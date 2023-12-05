Trader Joe's New Frozen Beef Dinner Is Garnering Major Praise From Shoppers

From the Mandarin Orange Chicken to the Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese, Trader Joe's frozen foods have long been lauded by shoppers looking for quick and delicious meals. Now, there's yet another ready-to-eat meal generating notable buzz.

The beloved grocery chain recently released its frozen beef bulgogi, a Korean dish consisting of thinly sliced beef marinated in a sweet and savory sauce. TJ's version features one pound of beef marinated in a traditional blend of soy sauce, mirin, and sesame oil, as well as onion, garlic, and apple, pear, and pineapple juices. The frozen item, which yields three servings, is available for $12.99 and can be heated in the microwave or on the stove.

"This is one of the best tasting new items I have ever had from Trader Joe's and it will forever be a staple in my home," wrote Trader Joe's fan account @traderjoeslist, run by Natasha Fischer. The Instagram post quickly amassed nearly 300 comments.

"I had the Bulgogi tonight and it was so tasty! I should have gotten a couple more packages," one shopper wrote. "I tried it yesterday [and] it was beyond delicious," another one said.

While Fischer used the bulgogi to make tacos, many social media users have offered up their own ideas.

One Instagrammer in the comments section recommended pairing the beef with green scallion pancakes and kimchi. Another said they would use it to make Philly cheesesteaks. A few days prior, Instagram user @traderjoesobsessed, shared a post featuring beef bulgogi loaded fries with gochujang mayo sauce.

The item's fanfare extends beyond Instagram, too, with one Reddit user recently writing, "As a Korean I approve of this. I tried it and it was legit. Trader Joe's have been on point with Korean food lately!"

Although the new bulgogi has received plenty of positive feedback, it hasn't gone without critique. Multiple shoppers have said this item is on the pricier side, while others drew attention to the sodium content, which is 740 milligrams per serving.

Before launching this frozen beef bulgogi, Trader Joe's has been selling vegan Korean Beefless Bulgogi. Available for $4.99, this plant-based item is made with soy protein that has been marinated in a sweet and savory soy sauce.

This isn't the first time Trader Joe's take on a Korean staple has drawn in rave reviews. Over the summer, the grocery chain introduced its frozen kimbap, a popular Korean rice dish that resembles sushi. The product quickly flew off the shelves and sold out of stores, resulting in some Trader Joe's locations placing purchasing limits on the item.