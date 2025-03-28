11 Costco Groceries That Make You Feel Rich Without Spending More

Groceries are expensive these days, even at Costco where you pay more up front to save money overall. What makes Costco special is you can get some luxury grocery items at a reasonable price, both brand names and Kirkland Signature, without spending a ridiculous amount of money to enjoy it. So what can you pick up in store to make you feel like you're indulging champagne taste on a beer budget? Here are 11 Costco groceries that will make you feel rich without breaking the bank.

Tsar Nicolai Caviar

One happy Redditor found Tsar Nicolai Caviar at their local warehouse for $53.99. "My Costco is so fancy, I love it," they said. "Bought this for my wife's birthday and made little blini with some whipped cream cheese. So good and I love Costco for having this."

Fattorie Garofalo Bufala Mozzarella

Some Costco warehouses carry the Fattorie Garofalo Bufala Mozzarella ($17.19 in California), a delicious, luxurious Italian cheese. "Summerlin Costco in Las Vegas has some nicer stuff. Imported Italian bufala mozzarella," one Redditor shared.

Le Creuset

One Redditor noticed their warehouse carried a Le Creuset skillet grill for $119.99 (it's $225.00 at other retailers!) and a Dutch Oven for $199. "It's great for smash burgers… If you use it as the smasher on top of a better, flat pan," one Redditor commented. "Yeah that dutch oven is $390 at Williams Sonoma," another said.

Smoked Salmon

Good smoked salmon is expensive—but at Costco, you can get some seriously delicious fish for a reasonable price, like the Kirkland Signature Wild Alaskan Smoked Sockeye Salmon. "Got the Alaskan smoked sockeye for the first time on Friday, so good," one Redditor said. "Can confirm it is amazeballs," another confirmed.

Noel Serrano Ham

Nothing says "fancy" like imported Spanish ham, and Costco occasionally sells the Noel Serrano Ham Full Leg for $100. "Those are like a Christmas fruitcake. I got stuck with one and finally cut it up an handed out chucks of jamon to my friends," one Redditor said. "Omg I got one on sale for $80 a few years ago and I've been waiting for it to be in sale again since then. I would jump on this so fast it was SO GOOD. Try it with a drizzle of good olive oil," another said.

Organic Pine Nuts

Costco shoppers were shocked to see a 1.4 pound of Organic Pine Nuts on sale for just $23.99. "If you've ever gathered pine nuts, you'd think this was a steal. That's a LOT of squirrel fights in that bag right there," one shopper said. "I was at a regular grocery store the other day and for a small container it was $8 and the cashier went and verified the price and then came back and made sure the woman wanted them at that price. The woman knew they were expensive but the cashier was in shock," another commented.

Kirkland Signature Belgian Luxury Chocolates

The Kirkland Signature Belgian Luxury Chocolates taste much more expensive than they really are. "Belgian Luxury Chocolates were a HUGE hit! Put these out last night with the dessert pies, everyone loved them," one Redditor said. "Love these. Been waiting for them to hit our store," another commented.

Costco Sweatpants

Costco sweatpants feel like luxury at bargain pricing, shoppers say. "Costco always has the most plush sweats and they are perfect in this cold weather. My favorite at the moment are the ladies Puma flare leg. They are so thick and soft and cozy and make for a nice lazy Sunday," one Redditor said.

Kirkland Signature Canadian Whiskey

Costco members say the Kirkland Signature Canadian Whiskey tastes like luxury. "Crown Kirkland whiskey. Their Canadian whiskey tastes like Crown Royal and 1.75l costs about what a fifth of the name brand stuff costs," one shopper said.

Godiva Dark Chocolate Ganache Hearts

The Godiva Dark Chocolate Ganache Hearts are a very affordable luxury at $54.99. "Omg we're obsessed with the Godiva ganache hearts! We always get two bags in January so we have enough for the year until they're around again," one shopper said. "Yeah, last year I didn't get two and regretted it!" another commented. "It just came in stock this week. NPR ran stories around Halloween about how expensive chocolate cacao was because of crop yields and weather… and how a lot of the candy manufacturers were marketing gummy type of candies instead of true chocolates made out of true chocolate."

Kirkland Signature Organic Olive Oil

The Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil is a steal for just $26.99. "Feels smooth and silky on the tongue. Slightly spicy finish is delicious. Excellent price if you use as much olive oil as we do," one shopper said. "I've been using this olive oil for years and absolutely love it. You can't compete with the price," another commented.