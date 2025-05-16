7 Costco Items Shoppers Warn You Should Never Buy Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

There are many ways to spend your paycheck at Costco, ranging from cutting-edge electronics to delicious new foods. While many items at your local warehouse deserve the hype, not everything is a fan favorite. In fact, there are several that shoppers feel so strongly about that they devote entire Reddit feeds to why you should avoid them. Here are 7 Costco items shoppers say you should never put in your cart.

Batteries

Kirkland Signature batteries are usually one of the top mentions in almost every Reddit feed about Costco items to avoid. Shoppers maintain they don't work and often leak, ruining electronics. "I refuse to buy batteries at costco anymore. They always leak after a year or two even when they say they are good for 10 years. No other duracell batteries i've purchased anywhere else leak like the costco batteries," one Redditor writes. "Good – I'm not the only person. I've had a package of batteries leak before they were opened," another added

Bonesless Skinless Chicken Breasts

While the meat department is popular at Costco, many people have recently complained about the quality of the boneless, skinless breasts. One lengthy Reddit feed warns against buying "funky chicken" at Costco. "Costco chicken quality is really bad, and my local Hmart sells chicken breast that have been air cooled instead of water," one top commenter says. "Yea, it's Spaghetti Meat myopathy. There are no health issues with consumption but apparently it has issues holding water so marinades may not be effective in penetration. It's not hormones but selective breeding for a chicken that grows incredibly fast and large," another added. "I just returned some for the same problem and the lady said 'I've had so many people return this! Costco looked into it and said the chicken is totally fine though!'" one confirmed.

Kirkland Signature Frozen Chicken Wings

A few people made the mistake of buying the Kirkland Signature frozen chicken wings. "I didn't mind that I had to pluck some feathers off when they defrosted, but the taste of the wings were not enjoyable. I even tried brining them to get them to taste like chicken wings. Baked, air fied, and BBQ nothing worked," one says. "We made this mistake too and the feathers just about put me off of chicken wings completely!" another agreed. "The fresh wings are much better and can be frozen," a third offered.

Kirkland Laundry Pods

Many shoppers say Kirkland Signature laundry pods are much cheaper than name brands, but this is one generic item worth skipping. "They don't dissolve well at all and keep staining my clothes blue!" one says. "I don't like them either. Thankfully, I don't have the blue problem but nothing ever felt clean, and always felt filmy. I was so disappointed!" another chimed in.

Kirkland Sliced Turkey

Another item to avoid buying? Kirkland Signature Slice Turkey. Not only can it be challenging to use all of it before it goes bad, but compared to Dietz & Watson or Columbus Deli Meats this sliced turkey three-pack is simply not great. "It's slimey and tastes gross. I thought it was bad but have seen other people complain about it and I think it's just how it comes," one shopper maintains. "The turkey is not just wet. It's drippy and too thick. Not worth buying," another agrees.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chocolate Chunk Cookies

While Costco cookies are generally a hit, there is one flavor that is a bit controversial amongst shoppers. "The Chocolate Chunk Cookies are barely edible — no chew whatsoever and dry as a bone — worse than some crappy store brand such as Chip's Ahoy," writes one Redditor, noting that "the palm and canola oils appear to be the bad ingredients," but "Bottom line, they do not taste good."

Protein Bars You Have Never Tried

If you haven't tested a protein bar, avoid buying them in mass quantities at Costco, shoppers warn. "Decided to try some Think! Protein bars. I should have Thought! Again. They were horrible. No one in my house could manage to eat them. Made me nauseous just trying to eat half of one. Never again," one person wrote. "The number one reason why we buy single protein bars at grocery stores before committing to a Costco sized quantity," another adds. "Many of the protein bars are terrible. Ever notice that Costco is not willing to risk have taste testing for the various protein bars available. I think they would be stuck with a lot of unsold products," a third says.