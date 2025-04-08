President Donald Trump's tariffs are throwing consumers into a frenzy. The across-the-board import taxes will affect all of us since many of the goods we consume are manufactured or sourced abroad. Prices likely won't surge immediately, but experts suggest that by summer, things will start costing more. While we don't know exactly what that will look like, here are 11 Costco items experts say could get more expensive this summer due to tariffs.

Imported Cheeses

Costco's cheese section is one of the most impressive in terms of value. The warehouse carries delicious imported cheese at a great price, including Parmigiano Reggiano, sourced from Italy, and Manchego, from Spain. Since the EU countries are subject to a 20% tariff, they will likely not be as affordable by summer.

Refrigerators

Costco is an excellent resource for major appliances, including refrigerators. Fun fact: Many of them sold domestically are manufactured in Mexico, now facing a 25% tariff. Prices may hold steady for the next few months or until existing stock sells out. But once they start importing new ones, the prices will likely jump. Bottom line: Start that kitchen renovation ASAP.

Imported Rice

Costco sells large bags of imported rice – Royal Basmati, one of Costco's top-selling rice brands "from the foothills of the Himalayas" and Kirkland Signature Thai Hom Mali Jasmine Rice, from Thailand. India is facing a 28% tariff and Thailand, 37%, so the price of these East Asian essentials will likely follow.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Exotic Produce and Dried Fruit

Costco sells exotic produce and dried fruit, including its popular bag of Kirkland Signature Dried Mangoes, imported from Cambodia. Expect prices to surge on tropical fruits at every store, including Costco.

Dishwashers

A lot of the dishwashers sold at Costco are manufactured in China and Mexico. Both counties are subject to steep tariffs, so prices will likely rise. Similar to refrigerators, it might not happen until the current inventory sells out.

Imported Coffee

Imported coffee beans will also get more expensive. For example, Nescafé Instant Coffee is bagged in Switzerland, with a 31% tariff, but beans are sourced from Brazil, Vietnam, Colombia, Indonesia, and Honduras, according to the brand's website. There is no telling how much items like this could go up in price.

Kirkland Signature Organic Roasted Seaweed Snack Packs

Kirkland Signature Organic Roasted Seaweed snack packs are the best seaweed deal in town. The product is sourced from South Korea, hit with a 25% import tariff.

Cooking Oils

Many cooking oils, including Costco's in-house olive oil, Kirkland Signature Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil, are sourced from produce grown abroad. For example, this best-selling item is sourced from olives "grown organically throughout the Mediterranean region" of Europe and is "packed in Italy with select oils from Portugal, Tunisia, Italy, and Greece," EU countries facing a 20% tariff.

Microwaves

Microwaves and other small kitchen gadgets like air fryers and toaster ovens, are oftentimes made in China. Chinese imports are facing a 10% tariff, meaning these types of products will likely get more expensive. If you think you might need one in the next year, consider buying now.

Other Electronics

Other electronics and small gadgets made in China will also go up in price. If there is anything – including smart home items – that is on its final leg, you might want to consider reinvesting now instead of waiting.

Imported Chocolate

Costco sells many imported chocolate, including Lindt Chocolate boxes from Switzerland and Kirkland Signature Belgian chocolates over the holidays. The prices of these sweet treats may go up, as they will become more expensive to source. Switzerland, for example, is subject to a 31% tariff.