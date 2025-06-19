6 Costco Groceries That Taste More Expensive Than They Are

Costco‘s inventory of gourmet and fancy foods and drinks is truly impressive—and the best part is, like most of the store—prices are more than reasonable. These foods and drinks not only feel luxurious but actually are, in terms of quality and ingredients. The only thing that’s discount about them is the price itself, which is often staggeringly cheap when you consider what it is you’re paying for. So what should members keep an eye out for on their next trip to the warehouse? Here are six Costco groceries that taste so good you won’t believe they cost so little.

Borgo de Medici Truffle Pizza Kit

For just $29.99, this Borgo de Medici Truffle Pizza Kit tastes gourmet for a very reasonable price. Costco members say the kit makes a perfect holiday or thank you gift, too. “I bought this for my husband and he loved it! Great tasting pizza and we loved the Italian products. Great job Costco!” one happy shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Colombian Supremo Coffee

The Kirkland Signature Colombian Supremo Whole Bean Coffee ($24.49) tastes like luxury, shoppers say. “I have tried about every sort of overpriced coffee there is because I thought I needed fancy beans to make a good pour over at home,” one Costco member shared. “Flash forward to 2025 with prices just hitting ridiculous levels, I decided to try a Kirkland brand coffee and see if I liked it. I grind my own beans, so I picked out the Colombian Supremo Coffee 3 lb bag and brought it home. Got out my gear, ground some beans this morning, and brewed a pour over — so good!! ”

Citterio 18 Month Prosciutto Di Parma

Costco sells the delicious Citterio 18 Month Prosciutto Di Parma for far less than the grocery store. “This stuff is a staple item for me. I buy the Naan bread, mozzarella slices, and sun dried tomatoes. 400°F for about 10 minutes and you have a great mini pizza,” one Redditor helpfully shared.

Maine Lobster

Costco shoppers love hunting for Maine lobster when it’s in season. “Got two Maine whole lobsters two days ago [for] $32.00,” one shopper shared. Members are have strong opinions about the different types of lobster, though—the general consensus is warm-water lobster is not worth it, even at a lower price.

Kirkland Signature Wild Alaskan Pink Salmon

Costco sells the fan-favorite Kirkland Signature Wild Alaskan Pink Salmon for just $21.99 for six cans. “This is a great economical pantry staple. It’s my “go-to” as a tuna salad substitute, pasta protein, part of a rice combo and even salmon patties. The taste is delicious and the meat is lean. You can’t go wrong with this salmon!” one shopper said.

Fully Cooked Confit Duck Legs

Customers love the Fully Cooked Confit Duck Legs ($179.99 for 8 lbs total). “Two legs per package, and lots of packages. They arrived frozen in a small box packed in a larger box completely surrounded by foam insulation and that ice that burns you if you touch it with your bare hands – don’t do that. I buy these every holiday season because they are delicious and easy to heat. I wish they were available year-round,” one member said.