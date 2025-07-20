11 Costco Items Everyone Is Adding to Their Carts This Week

Costco will be the first to say it isn’t the most tech-savvy of the big chains, but the website is hugely useful for seeing just what other shoppers are buying and (just as importantly) are not crazy about. One look at the warehouse chain’s most popular categories shows just which items shoppers return to again and again, from candy and coffee to toilet paper and aluminum wrap. So what are shoppers buying this week? Here are 11 Costco items members are adding to their carts this week.

Skinny Dipped Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

Costco shoppers rave about the Skinny Dipped Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups ($15.99). “I have bought multiple bags of these. I like Dark Chocolate Reese’s Thins, but I think these are far superior. LOVE these! The slight grit in the peanut butter may bother some, but I quite like it!” one member said.

Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Almonds

Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Almonds ($23.00) “I don’t live near a Costco, so I decided to order these online. I was craving these so badly! They’re worth every penny! Heads up: these are addictive!”

Reynolds Wrap Heavy Duty Aluminum Foil

Reynolds Wrap Heavy Duty Aluminum Foil ($24.49) “I have tried many generic brands of foil, but I’m convinced that there is no comparable product in North America! You can’t get a better price anywhere.”

Ziploc Seal Top Freezer Bag, 2 Gallon

A three-pack of Ziploc Seal Top Freezer Bags, 2 Gallon is just $14.99 and Costco shoppers are obsessed. “Love all Ziploc bags, but the 2 gallon freezer bag is the perfect size for those foods that are slightly too large for the gallon size. I use it for items such as pork roasts,” one member shared.

Lindt Lindor Chocolate Truffles, Assorted Flavors

Lindt Lindor Chocolate Truffles, Assorted Flavors ($15.99) “The Lindor Truffles were just delicious. I especially like that they are are individually wrapped, which make them nice for sharing in a candy bowl.”

Mayorga Organics Mayan Blend

The Mayorga Organics Mayan Blend USDA Organic Medium Roast Whole Bean Coffee ($49.99) is exceptional, shoppers say. “Incredibly good coffee with hints of chocolate. Found it in-warehouse when Kirkland Colombian was nowhere to be found. So glad it is available online since my local no longer stocks it.”

Kinder Bueno Chocolate and Hazelnut Chocolate Bars

Costco shoppers love the Kinder Bueno Chocolate and Hazelnut Chocolate Bars ($19.99). “This is a decadent and delicious tasting chocolate bar.It is easy to eat too much of it. The chocolate wafer type bars are a rich creamy and chocolaty combination that makes a perfect dessert,” one member shared.

Charmin Ultra Strong Bath Tissue

Charmin Ultra Strong Bath Tissue is $27.49 down from $33.99, and another very popular Costco item. “A quality product that should be carried in Costco’s warehouses,” one shopper said. “Costco was selling these during the pandemic in the warehouses and the business centers, then only in the business centers sometimes and now in neither. I thought I’d check online and found it available to order and on sale!” another added.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Folgers Classic Roast Ground Coffee

Good old Folgers Classic Roast Ground Coffee ($19.49 for a 43.5 oz tub) is not the fanciest of choices but always reliable, and you can’t get a better price than Costco. “Folgers coffee sold at Costco is by far the best deal anywhere! It’s always fresh and consistent!” one shopper said. “I used this coffee for years, always delicious. Also you have a large container. In a regular grocery store you would have a smaller container with a much higher price. It’s a fantastic deal,” another agreed.

Ferrero Rocher Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Candy

Ferrero Rocher Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Candy is just $18.99 for a 48-count box—Costco truly is spoiling us at those prices. “These are such a treat for special occasions!” one happy shopper said. “The whole hazelnut center surrounded by creamy milk chocolate, wrapped in a delicately crispy wafer shell, covered with yet another layer of milk chocolate and chopped hazelnuts is a sublime combination! In our family, when Ferrero Rocher is served, you know it’s a special occasion.”

Caboo Bamboo Paper Towels

The Caboo Bamboo Paper Towels are $29.99 for eight rolls. “I tried these as a good eco friendly alternative and I’m a big fan!” one Costco member said. “They’re super absorbent, strong, and way better for the environment than regular paper towels. Since they’re made from bamboo and sugarcane, they’re a more sustainable option, which I love. What really stands out is how durable they are—they don’t fall apart when wet, so they actually hold up for bigger messes.”