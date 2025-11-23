11 Best New Costco Items That Just Arrived For Members

Costco members are spoiled for choice right now with amazing new items hitting shelves, perfect for the holiday season and especially the colder winter months in general. From seasonal vegetables to holiday treats and snacks, gift baskets and fancy coffee, Costco’s new finds are raved about by fans who are thrilled with the selection (and new items just keep appearing day by day!). Here are 11 of the best new Costco items that just arrived for members.

Savory Sampler Basket

The Savory Sampler Bread, Cheese, Salami and Fruit Gift Basket ($99.99) from Manhattan Fruitier is perfect for those who prefer savory over sweets (raises hand). “I put the bread in the fridge after opening, and refreshed it the next morning as per the instructions,” one Costco shopper said. The chocolate challah twists are incredible! An added bonus is the cute little cooler bag that the cheese and salami came in – it will certainly be getting continued use.”

Northern Wild Dried Morel Mushrooms

Costco members can now get 1 lbs of the Northern Wild Dried Morel Mushrooms for $129.99. “I always wondered how some restaurants served morel mushrooms, my favorite. Now I know – they buy dried ones and rehydrate them. These mushrooms have wonderful flavor and mouth feel, and the water used to rehydrate them also tastes great,” one shopper said.

Grandma’s Mini Sandwiches Cookies Vanilla Creme

Costco now has the Grandma’s Mini Sandwiches Cookies, Vanilla Creme for $23.99 for a 24-pack. “These cookies are so mouthwatering and can’t have enough of it. You definitely need to try them,” one shopper said of the original flavor.

Wild West Assorted Holiday Chocolate Box

The Wild West Assorted Holiday Chocolate Box is $49.99 and perfect for a gift. “A curated selection of 70% rich dark chocolate and 50% creamy oat milk chocolate, featuring delectable seasonal flavors like Eggnog, Gingerbread and Mint & Cacao Nib, is nestled in a decorative box. t’s the perfect gift to spread the holiday magic and delight family and friends this winter,” the company says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Costco shoppers can now grab a 2-pack of the Caffe Vita Novacella Decaf Ground Coffee for $59.99. “A medium to dark roast that is versatile without sacrificing well-balanced flavor for decaffeination. The Novacella offers notes of nutmeg, cocoa powder, and candied orange. Decaffeinated using a natural process derived from sugarcane-ethyl acetate, this blend of Colombian coffees can be enjoyed on its own or with cream and sugar,” the store says.

Nongshim Shin Ramyun Noodles Black with Beef Bone Broth

The Nongshim Shin Ramyun Noodles Black with Beef Bone Broth ($18.99) is a new fan-favorite item. “Nongshim Shin Black is a 10/10,” one shopper said. “Shin Black is regular Shin, plus an extra bone broth soup base packet. Less spicy, much richer broth,” another explained.

Edward Marc Peanut Brittle Bites

The Edward Marc Peanut Brittle Bites ($49.99 for two boxes) are a new online-only treat.

“Give the gift of irresistible crunch with Edward Marc Peanut Brittle Bites, handcrafted in small batches in a copper kettle for that perfect buttery, nutty, salty-sweet bite. Each golden piece is packed with roasted peanuts and wrapped in a crisp, caramelized candy coating that melts in your mouth,” the company says.

Home + Body Holiday Passport Hand Soap

The new Home + Body Holiday Passport Hand Soap ($36.99 for eight) is beautifully packaged and perfect for the holidays. These smell amazing,” one Costco shopper said. “I treat myself to these every year. Orange spice balsam for & candy cane are my favs!”

Nature’s Way Elderberry with Vitamin C and Zinc

Costco has the Nature’s Way Sambucus Elderberry with Vitamin C and Zinc Gummies ($24.99 for 120) back on shelves right on time for cold and flu season. “I take 1 chewable every other day. It tastes like candy. Haven’t had any bad effects,” one shopper said.

SNOW Dissolving Teeth Whitening Strips

SNOW Dissolving Teeth Whitening Strips are $44.99 for 21 Extra Strength Treatments and 7 Brightening Treatments, and very effective according to customers. “I’ve tried so many whitening products over the years, but most of them made my teeth super sensitive or left my gums feeling sore… But the SNOW whitening strips have been such a game changer for me. They’re super gentle, and I love that they completely dissolve. No messy strips to peel off or weird aftertaste. My teeth already look brighter, and I haven’t had any irritation at all. Highly recommend!” one shopper raved.

Spylt Caffeinated Protein Milk

The new Spylt Caffeinated Protein Milk, Cookies & Cream is $27.99 for 15 cans. Each can contains 20 g of protein and zero sugar. This new drink is perfect for a better-for-you pick-me-up when you need a little boost.