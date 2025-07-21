21 Costco Items With the “Biggest Savings” Now

A Costco membership starts at just $65 annually, but can pay for itself in a single shopping trip. While most items are less than your average grocery store, some can save you more money than others. A new CashNetUSA study has calculated Costco items that offer the most significant savings in the store, some over half off compared to other retailers. Researchers compared the price per ounce of Costco items to the average across three competitors: Walmart, Kroger and Target. Then, they ranked items overall and by category based on the biggest savings at Costco. “We’ve never been big on convenience,” says Costco CFO Richard Galanti. “Our success has been based on price and value, quality and quantity at the lowest possible price.” Here are the 21 Costco items that offer the most significant savings in the store as of May 2025.

Red Vines

If you want to feel like a little kid in a candy store, head over to the Costco candy aisle, where you can buy your favorite sweet treats in bulk. According to the researchers, Red Vines Candy is 52.1%, making it the item with the biggest savings at Costco and the best candy deal. I remember my mom bringing home the 5.5-pound tub of Red Vines from Costco when I was a kid, and the warehouse is still selling the same container. “The freshest tub of red vines you will ever get. I am addicted,” one shopper writes.

Croissants

The Costco bakery is home to some famous items, including larger than life muffins, cakes, pies, and cookies. But if you want the most bang for your buck, pick up a package of croissants. They are the best breakfast deal in the store, 49.3% cheaper than other grocery store.

Nature Valley Oats ‘n Honey

Nature Valley Oats ‘n Honey granola bars are a snack that has been around forever. If you buy them in bulk at Costco, you can save 47.4% compared to the competition. It is the best deal in the snack department, with no other snack coming close to the savings. According to researchers, no other snack is more than 34% cheaper.

Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake Mix

Fun fact? Five of the ten items with the most significant savings at Costco vs. other supermarkets are breakfast items, including croissants, followed by number four on the overall list, Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake Mix, 46.4% less than stores.

Jelly Belly Jelly Beans

Another popular Costco item for as long as I can remember? Jelly Belly Jelly Beans. The candy, which is sold in a massive 64-ounce variety pack bag filled with 49 flavors in the candy aisle, is 44.3% cheaper than other stores. “Jelly Belly jelly beans are the best! The beans are small and each bean packs a burst of flavor! Such a wonderful variety of flavors and they are described on the back of the bag according to color. My favorite way to eat them is to put a little handful in a little dish and eat them one at a time to savor each flavor! Costco’s price is much lower than other sellers!” writes a shopper.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chicken Thighs

Costco’s best savings on meat are on chicken thighs, which are 44.3% cheaper than the average across Walmart, Kroger, and Target. Pork chops are the second-best meat deal, 25.7% cheaper than grocery stores, followed by Chicken Drumsticks (25.0%), Italian Sausage (22.4%), and then Beef Chuck (19.4%).

Lemons

Produce can be a tricky section at Costco. Even though prices are much lower than traditional stores, you need to ensure you can eat all your fruits and veggies before they go bad. According to researchers, the most cost-effective fruit item is lemons, 42.9% cheaper on average than other places.

La Boulangere Chocolate Croissants

Another breakfast item that is a great deal at Costco? La Boulangere Chocolate Croissants. Each bag contains 16 individually wrapped croissants, and is an average of 42.3% less than other stores.

Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes

Head to the cereal aisle for the best deal on boxed cereal in the warehouse. Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes costs 39.3% compared to other stores. Keep reading for other boxed cereal deals that made the list – there are several!

Quaker Oats Rolled Oats Breakfast

Oatmeal is a breakfast staple and recommended by so many nutritionists. The fiber-fueled food is a sensational deal at Costco. Get 10 pounds of Quaker Oats Rolled Oats Breakfast for 36.8% less than other stores. “This is the best oatmeal, what a bargain,” writes one shopper.

M&M’s Milk Chocolate Candy

Another great candy deal at Costco? M&M’s Milk Chocolate Candy, sold in a 62-ounce jar. The classic chocolate candy is 35.7% when you buy it in bulk at the warehouse. “I’m a long time M&M consumer. I’m 73 and these have always been my favorite. These M&M candies are always very fresh from Costco. The reusable plastic jars are also responsible for the excellent condition of the candies. Little or no breakage in the jars compared to the same candies in soft bags. These are by far my favorites and Costco’s price is the lowest that I have ever found,” writes a shopper.

Ferrero Rocher

Another deal in the candy aisle is Ferrero Rocher, which is 35.3% cheaper than other stores. Each pack of individually wrapped milk chocolate and hazelnut treats comes with 48 candies, making a great gift item. “Had this item delivered to a friend as a gift, she absolutely loved it. You could never go wrong with Ferrero, quality and taste is consistent and costco delivery is phenomenal,” writes one shopper.

Limes

The second item in the produce aisle to save big at Costco? Limes. According to researchers, the tart little citrus fruit is 34.0% cheaper than if you shop at other stores.

Eggo Waffles

Another breakfast item you should buy bulk at Costco to save money? Eggo Waffles. The toaster waffles, a favorite of kids and adults alike, are super versatile and are 33.8% at your local warehouse compared to other stores.

Nutella & GO!

If you are obsessed with gourmet snacks, pick up a box of Nutella & GO! at Costco, and know you are getting the best deal in town. The 16-pack of hazelnut and chocolate treats, with breadsticks for dipping, is 33.8% cheaper than in other stores. “I got this 16 pack thinking I was stocking up and it would last a while since my kids LOVE this product. WRONG! I have 3 little kids, within 48 hours they ate the entire box! I helped. Very yummy. Perfect snack to take with you,” one shopper writes.

Lotus Biscoff Cookies

Lotus Biscoff Cookies are considered snacks, but are just a glorified dessert. The gourmet treats are 33.3% less than other stores. “Warning: May Be Addictive,” writes one shopper. After extensive field testing, both upon myself and multiple other human subjects (including two very enthusiastic minors), I can confirm that these rank amongst the finest cookies available. The Lotus Biscoff may stand proud, shoulder to shoulder with any of the Titans of the cookie aisle. Their lone flaw is their ease of consumption, but it’s one that I can live with (happily).”

Air Heads

Another candy you should stock up on at Costco? Air Heads. According to researchers, the individually wrapped sweets are 31.3% less than those in other stores. The variety pack box has 90 bars of various flavors, including Cherry, Blue Raspberry, White Mystery, Orange, Watermelon, and Grape.

Jolly Ranchers

Yet another candy you should buy at Costco to save more money? Jolly Ranchers. The bag of the fruity hard candy averages out to be 30.9% cheaper than other stores.

Lindor Truffles

Consider buying a bag of Lindor Truffles. The chocolate candy is 30.3% less than other stores. “Creamy, chocolate, yummy to the extreme! Something for everyone; white, milk, dark, super darc eminently edible. Great bargain at about 1/2 the pice for over 1 lb. Fair warning – completely addicting. By the way- shout out to Costco for the great job they’re doing!” writes a shopper.

Cheerios

And, yet another breakfast food that is a steal at Costco? Cheerios. The super-sized box of the O-shaped crunchy breakfast cereal is 29.2% less than other stores.

Honey Bunches of Oats with Almonds

Honey Bunches of Oats with Almonds are another breakfast steal at Costco. Get them for 28.8% less than your average grocery store if your family enjoys the sweet and crunchy breakfast item.