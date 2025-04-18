Shopping in Costco's freezer section is so much fun because you never know what delicious meals you will find—especially if you are on the hunt for homemade-worthy food. Between work, kid's sports, and household chores, I don't have a ton of time to cook meals totally from scratch. Costco to the rescue! The store carries so many frozen items that honestly are better than any restaurant and even taste like they were made in my own kitchen, and sometimes better. Here are 7 Costco frozen foods that taste like you made them from scratch.

Kirkland Signature Cooked Meatballs Italian Style Beef

Why spend hours hand batching meatballs, when your kids prefer the ones from Costco? Kirkland Signature Cooked Meatballs Italian-Style Beef are a total crowd please, and literally take a few minutes to nuke in the microwave or air fryer. They are also "so versatile," writes one Redditor, recommending using them for meatball subs, sweet n' sour meatballs w/ rice & Asia veggies, adding them to frozen pizza "to beef it up" or classic spaghetti.

Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna

Another crowd-pleaser is Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna, which tastes just like homemade lasagna. "The top was a mound of cheese and sauce with sausage poking through," our reviewer says, adding that it tastes "far better than your average frozen lasagna, and it's made with choice ground beef, sausage, real cheese, and tomatoes."

Rao's Eggplant Parmesan

Rao's Eggplant Parmesan at Costco is basically one of the restaurant's signature dishes in a box. The bulk offering at Costco comes with two trays, each suitable for five people. "The delicious sauce was exactly what you'd expect. The eggplant was good, breaded, and not overly crispy, but not soggy. I felt like I was eating real food," our reviewer says.

La Boulangerie Smoked Ham & Swiss Cheese Pockets

Gourmet Hot Pockets? Yes please. La Boulangerie Smoked Ham & Swiss Cheese Pockets taste like they came from a French bakery, many shoppers maintain. "I love these. Thaw out in microwave for like 30 seconds, air fry 360 for 6 min," one suggests. "Goddamn it. If I had an award I'd give it," writes one Redditor. "These are ABSOLUTE bomb!" another agrees.

Motor City Pizza Co. Double Pepperoni

Motor City Pizza Co. Double Pepperoni is better than most pizza places or anything you can make at home, per shoppers. The Detroit-style pizza has an "immaculate" texture, writes one Redditor. "The double pepperoni is the best frozen pizza I've ever had," says another. "I love them. Not only do they taste great but they always cook the same each time," a third chimes in.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken Fried Rice

Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken Fried Rice tastes like it was whipped up at a Japanese restaurant, but is as easy to cook as a bag of popcorn. Our reviewer maintains that it looks "just like homemade fried rice should look" with "chunks of chicken and a variety of colorful vegetables" along with brown rice. And, it is "so easy" to make that her kids (ages 9 and 11) "could make this independently whenever they wanted."

Marie Callender Chicken Pot Pies

Marie Callender's Chicken Pot Pies are a classic. Many people have been feasting on the freezer item section for decades, and you can buy them bulk in the Costco freezer section. "You get 8 for the same price as 4 at regular grocery stores," writes one shopper. "Truly are they even related it's crazy how mid the restaurant is when the frozen food is so good," another says.