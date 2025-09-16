7 Ice Cream Brands Sold at Costco That Actually Use Real Cream

Ice cream made with real cream is a true treat—the texture and flavor of real cream cannot be matched by frozen treats made with artificial flavors and ingredients. Costco’s range of ice creams is large enough to include both real ice cream and frozen desserts, but while other stores might charge a premium for the real thing, at Costco you’re sure to get a bargain. Here are seven ice cream brands sold at Costco that use real cream.

Häagen-Dazs Strawberry Ice Cream

Häagen-Dazs Strawberry Ice Cream is made with real cream and real strawberries. “Haagen dazs was the winner for me. This was actually surprising to me because I’m not a Haagen dazs fan at all. I find their ice creams to be too milky and not creamy enough, they also taste kind of bland sometimes. But THIS ice cream was the exception. Super fresh tasting and creamy with chunks of strawberry throughout,” one Redditor said.

Twix Ice Cream Bars

Twix Ice Cream bars have real cream as an ingredient, with each box containing 24 bars. Costco fans say the ice cream is even better than the candy bars, which the warehouse chain also sells. “Great way to buy bulk candy. Twix is my favorite. I was able to add to many stockings for Christmas,” one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Snickers Ice Cream Bars

Snickers Ice Cream Bars have cream listed as the second ingredient after skim milk. “I’m maybe a unpopular opinion bc Snickers Ice Cream bars are one of my favorite rare treats, everything just works,” one fan said.

Butterfinger Ice Cream Bars

Butterfinger Ice Cream Bars are made with real cream as one of the ingredients. “These were so amazing. I just bought them today as my store just got them. I think they are even better than the candy itself,” one fan raved.

Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Milk Chocolate Almond Ice Cream Bars

Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Milk Chocolate Almond Ice Cream Bars are not only made with real cream, it’s listed as the first ingredient. “These have been a fam favorite since I was a kid. I will always choose them over the Kirkland ones since it’s a full chocolate coating vs chocolate flavored coating,” one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream

Fresh cream is the first ingredient listed for the fan-favorite Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream. “This is, by far the best vanilla ice cream we’ve had! It’s so creamy and delicious. And somehow, when we take it out of the freezer, it’s scoop-able right away,” one fan said.

Island Way Sorbet

The very popular Island Way Sorbet contains cream, usually the third ingredient after water and sugar. “My wife and I banned ourselves from buying them because we were getting them like every Costco run lol,” one shopper said. “The coconut is unrivaled,” another said.