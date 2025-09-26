Costco Items Shoppers Say They’ll Always Buy Again

Do you believe in love at first bite? I do. Most of my favorite food items were instant hits with me, whether dining at a restaurant or things I picked up at the store. There are several Costco items that I have been eating on repeat since the first time I tried them. Here are 7 Costco items I’ll always buy again after trying them once.

Amylu Organic Chicken Burger with Caramelized Onion and Aged White Cheddar

I am a big fan of Amylu ready-to-eat proteins. The first time I had Amylu Organic Chicken Burger with Caramelized Onion and Aged White Cheddar pre-cooked burgers, I knew I would be repurchasing them. These pre-cooked chicken burgers are delicious, perfect for throwing on the grill, in a pan, the airfryer, or simply heating in the microwave. I really like cutting them up and adding them to a salad for lunch.

Perfect Bar Refrigerated Organic Protein Bar, Variety, 12-count

Another one of my Costco passions since I first tried them is Perfect Bars, which are made with the best ingredients. They are so fresh, they must be refrigerated, and they are delicious. They are way cheaper at the warehouse than anywhere else. The variety pack, which comes with six peanut butter and six chocolate chip refrigerated protein bars, is always in my cart.

Kirkland Signature Chicken Chunks

Over in the freezer section, Kirkland Signature Chicken Chunks are another must-buy. They are better than gourmet and even beat Chick-fil-A. “My kids are singlehandedly keeping them in business I think,” jokes one person. They are also versatile, with lots of people tossing them in pasta dishes, salads, or eating with dip. You can also get a pack of Chick-fil-A sauce at the store to recreate your favorite meal. I eat them for lunch.

Oikos Triple Zero Yogurt

Oikos Triple Zero Yogurt is always recommended by health experts, especially if you are trying to lose weight. I love this yogurt because it tastes great but is also super low-calorie and packed with 15 grams of protein per serving. I eat mine with fruit, granola, a snack, or as a dessert. The Costco variety pack is such a fantastic deal.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mila Xiao Long Bao Soup Dumplings

I am literally hooked on everything from Mila, including the soup dumplings, which taste better than most of the dishes I have eaten at Dim Sum joints. This Xiao Long Bao pack has three bags of restaurant-quality soup dumplings (pork, chicken, shrimp and pork), one bamboo steamer, and two dipping bowls. “Excellent soup dumplings and the starter pack is great value,” says one shopper.

Motor City Pizza Co. Double Pepperoni Pizza

I lived in Detroit for three years and have not found good Detroit-style pizza until now. Motor City Pizza Co. Double Pepperoni is a fan favorite of shoppers and I have been hooked since I took my first bite. “The texture is immaculate,” writes one Redditor. “The double pepperoni is the best frozen pizza I’ve ever had,” says another. “I love them. Not only do they taste great but they always cook the same each time,” a third chimes in.

Sunberry Farms Organic Guava Nectar

I grew up going to Hawaii every year, and am a sucker for anything tropical tasting. I always keep a bottle of Sunberry Farms Organic Guava Nectar on hand. The tropical juice comes in a large 128-ounce jug, and it’s so amazing. My kids drink it straight out of the glass, and it’s also my secret smoothie ingredients to mask all the spinach I hide in there. Adults, try it as a cocktail mixer!