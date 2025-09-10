10 Costco Items Garnering Thousands of Customer Complaints

Costco‘s generous, no-questions-asked returns policy almost makes up for the stress and inconvenience of buying something that must be thrown away or returned. Whether it’s a quality control issue or an item that doesn’t match up to the description, Costco members have no hesitation in complaining when something is not up to scratch, especially when it’s something on the more expensive side. I checked social media and Costco’s comments section to see what people are unhappy about right now: Here are 10 Costco items shoppers are complaining about this fall.

Kirkland Signature Protein Bar

Shoppers say the Kirkland Signature Protein Bars have a strange texture to them. “I bought this product several times. In the past, it tasted fresh and soft. Recently for the last 2 times I bought, several bars in each box, of both varieties have dry powder inside the bars,” one customer complained. “It appears the mixing of bars before setting was poor. It felt like eating, dry, hard cookie dough. Kirkland is a good brand and hope they fix this!”

Kirkland Signature Bath Tissue

There are some serious quality control issues going on with the Kirkland Signature Bath Tissue. “Agree with those who say the quality is not good any more. While the roll width is good, the paper is so thin that it hardly stays together when rolled out and no longer worth it,” one customer wrote in the reviews. “Really liked this in the past. Not now, especially with the added $2 fee and box packaging to recycle if the product doesn’t measure up.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Nuchas Empanadas Meat Lovers Combo

The Nuchas Empanadas Meat Lovers Combo is getting poor ratings on the Costco site. “All taste pretty good. These are small, seems like each should have more filling. A person could easily eat two as an entree. I bake them, not microwave. If you bake too long they will become dry. The cost seems high for what you actually get,” one customer said.

Kirkland Signature UltraShine Dishwasher Detergent Pacs

The Kirkland Signature Platinum Performance UltraShine Dishwasher Detergent Pacs are not great, shoppers say. “I used to buy this all the time and I was very pleased with the product. I had to stop buying it because it just didn’t clean my dishes,” one member said. “My dishwasher was fairly new and I was blaming the dishwasher. I moved and got a new dishwasher and the same thing happened. Changed detergent and the difference was amazing.”

Kirkland Signature Helles-Style Lager

The Kirkland Signature Helles-Style Lager sparks strong feelings in Costco shoppers. “My husband is the least picky person I’ve ever met when it comes to beer and he did NOT want to finish that pack,” one Redditor said.

Kirkland Signature Fresh Chicken

Shoppers are still critical about the Kirkland Signature Fresh Chicken options, complaining about texture and a dip in quality. “Woody chicken is when the meat turns out tough, chewy, and overly firm instead of tender and juicy,” one shopper explained. “It happens because some chickens are bred to grow really fast, which makes the muscle fibers harder and denser. It’s common at places like Costco because they use large-scale suppliers focused on high production.”

Avocados

Costco’s avocados have taken a steep dip in quality, customers complain. “If they’re not from Mexico don’t get them. We stopped completely buying them,” one Redditor said. “They’ve all been terrible. Either super green or totally over ripen in the core but right in the exterior. So you think they’re good but 60% is bad and you gotta have to throw them out.” Another agreed, saying, “Same, gave up over a year ago. Burned too many times.”

Kirkland Signature Organic Sumatra Whole Bean Coffee

The Kirkland Signature Organic Sumatra Whole Bean Coffee is not the same as it used to be, shoppers say. “I have been buying 3 lb bags of Kirkland Sumatran (Item #759543) and Costa Rica (Item #1007381) for years… When I last tried to purchase on costco.com, neither of these Items were available. Instead, Costco is now selling “Organic” Sumatran. I previously paid $44.99 for 2ea. 3 lb bags of non-organic Sumatran. Now suddenly only “Organic” is available, it is NOT as good, and it is far more expensive!” one customer complained.

Mediterranean Focaccia

Some customers say the Mediterranean Focaccia is not great, and tastes different from when it’s sampled in stores. “Used to have these for years. I ordered a pack back in the beginning of the year. The flavors changed, texture changed, even the cheeses they use were different. I haven’t bought another since. Not sure why they so drastically changed all of them, but they’re not good anymore,” one shopper complained.

Kirkland Ribs

Customers say the Kirkland Signature Beef Ribs barely have any meat on them. “Yep, smoked them. And yep, barely any meat on them. 1/10 would not recommend,” one shopper said. “I second that! We stopped even looking for beef ribs at costco bcz they trim too much off for the purpose of boneless prime rib, so it’s like we’re getting the table scraps,” another agreed.