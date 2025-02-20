Costco Shoppers 'So Excited' About Limited-Edition Harry Potter Cookies

Keebler's limited-edition Harry Potter Butterbeer Fudge Stripes Cookies are a big hit with fans, but Costco members have extra reason to celebrate—for a limited time only, the warehouse chain is selling the special cookies in Costco-sized boxes containing 40 packs of mini cookies for $15.99, perfect for lunchboxes and snacking on the go. They won't be around forever so if you want to get your hands on these magical cookies, head over to your local Costco ASAP.

Harry Potter fans (and cookie aficionados) will love the Butterbeer-flavored cookie which is "topped with Butterbeer-flavored fudge that mimics the sweet and frothy combination of cream soda and butterscotch that witches and wizards everywhere know and love. The cookies come in four unique designs with shapes and imprints inspired by the Harry Potter films," according to the press release.

Some Costco members have spotted the special Butterbeer cookies in stores, and customers who have already tried the cookies say they are delicious. "They're actually so tasty!" one TikToker posted. The comments were packed with very excited Harry Potter fans. "That looks delicious. It's giving me the lemon Girl Scout cookies vibes. I must try these and I know they're not lemon cookies," one person said. "I need these in my life," another commented. Alayna from the coolrandomfinds Instagram account also posted about the cookies after spotting them in her local Costco, saying, "I am excited to try!!"

"Our goal is to spread magic to families in delicious ways that create more meaningful moments and what better way to do so than to partner with a franchise that's all about magic," said Kim Thomas, Brand Manager, Keebler Fudge Stripes. "We're honored to bring this signature flavor to an iconic Keebler cookie that gives consumers a fun and tasty way to celebrate the first-ever Butterbeer Season."

Harry Potter fans can have even more fun by scanning the QR code on packaging to unlock the Keebler's Open for Magic digital content hub, where they will get access to games and recipes. "During Butterbeer season, families can test their fandom through Keebler's Harry Potter Trivia game and enter for a chance to win daily and weekly prizes, including a grand prize of a family trip to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter!" the company says.

If savory snacks are more your thing, don't miss out on the Goldfish Butterbeer Flavored Grahams, available in stores at $3.69. "Inspired by the iconic Harry Potter drink, this enchanting snack captures the unmistakable Butterbeer flavor, and will make fans feel like they have been transported to the village of Hogsmeade with every bite," Goldfish says.