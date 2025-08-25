7 Costco Frozen Foods Shoppers Are Stocking Up On

Dining at restaurants has become increasingly expensive over the last year due to various factors, including inflation and tariff pressures. Luckily, Costco makes eating at home easier, offering many options for restaurant-quality foods in the freezer section. Whether you are craving Italian, Asian, or a breakfast sandwich from your favorite coffee chain, don’t waste your money at restaurants. Here are 7 Costco frozen foods shoppers call restaurant-quality.

Mila Starter Pack Xiao Long Bao Soup Dumplings

Soup dumplings are a delicacy that some Chinese restaurants specialize in. Instead of dining out, order this Mila Starter Pack Xiao Long Bao Soup Dumplings, which comes with three bags of restaurant-quality soup dumplings (pork, chicken, shrimp and pork), one bamboo steamer, and two dipping bowls. “Excellent soup dumplings and the starter pack is great value,” says one shopper.

Motor City Pizza Co. Double Pepperoni Pizza

Most pizza places don’t even have Detroit-style pizza, but Costco does! Motor City Pizza Co. Double Pepperoni is a fan favorite of shoppers. “The texture is immaculate,” writes one Redditor. “The double pepperoni is the best frozen pizza I’ve ever had,” says another. “I love them. Not only do they taste great but they always cook the same each time,” a third chimes in.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Rao’s Eggplant Parmesan

Getting a reservation at Rao’s is tough. Luckily, it’s easy to recreate the chain’s gourmet dishes at home with the help of Costco, where you can buy a box of Rao’s Eggplant Parmesan. Each box comes with two trays, each suitable for five people. “The delicious sauce was exactly what you’d expect. The eggplant was good, breaded, and not overly crispy, but not soggy. I felt like I was eating real food,” our reviewer says. This meal also takes an hour to bake.

Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken Fried Rice

While it’s fun to go out for hibachi, you can satisfy the craving with Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken Fried Rice. Our reviewer maintains that it looks “just like homemade fried rice should look” with “chunks of chicken and a variety of colorful vegetables” along with brown rice. And, it is “so easy” to make that her kids (ages 9 and 11) “could make this independently whenever they wanted.”

Marie Callender Chicken Pot Pies

When I was a kid, we used to go to Marie Callender’s for chicken pot pies. Now, I simply head to the Costco freezer section. “You get 8 for the same price as 4 at regular grocery stores,” writes one shopper. “Truly are they even related it’s crazy how mid the restaurant is when the frozen food is so good,” another says.

Kirkland Signature Chicken Chunks

Many people swear that Kirkland Signature Chicken Chunks are better than gourmet and even beat Chick-fil-A. “My kids are singlehandedly keeping them in business I think,” jokes one person. They are also versatile, with lots of people tossing them in pasta dishes, salads, or eating with dip. And, you can also get a pack of Chick-fil-A sauce at the store to recreate the favorite meal.

Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwiches

If you can’t make it to Starbucks, pick up a box of Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwiches. Reddit posts are dedicated to Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwiches, applewood smoked bacon, egg, and cheese served on a spiral buttered croissant. “The bacon is surprisingly amazing and so is the bun,” one person commented. “They are knock off of the Starbucks one,” says another. “I just got these the other day and they are 100% 10/10 in the air fryer,” another added.