Most Costco shoppers have their go-to shopping lists of the products they buy on repeat, but also save room for random items that catch their eye. Did you know that great products are hiding in plain sight at the store and online, but you probably haven’t noticed? Costco has an entire section on the website devoted to these items. Let us introduce you to the “treasure hunt” section. Here are the 7 best Costco hidden gems on shelves this week.

This Charcuterie Board

The Luxe Bites Classic Ready-to-Eat Charcuterie Board comes with everything needed to set up a gourmet spread, including four artisanal cheeses, three high-quality charcuterie meats, dried fruits, flavored nuts, twice-baked crackers, and delicious accompaniments like hot honey and fruity jam. Get it for $109.99 on the website. l

A Luxury Massage Chair

Shoppers love the Osaki AI Orion Duo 4D and 3D Massage Chair, $6,499.99. “This Osaki (new model) Orion 4D Duo massage chair is fabulous in every way. The dual track system blows away single track systems…. imagine twice the function of single track chairs. This massage chair is used every day. The lower track is great for anyone with sciatic nerve and/or Glute issues,” writes a shopper.

11 Costco Products That Shoppers Say Are Secretly Luxury

A Viral Costco Warehouse Scratching Post

The Costco Warehouse Cat Scratcher has gone viral time and again. It just landed back on the website for $19.99 including shipping and handling, but less in the store. “While my cats aren’t Costco card carrying members, this cat scratcher Costco Warehouse lets them enjoy the benefits. They get to peruse inside, while another feline patron hangs out on the scratchable rooftop. As those two are occupied, yet another potential feline customer gets to walk up to the food court and see what they want to order. You’d think with all this going on that everyone is occupied right? No, there’s free samples of shrimp for those free loading feline customers ready to purchase an executive membership. Buy this for your cats, and just maybe they’ll buy a pallet of cat food with a Costco membership that they bought with their own Instagram money,” writes a shopper. “Cute! Cats enjoying sitting in and on it. Stable design. Good scratching features. Highly recommend,” adds another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

A Huge Halloween Inflatable

This 6.5′ Bluey Family Halloween Inflatable is perfect for the family who wants to go all out this Halloween. The self-inflating piece features 10 LED lights and features the Heeler Family dressed for Halloween, Dad as a pirate, Mum as a mummy, Bingo as a witch, and Bluey as a vampire. Get it for $159.99.

Full Size Candy Bars on Sale

Stock up now for Halloween. Until September 21, you can get a 30-count box of Mars candy bars – including M&Ms, Twix, Milky Way, and Snickers – for $7.50 off.

One of the Most Expensive Face Creams for Less

I am always shocked that Costco sells La Mer skin cream at a significantly lower price than anywhere else. This month, the brand’s trademark cream costs $390 at Sephora, but Costco sells it for $278.99

7 Costco Products That Are ‘Secret Steals’ According to Members

A Huge Fruit Tower

Now is the time to pre-order The Fruit Company Grand 12-Box Tower, $159.99, which will start delivering 10/16/25. It comes with 3 Royal Comice Pears, 3 Green Anjou Pears, 3 Red Anjou Pears, 3 Fuji Apples, 6 Mini Apples, and more. One shopper calls it a “winner” in their review. “Every box contained outstanding candy and food products, probably the best in our experience of this kind of gift . Every item came beautifully packed and impressively presented. The apples and pears (delicious and fresh!) came individually wrapped in a soft, open- weave protection sleeve that ensured there wasn’t a single bruise on the fruit. Costco, you chose a winner with The Fruit Company and this product.”