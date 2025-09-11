I love fall. Pumpkin spice lattes are back at Starbucks, First Watch already has pumpkin pancakes back on the menu, and the leaves are starting to slightly change color. Costco stores are also getting into the fall spirit. Halloween decorations and costumes are flooding the aisles, and new foods are hitting the store. Here are 7 new Costco foods shoppers can’t stop buying right now.

Apple Pie Is Back

The apple pie is back in a big way. “I’m still in shock. The best apple pie of my entire life. The top crust crackled with sugar and cinnamon; the apples were juicy yet firm; and the bottom crust was buttery and flaky. This was not your typical store-bought, soggy-bottomed, mealy apple pie. It was utter perfection, and I had to share it with the world,” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without



Asian Noodles Are a Hit on the West Coast

There are some new noodles out west. “Your new instant obsession has arrived: Fly By Jing Classic Soy Noodles. Ready in just 6 minutes, these perfectly bouncy, knife-cut noodles are slathered in a rich, umami soy scallion sauce for bold flavor the whole family will crave,” Costco Deals shared. “Only $11.99 for a 6-pack (includes bonus 2o Sichuan Chili Crisp jar!) Find them at LA + Orange County + Hawaii costco warehouses and select Bay Area stores!”

These Pickle Crisps Are So Tangy

Costco So Obsessed shared DJ&A Pickle-Licious Crispy Pickled Flavoured Cucumber Crisps now at select Costcos nationwide. “Infused with a mouthwatering balance of zesty vinegar, subtle sweetness, and a hint of dill, this plant-based delight is crafted for true pickle lovers!” they write. The pickles are made from real cucumbers with no artificial flavours, colours, or preservatives.

AmyLu Maple Chicken Patties Are So Tasty

Costco So Obsessed shared about one of my go-to breakfast meats: AmyLu Maple Chicken Patties. “Have you tried these Maple chicken patties 🍁 @amylufoods $13.89 for 24 patties,” they captioned a post. “Yes love these,” responded a shopper.

Pumpkin Streusel Muffins Are a Hit

The Costco bakery is going pumpkin crazy. “Pumpkin streusel muffins are back 🧡🖤🧡🖤 woohooo! The pumpkin pie is also back too,” Costco So Obsessed shared.

The New Caramel Apple Strudel Is “Amazing”

The new Caramel Apple Strudel is a big hit with shoppers. “They’re actually amazing buy them with caution. Hide in a closet and consume them all to yourself. Warm one up for 15 seconds with a scoop of Kirkland Vanilla Ice Cream. Whatever you do you must try these!!” one shopper writes. “My dad has brought these to his German-speakers club meetings. He says he never gets to bring any home,” another says.

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

And, Delicious Pork Gyoza

Summ! Pork Gyoza Dumplings are another returning item at Costco that shoppers are throwing in their carts. “Yay these are back one of our favorites $10.79 comes with yummy chili crisp oil! We like to pan fry them with a little sesame oil,” writes Costco So Obsessed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e