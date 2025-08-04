11 Costco Groceries That Just Got a Big Price Drop

Costco shoppers will be thrilled with this month’s grocery bargains, with new low prices on a variety of household must-haves and everyday staples items. The warehouse chain has some great deals happening right now online, in stores, and in the Costco Business Center. Whether you need to stock up on snacks and juice or some sweet treats, these new deals are sure to impress. Here are 11 fan-favorite Costco grocery items that just got a price drop.

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks

Costco has the Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks for $4.50 off until August 24. Many Costco members enjoy these nuggets with Chick-fil-A sauce, and strongly recommend cooking them in the air fryer vs oven. “I was legit blown away at the difference between regular oven vs air fryer,” one Redditor said. “They’re SO much better in the air fryer it’s not even funny.”

Zena Nutrition Pure Colostrum

Zena Nutrition Pure Colostrum is $7 off at Costco right now. This 100% bovine colostrum should only be mixed into cold drinks as hot liquids can impact the quality and efficacy of the supplement. Shoppers are limited to 15 jars per order.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kevin’s Thai Coconut Chicken

Costco has the Kevin’s Thai Coconut Chicken on sale for $11.91 down from $15.41. “Just wanted to say that this stuff is great! I thought it was a bit pricey at $14 but I’ll easily get 4 meals out of this paired with some rice. The chicken is nice and tender and the sauce has a great flavor,” one Redditor shared.

Vita Coco Coconut Water

Vita Coco Coconut Water is on sale for $22.94 down from $28.69. “These days, there are so many coconut drinks out there, but this one stands out. It has a distinct, natural flavor and provides excellent hydration. Definitely one of the best I’ve tried!” one shopper said.

Pressed Juicery

Costco shoppers who love the Pressed Juicery Daily Wellness Variety Pack but not the $139.99 price tag will love the new Functional Wellness Smoothie Multipack ($19.28 in Los Angeles). “Love that they brought these in, I like them better than Naked Juices. At Astoria Costco, $16.99,” one Redditor said. “They actually taste pretty good. Some juices taste awful and you suffer through it for the health benefits, but these are pretty decent,” another commented.

ITO EN Jasmine Green Tea

ITO EN Jasmine Green Tea is on sale for $16.99 down from $20.99. “Great unsweetened flavor with this brand. I enjoy a bare, tea flavor without it tasting too citric acid-y or lemon-y, and I find the jasmine very refreshing and light,” one shopper said.

Starbucks Frappuccino

Starbucks Frappuccino Chilled Coffee Drink in Vanilla is on sale for $22.19 down from $26.59. “I’ve been shopping at Costco for years and they’ve only ever carried the mocha flavor. Not awful, but definitely not great, and not something I want to spend $20 on, even if it’s comparably a ‘good deal. But after years and years, they finally started stocking the vanilla flavor!” one happy customer said.

Popchips Potato Chips Snack Packs

The variety box of Popchips Potato Chips Snack Packs is on sale for $12.49, down from $17.49. Each pack contains 8 Sea Salt, 12 Barbeque, 6 Sour Cream & Onion, and 4 Sea Salt & Vinegar.

Loacker Classic Crispy Wafers

Loacker Classic Crispy Wafers are on sale for $6.69 down from $9.19. “We like them a lot because they have lower sugar than most American fare and very flavorful,” one customer said. Yeah I thought they were good too! I’d pack them in my lunch as a tiny sweet treat. My husband ate all the hazelnut ones and I took most of the vanilla ones,” another agreed.

Azuma Gourmet Seaweed Salad

The Azuma Gourmet Seaweed Salad is on sale for $9.39 down from $12.39. “We buy this all the time, you can freeze this and it tastes equally good when unfrozen. Suggest packaging into small portions for freezing,” one Redditor recommended.

CLIF Builder’s Protein Bars

The variety pack of CLIF Builder’s Protein Bars is on sale for $18.69 down from $25.69. “Great product, delicious with 20g of protein,” one member said. “I would buy these on occasion from stores and never saw them at Costco. Found them on Costco.com and online price is well below other sites including the product website. Not sold in warehouse – no problem/hassle with Costco.com.”