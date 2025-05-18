7 Costco Groceries Worth the Membership Fee in May

When it comes time to renew my Costco membership, I never think twice about it. As a weekly Costco shopper, I am confident that even my Executive Membership pays for itself with the check I get back at the end of the year. But even if I didn't get that money back, the amount I save in just a few trips pays for the membership and then some. Here are seven Costco groceries in May that shoppers swear are worth the membership alone.

Prescriptions and Pet Prescriptions

Costco is a great place to shop for prescriptions, especially for pets. "All pharmacy items are priced waaaay below retail. That goes for OTC and scrips. Huge savings," the top comment reads. Some even use the pharmacy for pet meds. "I have three dogs. The difference in their prescriptions at Costco vs the vet pays for my executive membership all by itself," another writes.

Meat

Your Costco membership will pay for itself if you eat a lot of meat, chicken, or seafood. For example, my kids love a good New York Strip steak, and so do I. At the butcher at my local Whole Foods, they are usually way over $20 a pound, while the USDA Choice is around $12.99 at Costco. I usually cook one or two and freeze the others for future steak nights. With a savings of around $10 a pound, the membership pays for itself fast.

20 Best Costco Products Under $5 Right Now

Flowers

If you keep fresh flowers in your home year-round, the money you save will pay for your membership. "They always last ages for me so I feel like I really get my money's worth! I have one now that's over 2 weeks old and shows no signs of death haha," one person says about the gorgeous bouquets. I recently bought my mom 50 red roses and had them delivered overnight for less than $60 – so much less than I would have paid for an arrangement at a florist. She told me they were the freshest and most fragrant flowers she had ever received.

Eggs

Find a better deal on eggs anywhere other than Costco, I dare you. Many shoppers, and even restaurant owners, stock up on Costco eggs because they are so cheap and last a long time. At the height of the bird flu egg shortage, it was hard to find eggs at Costco because some people got memberships just for the dairy products.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Rotisserie Chicken

Costco's famously cheap $5 rotisserie chicken is the reason some people join the warehouse. The precooked bird is so cheap that the warehouse loses money on it. "You absolutely can not go wrong with the rotisserie chicken. It's probably one of the greatest food deals of all time. I used to get a couple at a time and turn them into a couple of weeks' worth of meal prep," one notes.

Gift Cards

While not exactly grocery items, serious couponers and money savers swear by Costco's extensive selection of gift cards. The warehouse sells so many discounted gift cards, ranging from Uber and GrubHub to Xbox and even travel destinations. Different gift card options are discounted monthly, and you can take advantage of serious savings. These are great to use yourself or even as gifts.

Alcohol

I don't drink alcohol, nor do they sell any kind of liquor, beer, or wine in Pennsylvania, where I live. However, if you do drink and live in a state where Costco carries alcohol, buying it there should be a no-brainer. Whether you opt for name brands or stick with Kirkland Signature bottles (which are generally brewed or manufactured by top distilleries, vineyards, and such) you can save boatloads of cash, and probably even pay for your membership with the money you will save just stocking your bar.