes completely ready to use, so shoppers can simply crack open the jar and put it to use as needed.

If you have trouble getting through the whole jar before it expires, fear not. Members have reported that it freezes very well.

Kerrygold Pure Irish Butter

Per serving (1 tbsp) : 100 cal, 11 g fat (7 g saturated fat), 100 mg sodium, 0 g carbs, 0 g protein

When shoppers stock up on butter at Costco, many love to reach for Kerrygold's imported version. The brand uses milk from grass-fed cows in Ireland to craft this rich dairy item. And while shoppers have some serious complaints about Costco's Kirkland Signature butter, the quality of the Kerrygold brand appears to have stood the test of time. One Costco shopper declared it one of the few items at the warehouse that they "cannot leave without."

Kirkland Signature American Vodka

While Costco's Kirkland Signature American Vodka did suffer from a temporary and mysterious quality issue earlier this year, that hasn't turned shoppers off from the popular liquor.

The vodka is distilled six times and comes in sizable 1.75-liter bottles. But the price point is what really attracts shoppers. Customers report that it only costs around $12.99 per bottle in warehouses.

"I buy a bottle every time I'm there, whether I need it or not. Helluva deal," one fan raved.

Kirkland Signature Muffins

Blueberry (1 muffin): 590 cal, 29 g fat (6 g saturated fat, 0.5 g trans fat), 540 mg sodium, 71 g carbs (2 g fiber, 36 g sugar), 8 g protein

Costco debuts exciting new baked goods all the time, but there's still one mainstay in the retailer's bakery section that members can't get enough of: the muffins.

Available in several fun flavors like blueberry and double chocolate, these muffins are massive and extremely affordable at just around $12 per dozen. Better yet, members also think they're pretty tasty.

"Half of a muffin with some coffee makes the perfect breakfast!" one fan raved.

Motor City Pizza Co. Double Pepperoni Pizza

Per serving (1/6 pizza) : 380 cal, 19 g fat (8 g saturated fat), 830 mg sodium, 34 g carbs (2 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 17 g protein

While frozen pizza is very convenient on busy nights, the taste and quality can sometimes be disappointing when compared to a fresh pie. But Costco shoppers can't stop buying one popular frozen brand that they say even rivals pizza from a local shop: Motor City Pizza Co.

The brand's Double Pepperoni Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pizza features a thick, crispy crust topped with cheese and plenty of pepperoni. One customer insists that the frozen pie is "better than 90% of takeout." Another said that it's so tasty that it convinced them to renew their soon-to-expire Costco membership after trying it for the first time.

Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants

Per serving (1 croissant) : 300 cal, 17 g fat (11 g saturated fat, 0.5 g trans fat), 330 mg sodium, 30 g carbs (1 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 6 g protein

Like the beloved muffins, many Costco fans believe a shopping trip wouldn't be complete without picking up a pack of the Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants. Members can score 12 croissants for less than $10 dollars, though prices may vary depending on the location. They're currently priced at $7.01 online near me, but other shoppers have reported paying as little as $5.99 for a dozen. The taste of those buttery baked goods is also "divine," according to fans.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"I buy a box every other week and my lunch sandwiches are elevated," a shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Paper Towels

Costco's Kirkland Signature Paper Towels have garnered many loyal followers because of their appealing price point. Each pack comes with 12 rolls that contain 160 two-ply sheets apiece. While prices may vary depending on the warehouse—a pack currently costs $22.80 online near me—members swear that Costco's deal on the staple paper good is much better than what they see at other grocers.

"Have you price checked paper towels at a grocery store recently? It's absurd," a member noted on Reddit.

Kirkland Signature Sparkling Water

Per serving (1 can) : 0 cal, 0 g fat, 0 mg sodium, 0 g carbs, 0 g protein

Out of all the sparkling water brands consumers have access to nowadays, Costco shoppers keep coming back to the Kirkland Signature version. The retailer sells massive 35-packs with multiple fruity flavors of these bubbly beverages for just around $13, depending on your location. Many members love these drinks so passionately that they've completely ditched the name brands.

"Way better than LaCroix," one Costco shopper said in reference to a rival sparkling water brand.

Gasoline

There's a reason that Costco gas stations are often heavily clogged with customers—members love to take advantage of the retailer's competitive prices on fuel for their cars.

While prices may vary from warehouse to warehouse, many shoppers say that the Costco gasoline is consistently cheaper than rival stations.

"It's always 20-30 cents less per gallon than any other gas station," one shopper noted.

Members also say that the gasoline itself is "top tier." Just be prepared to potentially wait in a long line whenever you want to take advantage of those prices and quality.