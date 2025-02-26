The Best Ice Cream Shop in Every State Has Just Been Announced

There's no sweeter form of Americana than ice cream. Right up there with donuts and pie, it's a dessert as patriotic as it is nostalgic, and as diverse as it is delicious. A veritable blank canvas for flavors and textures, ice cream can be soft-serve or scooped, sandwiched or sundae'd. It can be farm-fresh, topped with fruit, or even totally vegan. And of course, it can be found everywhere from the freezer aisle and any number of chains, to bigwig brands or indie scoop shops.

With respect to Ben & Jerry's, it's the latter that really sings of nostalgic Americana — even if said scoop shop is newfangled or innovative. Across the country, ice cream parlors come in all shapes, sizes, and styles, from mom-and-pop joints to full-fledged dairy farms, and from old-school institutions to new-school scoops. Narrowing down a nationwide list to just one ice cream parlor per state is no small feat, and there are numerous entries that would fit just as well on this list. But by pulling from a mix of personal experiences, online reviews, sourcing philosophies, and national accolades, we've put together an ice cream list worth screaming about. These are the absolute best ice cream parlors in every state.

Alabama: Peach Park

Billed as the "ultimate bucket list item," and an "Alabama icon," Peach Park — in the pastoral town of Clanton — checks all the boxes. Quaint farm-style locale? Check. A market stocked with farm-fresh fruit, juices, and dairy? Check. A variety of housemade cobblers and ice creams? Check. The highest rated ice cream shop in the state, Peach Park has been a roadside staple since 1980, and folks still flock for its namesake peach ice cream, among other fruit-forward flavors.

Honorary Mentions: Big Spoon Creamery, Seven Daughters Scoops

Alaska: Wild Scoops

Whether or not Alaskans eat the most ice cream, per capita, of any state, one truism is the scream-worthy allure of its most venerable ice cream shop. Wild Scoops is an Anchorage-based microcreamery, churning out small batches of fresh ice cream made from Alaskan ingredients. Tinkering with new flavors in its test kitchen, Wild Scoops operates year-round at its local scoop shops, utilizing products from local purveyors like Alaska Botanical Gardens herbs, Anchorage Brewing Company beer, Gabel Family Honey, and Vang Family Farm mint. The shop offers an Adventure Club for members, which features inventive flavors like Peachy Peppercorn, Banoffee Pie, and Coconut Cookie Butter.

Honorary Mentions: Little Millers, Motley Moo Creamery

Arizona: Sweet Republic

If ever there was a state that knows ice cream, it's one where the scorching temperature practically necessitates it. In Phoenix, Sweet Republic has been self-described "ice cream rebels" since 2008, making products from scratch with local dairy and ingredients. Now with three locations in the area, it's been named the best in the state, and raved about in online reviews. Taste for yourself with any of their rotating flavors, from staple flavors like Almond Buttercrunch and Crème Brûlée, to seasonals like Pistachio Cherry and White Rose.

Honorary Mentions: Blue Ice Gelato, Churn

Arkansas: Loblolly Creamery

With 15% butterfat content, and an affinity for seasonal ingredients, Little Rock's Loblolly Creamery has a winning formula for ice cream. Without using any premixes, artificial stabilizers, or preservatives, they ensure a finished product that is silky-smooth, creamy, and a wholly unique lens in which to savor the Arkansas seasons. Everything, from the marshmallows to the cones, are made in-house, and the shop works with local purveyors— like York Pecan Company, Hardin Farms, and Barnhill Orchards — to amp up its flavors, which run the gamut from Bourbon Pecan and Fresh Mint Chip, to Honey Lavender and Arkansas Mud, made with milk chocolate ice cream, marshmallow fluff, and brownies.

Honorary Mentions: Crème Ice Cream Co, Pure Joy Ice Cream

California: Jersey Scoops

The handiwork of the Foggy Bottoms Boys, two married dairy farmers in Humboldt County, Cali., Jersey Scoops is the small-town realization of a homespun dream. The town of Loleta was once a thriving dairy community, though devolved into a ghost town following the closure of some of the community's largest companies. Now, Thomas and Cody Nicholson Stratton are breathing new life back into the town, and bringing it back to its dairy roots with their own cow-to-cone ice cream shop, Jersey Scoops. In addition to selling their own dairy products, they're scooping up flavors like Bananas Foster, Oat Milk Chocolate, and Cinna-mint, along with ice cream-topped Waffle Nachos.

Honorary Mentions: Stella Jean's, The Meadowlark Dairy

Colorado: Pint's Peak Ice Cream

Ice cream trucks, for all their wistful nostalgia, are not typically regarded as beacons of ingenuity and innovation. Unless pastry chef Caitlin Howington is behind the wheel. A decidedly artisanal ice cream truck, Pint's Peak Ice Cream was founded amidst COVID layoffs in 2020, applying the same diligence and culinary acumen she's employed throughout her pastry chef career. Howington visits the dairy farm in Bellvue where she sources from, to meet the season's baby calves, and it only gets more laudable from there, as she gets creative with flavors like Guava Pastelitos, Butterbeer, Mango Sticky Rice, and Honeycomb Vanilla. Her ice creams are mostly made from a French custard base, which enriches the product with extra egg yolks, and yields a sweet treat worth chasing down the street.

Honorary Mentions: Munchin House, Bonnie Brae Ice Cream

Connecticut: Constantino's Pizza & Ice Cream

There's extra heart and soul that goes into every scoop at Constantino's Pizza & Ice Cream, a family-run parlor in Greenwich named after the owner's grandfather. The familial connection doesn't stop there, as the Italian company names its flavors after special people in the owners' lives (e.g. Jerry's Campfire Smores, Mike's Cannoli, Oci's Banana Pudding). Adorably, the company has its own ice cream cart that can be rented for events.

Honorary Mentions: Milkcraft, Dom's Creamery

Delaware: Vanderwende's

In 1954, William and Ellen Vanderwende purchased a farm with six cows for $35. Fast-forward several decades, acres, and cows later, that farm now features 4,000 acres and 225 Holstein cows that get milked twice daily. Using their own fresh milk, Vanderwende's farm and creamery produces small-batch ice cream for cones, cups, milkshakes, floats, sundaes, splits, and ice cream cakes. Signature flavors cover all the requisites (e.g. Chocolate, Strawberry, Butter Pecan), along with seasonal flavors like Eggnog, Hot Cocoa, and Red Velvet.

Honorary Mentions: Hopkins Farm Creamery, Woodside Farm Creamery

Florida: Before it Melts

The vision of Tavistock Restaurant Collection, Lake Nona's Before it Melts is a colorful ice cream shop blending culinary invention with flavors rooted in childhood nostalgia. Working with Wisconsin dairy, the scoop shop offers a dozen flavors, each one jazzed up with assorted sprinkles, toppings, and sauces. Signature flavors include Zanzibar Chocolate and Dutch Maid Vanilla, while other options include Blueberry Cheesecake, Mint Avalanche, and non-dairy options like Electric Watermelon Ice and Ultimate Oreo Oat. One particular highlight is the Blackout Taco, which enrobes charcoal vanilla ice cream in salted caramel ganache inside a chocolate taco shell. Unique among ice cream parlors, Before it Melts also offers dessert cocktails for the 21+ set.

Honorary Mentions: Cotee River Creamery, The Greenery Creamery

Georgia: Leopold's Ice Cream

Opened in 1919, the Leopold's Ice Cream facade in Savannah has become as famous as the Forrest Gump bench. For generations, families have waited in line for what many consider to be among the best ice cream in the country — and the world. More than a century in, and Leopold's is still going stronger than ever, drawing lines down the block for its premium ice cream made from those same secret recipes, and even opening a new location (for the first time ever) this year. Decked out like an old-fashioned soda counter, the enduring appeal is clear, as are the tried-and-true flavors, like Honey Almond and Cream, Rim Bisque, and Savannah Socialite, made with milk and dark chocolate ice creams, roasted Georgia pecans, and bourbon-spiked caramel.

Honorary Mention: Honeysuckle Gelato, Butter & Cream

Hawaii: Sage Creamery

Sourcing local ingredients is a frequent commonality among reputable ice cream shops nowadays, but Hawaii is the only state where "locally sourced" also includes vanilla, chocolate, and kiawe honey. It's all just a day in the life of Sage Creamery, an Ewa Beach outpost specializing in Hawaii-inspired ice creams with rigorously sourced ingredients, like vanilla bean from Lāʻie Vanilla Company, chocolate from Mānoa Chocolate, and kiawe honey from Mānoa Honey & Mead. Another pandemic-born pivot, the owners started selling ice cream via Instagram in 2020, and making socially distant home deliveries. From there, it evolved into farmers markets, a mobile ice cream truck, and eventually, a brick and mortar. Flavors are uniquely and distinctly Hawaii, from Ube Crinkle Cookie and Strawberry Guava, to Hapa Matcha and Banana Flambé.

Honorary Mentions: Niu Soft-Serve, Black Sheep Cream Co.

Idaho: The STIL

Ranked as one of the best ice cream shops in America, and touted by the likes of the Washington Post, The STIL (The Sweetest Things In Life) takes a something-for-everyone approach, offering a wealth of unique ice cream flavors, vegan choices, and even boozy renditions — so much so that the shop even offers beer and wine pairings with their ice creams. Heartwarmingly, each flavor is named after a "sweet thing in life," such as Fresh Powder (vanilla cream cheese), Licking the Spoon (brownie batter), Easy Like Sunday Morning (caramel-espresso), and Weekend Getaway (cookie butter crumble).

Honorary Mentions: Lovejoy's Real Ice Cream, DIPS

Illinois: Black Dog Gelato

It doesn't get much more idyllic than Black Dog Gelato, the quintessential neighborhood scoop shop, in Chicago's tree-lined Ukrainian Village, where a pedigreed pastry chef puts her stamp on sweet nostalgia. Black Dog Gelato is the work of Jessica Oloroso, who served as pastry chef at acclaimed Chicago restaurants before renting a shared kitchen space to hone her recipes. Her shop opened in 2010, earning fandom, accolades, and appearances on the Cooking Channel. One bite of her gelato and you'll understand why. Working with local ingredients, like fresh milk, cream, and eggs, Oloroso creates excitingly original flavors, like Goat Cheese Cashew Caramel, Malted Vanilla Pretzel, Dubai Chocolate, and Italian Cookie. You never know what'll be available behind the case on any given day, but rest assured it'll be a scoop to remember.

Honorary Mentions: Margie's Candies, Pretty Cool Ice Cream

Indiana: Zaharakos Ice Cream Parlor

You know an ice cream shop is historic when it literally comes with its own ice cream museum. Such is the singular lore of Zaharakos Ice Cream Parlor and Museum, in the Indiana town of Columbus. The definitional institution, it's been slinging ice cream since 1900, when Greek immigrants founded the business and decorated it with timeworn touchstones like stained glass, Tiffany lamps, and vintage soda fountains. In addition to a full menu of American comfort food, and classic ice cream flavors, malts, milkshakes, and sundaes, the destination houses the largest public collection of pre-1900 soda fountains, as well as syrup dispensers, journals, mechanical musical instruments, and much more.

Honorary Mentions: LiftOff Creamery, BRICS

Iowa: Black Cat Ice Cream

Not to be confused with Chicago's Black Dog Gelato, Des Moines' Black Cat Ice Cream has been a fan-favorite for years, being praised as the best in the state year after year, from 2018 until today. Clearly, they've got a recipe for success, and it all starts with grass-fed natural dairy, and ingredients from local producers, farmers, and purveyors. ​Flavors change frequently, but are consistently original and fresh, like White Chocolate and Passionfruit, Cream Cheese Lemon Cake, Butterscotch Malt, and Lucky Bulldog, with cereal milk and marshmallows.

Honorary Mentions: Over The Top, Heyn's Premium Ice Cream

Kansas: Sylas & Maddy's Homemade Ice Cream

A true family affair, Sylas and Maddy's Homemade Ice Cream is run by three generations brought together over a love for quality ice cream. The longstanding shop first opened in Lawrence in 1997, followed by an Olathe location in 1999. Ever since, it's maintained a devoted following for its unique flavors and quality ingredients, including waffle cones made from scratch, and watermelon sherbet that contains freshly chopped watermelon. The shop is especially renowned for its indulgent sundaes, shakes, and malts, like good old fashioned Banana Splits, Strawberry Shortcake Sundaes, and Root Beer Floats.

Honorary Mentions: Gs Frozen Custard, Frost

Kentucky: Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream

Often deemed the best ice cream shop in Kentucky, Lexington's Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream started small, as a pint-sized ice cream operation in the back of co-owner Toa Green's family restaurant, Thai Orchid Cafe. Today, the company boasts two ice cream shops all its own, along with nationwide shipping, and rave reviews from the likes of People Magazine and The New York Times. After starting with coconut ice cream, to pair with Thai food, Mike and Toa Green branched out with a slew of creative flavors, at once locally sourced and globally inspired, like Bourbon & Honey, Blueberry Lime Cheesecake, Gooey Butter Cake, and Strawberry Balsamic Sorbet.

Honorary Mentions: Louisville Cream, Piper's Ice Cream Bar

Louisiana: Lucy Boone Ice Cream

Another pandemic-born success story, Lucy Boone Ice Cream is a passion project from pastry chef Abby Boone, who, after starting it in a shared restaurant space, branched out a homey parlor all her own. Made in small batches from scratch, with as many locally sourced ingredients as possible, the shop is a favorite among local chefs, like Sophina Uong of Mister Mao, who calls it the best in the state: "The flavors are inspired by classic desserts — think Passionfruit Pavlova, Strawberry Crisp, and Key Lime Pie — and treats like Choco Tacos, ice cream sandwiches, pies, and trifles."

Honorary Mentions: Sweet Saint, Creole Creamery

Maine: Mount Desert Island Ice Cream

Another one of the best ice cream shops in America, Mount Desert Island Ice Cream is also one of the most widely influential. After starting out as a scrappy scoop shop in Bar Harbor, and expanding to local farmers' markets and restaurant menus, they've since expanded down the coast to Portland, and to D.C., and all the way to Japan. It helps when your fans include President Obama. Since day one, the brand has been adamant about responsible ingredient sourcing, packaging, and recycling, and about producing the most delicious versions of classic flavors, like Madagascar Vanilla Bean, Sweet Cream, and Real Strawberry, as well as novelties like ice cream cake with pink lemon cake, sweet cream ice cream, raspberry swirl, and lemon frosting.

Honorary Mentions: Coastal Creamery, Dunne's Ice Cream

Maryland: Bonheur

Ice cream shops aren't usually described as chic, but at Easton's Bonheur, they're scooping up sweets in a space that looks downright decadent. The French word for "happiness," and the middle name of Coco Chanel, Bonheur conjures a sense of elegance and sophistication, with Chinoiserie-inspired hand-painted wallpaper and gilded lampshades, and desserts from an award-winning chef (in 2024, Bluepoint Hospitality's executive chef, Harley Peet, won the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic). Naturally, the ice cream is as decadent as the decor, with hand-crafted flavors made from local produce, like Strawberry and Black Raspberry, as well as other options, like Maple Walnut and Cookies and Cream.

Honorary Mentions: Broom's Bloom Dairy, Little Red Barn Ice Cream Cafe

Massachusetts: Cal's Creamery

A good old fashioned ice cream shop, Americana is the real dairy queen at Cal's Creamery in Reading. It's a favorite for locals, many of whom cite it as some of the best ice cream in the state, including Kasey Geremia, executive pastry chef of Woods Hill Pier 4, and Woods Hill Table: "I am a huge ice cream connoisseur, and Cal's Creamery is the absolute best ice cream I've ever had," she says. "They have the best creative twists on the classics." The flavor list is enormous, including plenty of creative options like Banana Oreo, Vanilla Brownie, Cannoli, and Baklava, all available as sundaes, or with toppings such as crushed walnuts, Sno-Caps, and sour gummy worms.

Honorary Mentions: Twist & Shake, Cherry Farm Creamery

Michigan: Blank Slate Creamery

The reigning champ of the Ann Arbor ice cream scene, Blank Slate Creamery routinely ranks as some of the best in the region, and the best in the state. It's been a mainstay since its debut in 2014, and the family-owned operation has been making everything from scratch ever since. And considering the sheer breadth of flavors, that's an impressive amount of effort. Along with all the classics, said flavors include Apple Cinnamon Crisp, Banana Bread with Walnuts, Pecan Pancake, Brandy Old Fashioned, Pumpkin Roll, and Sesame Shoyu Caramel.

Honorary Mentions: Doug's Delight, Milk & Honey

Minnesota: Grand Ole Creamery

Come for the pizza, but stay for ice cream. For more than 30 years (making it the longest-running ice cream shop in the metro), that's been the M.O. at Grand Ole Creamery, a comfort food cornerstone in St. Paul — and some of the best ice cream in Minnesota. And throughout its entirety, the institution has remained steadfast in sourcing locally and seasonally, for as many of its 300+ flavors as possible. What really sets this place apart, though, are the quirky novelty items on the menu, like warm waffles a la mode, Goco Tacos (a version of Choco Tacos with chocolate shells), and Monkey Tails (aka bananas dipped in chocolate and served on a stick).

Honorary Mentions: Milkjam Creamery, Bebe Zito

Mississippi: The Oxford Creamery

For owners Hudson and Lo Magee, ice cream is an ode to their state. Using the people-pleasing dessert as a canvas for creativity and culture, their menu at The Oxford Creamery emphasizes flavors and ingredients from the Oxford region. The sleek and sunny ice cream shop also offers a palpable sense of community and character, from its central communal table to the old-timey photos harkening to the original Oxford Creamery Co. that once stood here. That ethos worked, earning high praise from brands like Food & Wine, highlighting its scratch-made Southern flavors like Banana Puddin, Peaches and Cream, and Sweet Corn Blueberry Crisp.

Honorary Mentions: The Laurel Creamery, Funky Cones

Missouri: Clementine's Naughty & Nice Ice Cream

Founded in 2014, Clementine's Naughty & Nice Ice Cream was the first microcreamery in Missouri, going on to spawn several locations in the St. Louis area, to meet demand for its naughty (boozy) and nice (vegan) creations. Founder and CEO Tamara Keefe calls it a "chef-forward ice cream concept," highlighting high-quality ingredients, housemade mix-ins, and small-batch production. Doled out in beautiful ice cream parlors, fan-favorite flavors include Italian Butter Cookie, Maple Bourbon Pecan, and Vegan Lemon Poppy Seed, as well as an ode to St. Louis' Gooey Butter Cake. Some of the "naughty" options include Cinful Bunz, made with cinnamon ice cream, butterscotch, and horchata liqueur.

Honorary Mentions: Sparky's Homemade Ice Cream, Singers Ice Cream

Montana: Sweet Peaks Ice Cream

A Rocky Mountain success story, Sweet Peaks Ice Cream was founded in Whitefish in 2010, earning such acclaim that it swiftly expanded to Kalispell, Missoula, and Bozeman. Deemed the best hard scoop ice cream in Montana, the ice cream shops offer more than a dozen rotating flavors, using Montana dairy and mountainous ingredients (e.g. Montana Christmas features pine-soaked cream and huckleberries). Classic flavors include Montana Mint and Wustner Bro's Honey Cinnamon, made with honey from a local apiary, while specialty creations include Snowbunny (coconut ice cream with dulce de leche swirl and housemade pear jam) and Fleur de Glace (inspired by Fleur Bake Shop in Whitefish, it's spiced coffee ice cream with croissants and cinnamon twist pieces covered in coconut chocolate shell).

Honorary Mentions: Big Dipper Ice Cream, Sweet Retreat Creamery

Nebraska: Potty Sundry

The town may be small, but what Potter lacks in population, it makes up for with mile-high novelty sundaes. That's courtesy of local ice cream standby, Potter Sundry, a preserved-in-time beacon of sweet nostalgia, where locals and visitors queue up at the old-timey ice cream counter for a signature Tin Roof Sundae. A decadent dessert invented at Potter Sundry, it's a blend of vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, roasted peanuts, and warm marshmallow topping. The cafe also offers breakfast, lunch, and pastries, as well as other ice cream options, like splits, shakes, and floats.

Honorary Mentions: Coneflower Creamery, 402 Creamery

Nevada: Frost Giant Creamery

A unique twist on the standard ice cream parlor concept, Frost Giant Creamery is a relative newcomer in Reno that offers small-batch ice cream by the pint, releasing new and exciting flavors weekly that are available for pre-ordered pickups. With its ever-changing and always-original flavor options, it keeps things fresh, and keeps customers clamoring for more. Made with local ingredients, devoid of artificial colors or fillers, flavors include Up All Night, with espresso ice cream, chocolate-covered espresso beans, and espresso fudge ribbons, as well as Nevada Gold, with peanut butter ice cream, salted peanuts, caramel, and dark chocolate fudge.

Honorary Mentions: Sorry Not Sorry Creamery, Icecycle Creamery

New Hampshire: Puritan Backroom

A Manchester mainstay since 1917, the Puritan Backroom has a well-earned reputation for chicken tenders (which it allegedly invented in 1974), but don't sleep on the ice cream. The iconic eatery has been family-owned and operated since it opened as a candy store and soda shop more than a century ago, becoming such a landmark that it earned a James Beard Award, as one of America's Classics, in 2020. Through the years and the generations, housemade ice cream has remained a staple, with the original flavors created out of the candies they made, like Peppermint Stick and Almond Crunch. Today, in addition to classic splits and sundaes, flavors include Baklava, Black Raspberry, Coffee Oreo, Grapenut, Rum Raisin, and Cherry Seinfeld, with black cherry ice cream, black cherries, and chocolate chips.

Honorary Mentions: Super Secret Ice Cream, Sundae Drive

New Jersey: Nicholas Creamery

After conquering the local restaurant world, earning acclaim for their restaurant Nicholas Barrel & Roost, Nicholas and Melissa Harary spun off their success with Nicholas Creamery, a shop dedicated to America's favorite chilly dessert. While working in restaurants, Nicholas honed his recipes and techniques for small-batch ice cream made from local ingredients at their seasonal peak. Some of their always-available flavors include Tahitian Vanilla, Mint Chocolate Chunk, and Brown Sugar Cookie Dough, while rotators include Strawberry Nutella, Mango Sticky Rice, and Devil's Food Cake.

Honorary Mentions: Cliff's Homemade Ice Cream, Curly's Ice Cream

New Mexico: I Scream Ice Cream

At Albuquerque's I Scream Ice Cream, kitsch is king. In a kaleidoscopic space filled with all manner of nostalgic tchotchkes and board games, the retro parlor specializes in sweets that harken to yesteryear, including rare ice creams sourced from different regions of the country (e.g. Blue Bell from Texas, and Spumoni from New York). With dozens of fun flavors, like Birthday Cake and Southern Blackberry Cobbler, there's a scoop for everyone, plus floats, malts, sundaes, and splits aplenty.

Honorary Mentions: Pink Pony Soft Serve, La Lecheria

New York: Magic Fountain

A Long Island legend, Magic Fountain is Americana at its best. Housed in a former Dairy Queen, and rebranded as Magic Fountain in 1977, it's become a summertime road trip sensation, revered for its laundry list of flavors and options. These include daily flavors like Vanilla Chip, Black Cherry Bourbon, Hazelnut Biscotti, and Rainbow Cookie, plus vegan flavors, soft-serve, sorbet, and seasonals, like Irish Cream, Key Lime Pie, and S'mores.

Honorary mentions: Emma's Lake Placid Creamery, Sugar Hill Creamery

North Carolina: Andia's Ice Cream

Recently voted as one of the best ice cream shops in the nation, Andia's Ice Cream is the vision of Andia Xouris, who grew up baking and cooking from scratch at home. Now, she's the only female Grand Master Ice Cream Chef in the South and Southeast, pedigreed for her pitch-perfect recipes balancing quality and skill. Now with a few locations in the Raleigh-Durham area, her signature flavors include Rose Pistachio, French Vanilla, and Malted Twix, along with rotating originals such as Lavender Honeycomb and Wedding Cake.

Honorary Mentions: Sunshine Sammies, Seemingly Overzealous Ice Cream

North Dakota: Pride Dairy

A dairy dream come true, Pride Dairy started by making butter in 1930 in the small town of Bottineau. The ensuing century saw a widely expanded menu, including ice cream that's earned top marks from the likes of USA Today. Through it all, the ice cream shop has adhered to its humble and homey roots, serving frills-free ice cream in a space that feels like an authentic institution. They're known for their decadent sundaes, as well as novelty creations, like Cow Pies (chocolate-covered ice cream patties on a stick).

Honorary Mentions: Scoop N Dough, Lundy's Ice Cream

Ohio: Jeni's Ice Creams

What started as a homespun scoop shop in Columbus has evolved into a nationwide mini chain, with Jeni's Ice Creams locations commanding lines across the country, from Chicago to Austin. And yet, there's still something homey and humble about this Ohio-bred brand, created by ice cream guru Jeni Britton. Each location feels warm and sunny, with fun and inventive seasonal flavors that are just as bright. Made tirelessly from scratch, using the utmost ingredients, the shop churns out some of the most novel flavors around, including Blueberry Johnny Cakes, Brambleberry Crisp, Sweet Cream Biscuits & Peach Jam, and Goat Cheese with Red Cherries.

Honorary Mentions: Little Ladies Soft Serve, Hello Honey

Oklahoma: Spark

All your Americana comfort food cravings are covered at Spark, a cheery burger and custard shop that first opened in Oklahoma City's Scissortail Park before adding two more locations in town. The burgers and crinkle-cut fries have their own cult followings, but save room for dessert — rich and velvety frozen custard made from local dairy, produced in a state-of-the-art Stoelting machine, and available in chocolate, vanilla, and a rotating flavor of the month. Made with less air than ice cream, ensuring a creamier texture, and served at a slightly warmer temperature so as not to numb the taste buds, rotating flavors include Red Velvet in February, Mint Chocolate Chip in March, Lemon Poppy Seed in April, and Cookie Butter in December.

Honorary Mentions: Rose Rock Microcreamery, Boom Town Creamery

Oregon: Tillamook Creamery

Driving along the misty Oregon coast, Tillamook Creamery emerges from the fog, like a castle amidst fertile fields. Renowned for its cheddar, the massive dairy farmer-owned co-op has earned acclaim for its fresh-as-can-be ice cream as well. Along with premium on-site experiences, like tours and cheese tastings, customers can freely stop by the creamery to snag a scoop (or two) at the ice cream counter, where flavors (conceptualized by a certified ice cream scientist) run the gamut from Brownie Batter and Campfire Peanut Butter Cup, to Chocolate Hazelnut and Marionberry Pie.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Honorary Mentions: Pinolo Gelato, Serendipity Ice Cream

Pennsylvania: Fox Meadows Creamery

The ice cream at Fox Meadows Creamery is so fresh that the dairy is sourced on the other side of the field. A small dairy farm and creamery, with locations in Ephrata and Leola, it's the picture-perfect setting in which to indulge your sweet tooth. Regarded as one of the best ice cream spots in Pennsylvania, the family-run operation pulls from its decades of dairy farming to produce pitch-perfect renditions of flavors both classic (e.g. Coffee, Cookies 'n Cream) and novel (e.g. Brookie Dough, Tandy Cake). Try one of their signature treats, like a Baked Fox, which features ice cream stuffed inside a cookie, brownie, pie, or monkey bread.

Honorary Mentions: Somerset Splits, The Franklin Fountain

Rhode Island: Like No Udder

After starting the world's first vegan soft-serve ice cream truck, Providence's Like No Udder has only continued to innovate. The 100% vegan brand holds its own amongst its dairy cohorts, earning top ranks as some of the best ice cream in the state, and while the truck has since been retired, the storefront serves a wide array of ice cream — both hard scoop and soft-serve — and other treats, including ice cream sandwiches, pastries, waffles, and floats. Flavors are constantly changing, and always exciting, like Thai Iced Tea, Lemon Bar, Almond Joyful, and Cinnamon Graham Swirl.

Honorary Mentions: The Ice Cream Machine Co., Tricycle Ice Cream

South Carolina: Sweet Cream Company

With a Willy Wonka-like eye for invention, Columbia's cozy Sweet Cream Company is always a fun place to indulge. Since 2012, the shop has been hand-crafting ice cream in small batches, and outfitting it with all manner of toppings, sauces, and pairings. Flavors change frequently, with originals like Banana Peanut Butter Chip, Caramel Popcorn with Peanuts, and Rose and Dark Chocolate. There's always a featured ice cream sandwich, like chocolate ice cream sandwiched between chocolate brownie cookies with raspberry drizzle.

Honorary Mentions: Hilton Head Ice Cream, Off Track Ice Cream

South Dakota: Memorial Team Ice Cream

One of America's founding fathers was also one of America's founding ice cream-makers. Thomas Jefferson is credited with recording the first written recipe for ice cream in America, and that recipe is still served at Mount Rushmore's Memorial Team Ice Cream. The French vanilla is as classic as it is patriotic, buttery and rich, and pairs perfectly with a view of the Black Hills monument.

Honorary Mentions: Cream, Mary's Mountain Cookies

Tennessee: Cruze Farm

It doesn't get much more cow-to-cone than Cruze Farm, an east Tennessee operation (established in 1980) that milks its own Jersey cows to make fresh ice cream and a variety of flavored milks. Said milk can be found in markets in Knoxville, as well as at creamery locations throughout the region. Depending on the location, flavors rotate steadily, including the likes of Chocolate, Sweet Cream, Cheesecake, and Banana Puddin'. Try one of their ice cream pies, like the Drumstick Pie made with a chocolate pie shell filled with chocolate ice cream, peanuts, whipped cream, and chocolate hard-shell topping.

Honorary Mentions: Elliston Place Soda Shop, Lazy Cow Creamery

Texas: Lick Honest Ice Creams

Ice cream you can feel good about, Lick Honest Ice Creams — with locations in Austin, San Antonio, Houston, and College Station — is a queer-owned and woman-led company committed to ethical sourcing, high-quality ingredients, and creative, locally inspired flavors, like Cilantro Lime, Dewberry Corn Cobbler, or Goat Cheese, Thyme, and Honey. Ingredients are as pure and sustainable as can be, sourced from Texas family farms, and rotate with the seasons. Ice cream sandwiches, made with soft and fluffy chocolate cake cookies, come filled with flavors like Hill Country Honey and Vanilla.

Honorary Mentions: Buttermilk Baby, Besame

Utah: Monkeywrench

It says a lot about the quality that a vegan ice cream shop like Monkeywrench is often touted by locals as some of the best ice cream in Salt Lake City. Founded in 2017, the spunky coffee and ice cream shop offers a dozen scratch-made flavors daily, along with pastries and shakes. The flavors are just as inventive, too, like a vegan version of "Honey Comb," and "Budderfinger" Fudge Ice Cream Pie. You'll also find sundaes, housemade waffle cones, frosted cookies, and much more.

Honorary Mentions: La Michoacana Artisan, Mack's Finest Gelato

Vermont: Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks

Unique to Vermont, Maple Creemees are a regional food you've never heard of but need to try. And one of the best spots to try a Maple Creemee, be it your first time or your fiftieth, is at Morse Farm Sugarworks. Touted by brands like Food & Wine as some of the best of the form, Morse Farm has been maple sugaring for 200 years, after learning how to tap maple trees by Native Americans. That tradition is alive and well today, as the family-run staple uses maple syrup to make everything from candy and butter, to kettle corn and, yes, the creamiest soft-serve ice cream.

Honorary Mentions: Odd Otter Ice Cream, Palmer Lane Maple

Virginia: Bubba's Ice Cream Shack

Does it get any more Americana than an ice cream shack located inside an old-timey general store in Colonial Williamsburg? Such is the timeless joy of Bubba's Ice Cream Shack, a fourth generation family-owned company nestled inside the Williamsburg General Store, where the wafting aroma of fresh waffle cones draws customers to the counter. Naturally, the vibe here is classic, and the flavors follow suit. Look for timeworn flavors, with toppings like hot fudge, whipped cream, candy, and a cherry on top.

Honorary Mentions: Scoop, Ruby Scoops,

Washington: Frankie & Jo's

Another winning vegan brand, proving you needn't use dairy to make great ice cream, Frankie & Jo's is a plant-based Seattle brand that turns to fruits, nuts, and vegetables for a more sustainable approach — without sacrificing creamy texture or amazing flavor. The company was founded in 2011, and now boasts four scoop shops, doling out flavors like Brown Sugar Vanilla, Mint Brownie, Chocolate Tahini Supercookie, Strawberry Milk, and Miso Moon. No matter the flavor, it's vegan ice cream that is so creamy and satisfying, you'd never guess it. Even brands like Bon Appétit have raved about it.

Honorary Mentions: Mallard Ice Cream, Creamy Cone Cafe

West Virginia: Hanging Rocks Ice Cream

A favorite among locals, Hanging Rocks Ice Cream was a Best of West Virginia winner, and it's easy to see why. The Romney shop has a knack for whimsical invention, with crafty creations like putter pecan soft-serve and Oatmeal Creme Pie milkshakes. Located in the middle of a farm, it's got the pastoral setting to match the mood too. Look for rotating ice cream flavors, as well as fun specials, like apple dumpling sundaes.

Honorary Mentions: Rock Hill Creamery, Dancing Dog Ice Cream

Wisconsin: Purple Door

In America's Dairyland, it can be hard to whittle it down to one standout ice cream shop. But in a field of incredible ice cream purveyors, Purple Door is an absolute must-visit. With locations in Milwaukee and Mequon, the colorful company uses local milk from Holstein cows raised iN Wisconsin, along with other local purveyors like Anodyne Coffee Roasters, Growing Power farms, and Penzey's for cinnamon. With a butterfat content of 14% (higher than the ice cream standard of 10%), the product is richer and creamier, and with 20 flavors to choose from, like Cinnamon Roll and Salted Caramel, there's something for everyone. Try the Purple Moon, made with both blueberry and raspberry purees.

Honorary Mentions: Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream, Kelley Country Creamery

Wyoming: Cream + Sugar Scoop Shop

It might be new (opened on Jackson's Town Square in 2023), but the whimsical Cream + Sugar Scoop Shop has quickly cemented its place as a Wyoming essential. The handiwork of Gavin Fine and Fine Dining Restaurant Group, prolific local talent behind some of Jackson's most beloved restaurants, the scoop shop marks the first brick and mortar for the ice cream concept, offering an array of handmade frozen treats, in flavors like Mint Chocolate Chip, Huckleberry, Fresh Banana, and Vegan Coconut Vanilla. Don't sleep on the cute little ice cream sandwiches, either, like a huckleberry version, made with sweet cream ice cream and warm chocolate chip cookies.

Honorary Mentions: The Bigg Chill, Farson Mercantil

Washington, D.C.: Everyday Sundae

Regarded as some of the best ice cream in the D.C. metro, and the best in D.C. proper according to the Washington Post, Everyday Sundae is rooted in community. The Petworth scoop shop, owned by Charles Foreman, is the kind of ice cream shop that feels like a local cornerstone. It's a place where locals can treat themselves to quality ice cream, made with passion and pride, and served in whimsical and playful flavors like Super-Kid (strawberry, banana, and blue birthday cake), Fruit Loops, Oatmeal Cookie, and Vanilla Moose Tracks (vanilla ice cream with peanut butter cups and fudge).

Honorary Mentions: The Dairy Godmother, Ice Cream Jubilee