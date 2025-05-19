11 Costco Household Essentials With Instant Savings This Month

Every month, Costco unleashes new deals on everything from food and kitchen essentials to major appliances. This is a great time to stock up on everything you need for the next several months, as you might not see comparable deals for a while. We scoured all of the warehouse's Instant Savings offers this month to bring you the best of the best deals. Here are 11 Costco household essentials you should stock up on now, while the deals are hot.

Cascade Complete Dishwasher Detergent ActionPacs

Stock up on dishwasher cleaner! The 93-pack of Cascade Complete Dishwasher Detergent ActionPacs, Fresh, is currently $4.80 off. The powerhouse packs clean both invisible and visible dirt, grime, and grease off dishes, so you don't have to waste time in the kitchen scrubbing.

Tide Plus Advanced Power with Oxi Liquid Laundry Detergent

Whenever detergent goes on sale at Costco, I stock up! Tide Plus Advanced Power with Oxi Liquid Laundry Detergent, Original, is my go-to, and guess what? Right now it is $4 off. The huge jug has enough HE compatible detergent for 78 loads (138 fl oz). Limit two per member, now through June 8.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Downy Soft Liquid Fabric Softener, April Fresh

Along with Tide, I always stock up on Downy Soft Liquid Fabric Softener, April Fresh, when it goes on sale. This 150 fl oz jug has enough liquid softener for 257 Loads. At $3 off, it's such a good deal that there is a limit of two per member now through June 8.

Swiffer Duster Heavy Duty Dusting Kit

Now that it's late spring and early summer, your windows are likely open. While fresh air is priceless, the dust accumulating on everything isn't awesome. Luckily, Swiffer Duster Heavy Duty Dusting Kit, which comes with one handle and 17 refills, is $4 off. Designed to trap dust and allergens, the fluffy cleaning tool is compact, lightweight, and easy to store.

Gillette Venus Sensitive Plus Disposable Razor

One of my Costco staples? Razors. Costco always has the best deals, especially when promos like this are going on. Get a 15-count of Gillette Venus Sensitive Plus Disposable Razors for an additional $5 off right now through June 8. Again, this is such a sensational deal that there is a limit of three per member. These are great for summer traveling, as you can toss them when you are done.

Pantene Multi-Tasker 10 Shampoo and Conditioner

Hair care products are always cheaper at Costco, and currently, there is a big sale on Pantene Multi-Tasker 10 Shampoo and Conditioner. Get the shampoo and conditioner for $3 off each, a total savings of $6 for the set. The 10-in-1 formulation moisturizes, detangles, and protects color and is formulated with hair-healthy ingredients, including keratin, coconut oil, and vitamin E.

Oral-B iO Complete Clean Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

On the market for some new electric toothbrushes? This set of two Oral-B iO Complete Clean Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, comes with two handles, three brush heads, two charging stations, and two travel cases. It's a great deal at $20 off, $80 including shipping and handling if you order online.

Olay Pro Advanced Regenerist Complex Hydrating Moisturizer

During the summer, you must pay extra attention to your skin and keep it hydrated. Be proactive by ordering a two-pack of Olay Pro Advanced Regenerist Complex Hydrating Moisturizer, 1.7 oz, while it's on sale. The formula, developed to smooth fine lines and wrinkles with dual peptides and antioxidants, is currently $11 off.

Crest Complete + Scope Advanced Active Foam Toothpaste

Stocking up isn't a bad idea if you have a large family or simply go through toothpaste fast. Right now, a five-pack of Crest Complete + Scope Advanced Active Foam Toothpaste is $4 off, so place your order ASAP and save even more money on future dental bills.

Gillette Proglide Plus Razor Cartridge Refills

Just like disposable razors, Costco offers the best deal on blades. A 16-pack of Gillette Proglide Plus Razor Cartridge Refills is $10 off. FYI: The handle is not included. Only 16 refills of the blades.

Crest 3D Whitestrips 20 Professional Treatments with 10 Bonus Brightening Treatments

Many dentists (mine included) recommend Crest 3D Whitestrips as an effective teeth whitening product. Costco sells this set of 20 Professional Treatments with 10 Bonus Brightening Treatments, and right now it is cheaper than I have ever seen at $12 off, $35.99 online, including shipping and handling.