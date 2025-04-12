7 Best Costco Products With "Instant Savings" Right Now

Costco just launched its monthly instant savings lineup, and there are some huge fan favorites on the list. From April 9 to May 4, members can get certain grocery and household items for a great bargain, both online and in warehouses. From children's protein shakes to name-brand coconut water, these items are must-haves on your shopping list, even if they weren't on sale. Costco's original prices are competitive, but the sales prices are a steal. Here are the seven best Costco products to stock up on right now.

Rao's Marinara

Rao's Marinara Sauce (28 oz, 2-count) is on sale for $10.40 down from $13.40. "I love Rao's because it's not sweet. So many of the jarred sauces are so sweet I can't stand them (looking at you Prego and Ragu)," one member said. "As someone who only ate pasta and sauce from 19 to 32 almost nightly, Rao's is my go to," another agreed.

Cascade Dishwasher Detergent ActionPacs

A container of Cascade Platinum Plus Dishwasher Detergent ActionPacs (82-count) is on sale for $24.49, down from $29.49. "Cascade platinum pods are the absolute best pods I've ever used. They cost more than purchasing something generic, but it's worth it to me," one Redditor shared.

Vita Coco Coconut Water

Vita Coco Coconut Water is on sale ($18.49 for 18) down from $23.99. "This product is terrific! It's like a tropical vacation in a bottle. The value for money is the real cherry on top of this coconut sundae. Every hydrating sip reminds me of lounging on a sunny beach – minus the airfare! I simply couldn't be more satisfied with my purchase," one customer wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Samyang Buldak Ramen Carbonara

Samyang Buldak Ramen Carbonara Spicy Chicken is on sale for $10.99, down from $13.99. "I usually get this from H-mart at a higher price. I love that they are having these deals on Korean Ramyun. Please have some of the other flavors available and don't stop! Thank you!!!!!" one shopper said.

11 Costco Items Experts Say Could Get More Expensive This Summer

Royal Asia Prawn Hacao with Soy Ginger Sauce

Royal Asia Prawn Hacao with Soy Ginger Sauce is on sale for $12.39 down from $16.39. "For the price, I would argue these are very good. I've priced out the frozen ones from Asian markets and this Costco product is way cheaper. A little on the smaller size, but the flavor is there," one Redditor said.

Raw Manuka Honey

Costco is offering the Manuka Health UMF 20+ (MGO 850+) Raw Manuka Honey for $54.99 down from $74.99. "I love it because it alleviates my allergies when my throat itches, even though it's not perfect and is a bit pricey," one customer says. "I bought this to use during the winter months for helping stave off infections. I am a teacher and get many colds throughout the school year, especially after the holidays when I'm run down. I was skeptical but hopeful. It's amazing," another commented.

Orgain Kids Protein Plus

Orgain Kids Protein Plus protein shakes are on sale for $34.99 down from $43.99. "Was happy to find these on sale at Costco. Purchased for a child who doesn't always eat well, assures nutrition with non-gmo, healthy ingredients that include vitamins and a little fiber. ADHD kids and others can truly benefit!" one happy customer wrote in the reviews.

Make better eating choices every day by signing up for our newsletter, and be sure to follow us on MSN!