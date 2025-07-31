Every month there is a gap of a few days to a week from when last month’s Costco Instant Savings end and the new ones begin. As a Costco expert, it’s always a frustrating time to shop, as you never know what items will be majorly marked down in just a few days. On July 30, the latest batch of savings went live, with deals running through August 24. Here are the 11 best Costco Instant Savings products starting today.

Charmin Ultra Soft Bath Tissue: $6 Off

I buy all of my paper goods at Costco and stock up during sales. This month, Charmin Ultra Soft Bath Tissue is an excellent deal. Get 30 rolls of the 213-sheet tissue, both clog-safe and septic-safe, for $6 off in-warehouse and online.

Eyeglasses: Buy One, Save $50 on Additional Pairs

If you are on the market for new glasses, now is the time to hit the Costco Optical Department. Buy a pair of prescription eyeglasses and save $50 on every additional pair. This deal is for in-warehouse shopping only.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Duracell Batteries: $2 Off

Costco is the only place I buy batteries. While shoppers often slam Kirkland Signature batteries, many maintain that the warehouse offers the best deal on Duracell. Many types, including AA, AAA, and lithium coin batteries, are $2 off through August. So restock your supply.

Rana Beef & Short Rib Lasagna: $5 Off

Rana Beef & Short Rib Lasagna, a longtime favorite of Costco shoppers, is basically the equivalent of a homecooked Italian meal that needs heating up. The gourmet deli section find, which boasts 20 grams of fat, is $5 off.

Select LG, Whirlpool, and Samsung Appliances

If you have been waiting for the right time to splurge on a major appliance, run to Costco now. This month save $300 to $1,850 on LG appliances, $150 to $1,200 off Whirlpool, and $100 to $1,200 off Samsung.

Hotel Signature 800: $20 Off

Costco’s high-quality, low-cost bedding is majorly marked down this month. The Hotel Signature 800 threadcount sheets are currently $20 off all sizes. “These are the best sheets I’ve ever had by far!” writes one shopper. “We bought two sets of these sheets years ago and they are the ones we always use. Costco finally had them again and we just received them, washed them, and put them in our bed. They are so luxurious!”

Frito Lay Classic Mix: $5 Off

This Frito Lay Classic Mix has 54 bags of the most popular chips. The big box includes 12 Cheetos, 4 Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream, 4 Lay’s Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips, 7 Fritos Original Corn Chips, 8 Lay’s Classic Potato Chips, 7 Doritos Cool Ranch Flavored Tortilla Chips, and 12 Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips, and is currently $5 off.

Perfect Bar Refrigerated Organic Protein Bar: $6 Off

I am obsessed with Perfect Bars, the only protein bars I eat. The grab-and-go protein source must be refrigerated because they are made with the freshest ingredients. They are way cheaper at the warehouse than anywhere else. The variety pack, which comes with six peanut butter and six chocolate chip refrigerated protein bars, is always in my cart. This month, I will definitely be picking up a few boxes, as they will be $6 off.

Nature’s Made Supplements: Up to $5.50 Off

Vitamins and supplements are always way cheaper at Costco, but this month you can save even bigger. Nature’s Made supplements are majorly marked down. Magnesium is $4.50 off, CholestOff is $5.50 off, and D3 $3 off.

Chosen Foods Avocado Oil and Spray: $4.20 Off

Chosen Foods avocado oil products are wildly popular and a favorite of mine. My pantry is always stocked with a massive Chosen Foods Avocado Oil bottle and a few of the Avocado Oil Sprays, the best cooking oil spray I have found to cook everything from stir fry to eggs. Now is the time to buy at $4.20 off.

StriVectin Products: Up to $15 Off

Save money on anti-aging products. StriVectin Peptight Tightening Eye Serum is a whopping $10 off the already lower-than-everywhere-else price, while the TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus is $15 off.