7 Costco Holiday Drops That Sell Out Fast Every Year

Whatever the holidays mean to you, whether it’s excitement about Halloween and Thanksgiving or a big focus on Christmas and Hanukkah, Costco has a huge range of seasonal products that always hit shelves this time of year and get people buzzing about real “must-have” goodies. From bakery classics to cozy Christmas gems, these items sell out fast because they’re downright delightful. Here are seven Costco holiday drops you need to grab before they’re gone.

Pumpkin Spice Bagels

Costco influencer Laura Jayne Lamb from Instagram account CostcoHotFinds discovered Pumpkin Spice Bagels at her local store. “These are a must try! The cream cheese took them to the next level!” she said. “Holy cow my mouth was watering watching this!! 😋” one fan responded.

Chudleigh’s Frozen Apple Crumble Blossoms

The Chudleigh’s Frozen Apple Crumble Blossoms are back on shelves and perfect to enjoy this time of year. “Air-fried with ice cream, of course 😋,” Lamb says, to widespread agreement from other fans. “I used to LOVE these. It’s been years!” one said.

La Colombe Holiday Latte Variety Pack

The fan-favorite La Colombe Holiday Latte Variety Pack is now hitting the shelves at some Costco locations. “This 12-pack includes Peppermint Mocha, Caramel, and Vanilla flavors — cold brew with milk that’s creamy, frothy, and so smooth 😍 Get 12 cans for $18.99!” reports the CostcoBuys account.

Complete Gourmet Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner

If you want to preorder a complete Thanksgiving/Christmas turkey meal, Costco has you covered with the Complete Gourmet Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner ($199.99). “It looks good. The only thing is that the turkey breast is only 5lbs. other than that it seems fine,” one customer said.

Giant Lindt Advent Calendar

Some Costco locations are carrying the gigantic Lindt Advent Calendar for $189.99. “Giant Lindt Advent Calendar 97oz at Costco! Lindt has made the ultimate festive centerpiece…it’s indulgent, exciting, and guaranteed to bring joy all season long by counting down the days until Christmas!” the CostcoBuys account says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pie

No holiday celebration is complete with the Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pie. “I love these. I can’t believe they’re still $6. Every time I see one of these I try and do the math…I don’t think I could make it myself for $6,” one Redditor said.

24-Pet Toys Vanderbuilt Cat Advent Calendar

Pets love the holidays too (hey, presents are presents!) so if you see the 24-Pet Toys Vanderbuilt Cat Advent Calendar, grab that bad boy. “I got this last year, my cats loved it!!!” one happy customer said via Instagram.