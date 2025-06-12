7 Costco Items I Really Regret Buying Recently

I am a devoted Costco shopper. Some items are always in my cart, every time I visit the warehouse or place an order on Instacart. A few of them include rotisserie chicken, Kevin’s easy-to-cook meals, Island Way fruit sorbets, and coffee beans. Recently, I have made some ordering mistakes, and I vow to avoid them in the future. Here are seven Costco items I recently regret buying.

Mushrooms

I am the only person who eats mushrooms in my home. Costco has the best deal on my favorite funghi, both white and Baby Bella varieties. However, every single time I buy them, I never end up using them before they start going bad. And for this reason, I always regret buying them. However, if you do live in a home with lots of mushroom eaters, you should def buy them at the warehouse and save.

Bibigo Mandu Pork and Vegetable Dumplings

I grew up going to Costco with my mother, and she would always pick up giant bags of Ling Ling Potstickers. I was craving them the other day, so I took a risk on this huge bag of Bibigo Mandu Pork and Vegetable Dumplings. I have to admit that while I’m a fan of other Bibigo products, these dumplings just didn’t do it for me. I felt like the dumpling wrapper was too thin, and didn’t hold the generous filling together. Overall I wasn’t a fan.

Kirkland Signature Corn Muffins

I recently sampled all the muffins available at the Costco bakery. I thought that I would love Kirkland Signature Corn Muffins, but just didn’t. It was my least favorite muffin option at the store. I found them to be somewhat dry and tasteless. Since corn muffins are so easy to make with a mix, I will not be repurchasing these unless I’m serving chili to mass quantities of people and don’t have time to mess around in the kitchen.

Vegetable Platter with Ranch Dressing Dip

Whenever I’m hosting guests, I’m tempted to buy the Vegetable Platter with Ranch Dressing Dip in the Costco produce department. It makes life easier, as I don’t have to purchase the veggies a la carte, peel, chop, and assemble them. But every time I do, I end up regretting it. Inevitably, one of the vegetables in there isn’t as fresh as the others.

Fresh Cut Fruit Bowl

The same goes with the Fresh Cut Fruit Bowl, also in the produce department. Who wants to take the time to buy a bunch of melon, grapes, and pineapple, and chop them up into bite-sized pieces? Not me. However, most of the time, when I buy this pre-prepared package, it’s inevitable that one of the fruits is either mushy or overripe.

Cold Cuts

Another recent regret? Sliced turkey. While I am not one of the many people who gripe on Reddit that the cold cuts in the deli department are slimy, I can never, ever finish a package within the recommended time. Sandwich meat isn’t something I need to buy in bulk, like ever. Instead, I visit my local Whole Foods and buy it by the pound or half-pound, using it up within a few days.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Batteries

Kirkland Signature offers a wide range of high-quality products, including diapers, toilet paper, and even lasagna. However, batteries aren’t one of them. Despite endless warnings on social media about their likelihood to leak and that they simply don’t work as well as name brands, I bought them at one point. And guess what? I recently found one leaking in my remote control. Stick to Duracell, also sold at Costco, is my advice.