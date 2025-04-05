7 Costco Groceries That Make Shoppers Feel Rich on a Budget

Sometimes, we all need to infuse a little fancy into our lives, even on a budget. Costco is a great place to shop if you want to add a hint of gourmet luxury into your life with food, without totally blowing your budget. From imported chocolate and olive oil to restaurant-worthy Japanese food, here are seven Costco groceries that make shoppers feel rich on a budget.

Chocovia Dubai Chocolate

There's something about imported chocolate that feels fancy, am I right? Chocovia Dubai Chocolate is currently a big hit with Costco shoppers. "CHOCOVIA CRAZE IS HERE AT COSTCO," writes Costco Deals. "These delicious, bite-sized, pistachio-filled @chocoviachocolatier Dubai Chocolate are a must try now at Costco!" Apparently they are" flying off the shelves," so stock up if you find them.

GRAZA Super Sizzle Extra Virgin Olive Oil

GRAZA Super Sizzle Extra Virgin Olive Oil is considered a delicacy by foodies, chefs, and fine diners. It is rich enough to drizzle on everything, and great for cooking with, made out of super stable Picual olive. It's pretty pricy in most places, but Costco sells a large container for just $13.99 at Costco. "Yeah!!!! The absolute best out there," one follower commented on Costco Does It Again's post. "WOW!! Definitely going to look for this one," another added.

8 Most Surprising Items I Found at Costco This Week

Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract

Ask any chef: Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract is of the finest vanilla extracts in the world. Costco sells at two-pack of 8 oz. bottles for $49.99, or $25 each. Over at Williams Sonoma, the same set of two will cost you nearly double. Shelf life is three years, so feel free to stock up.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Borgo de Medici Truffle Pizza Kit

The smell and taste of truffles drives me wild. While you can purchase four ounces of fresh, summer truffles at Costco for $99.99, truffle pizza night will suffice if that's not in the budget. Borgo de Medici Truffle Pizza Kit, usually $29.99, is currently $5 off. The kit, made in Italy, comes with 100g Wheat Flour, 90g Black Truffle Sauce, and 8.45 oz. Black Truffle Flavored Dipping Oil and 350g Black Truffle and Tomato Sauce – almost everything needed for a gourmet feast.

Amaretti Del Chiostro Cookies, 400g Tin

There's something so fancy-feeling about cookies in a tin. Costco is selling a 400-gram tin of Amaretti Del Chiostro Cookies, crunchy cookies with apricot kernels, for $5 off. This gourmet treat makes a great gift, just $19.99 including shipping and handling.

20 Best Costco Products Under $5 Right Now

Shrimp Tempura and Sushi

You don't need to spend lots of money at a Japanese restaurant to enjoy sushi and shrimp tempura. Over in the deli section shoppers are finding Shrimp Tempura with sweet chili sauce, sushi rolls, and sashimi Costco deals reported. "The tempura shrimp is delicious! 😋 I had it tonight," one shopper commented. The price? Just $6.79 per pound. "The tempura shrimp are so good! We put them in the air fryer and made tacos with them!" another added.

Madagascar Vanilla Infused Maple Syrup

Looking to gourmetify your pancakes and waffles? Madagascar Vanilla Infused Maple Syrup is all the rage at Costco. "The vanilla is a delicious, welcomed addition to the artisan quality syrup…pancakes anyone?!" Costco Buys reports. Get the bottle for $15.89 "That is amazing for cooking 🍳 too!" she writes. "The best syrup ever."