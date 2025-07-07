7 Costco Items Garnering Hundreds of Customer Complaints Right Now

It’s no secret that I’m a huge Costco fan, even if the experience of shopping at the warehouse can be a little overwhelming (not so much now the Executive Membership hours have kicked in)—but even I admit the store misses the mark sometimes. If you buy chicken from your local grocery store and end up hating that chicken, chances are you have maybe 2 lbs of it to get rid of, vs 6 lbs at Costco. And yes, the chain has a great return policy, but have you seen those lines for returns? No thank you. That’s why I always check online before buying anything new to see what more seasoned shoppers are recommending, and also what they are complaining about on social media and the reviews section. Here are seven Costco items that have garnered so much criticism shoppers recommend avoiding them altogether.

Fresh Cucumbers

Costco members complain the fresh cucumbers seem to go off almost immediately, no matter what. “Cucumbers used to be a really good deal and they lasted a while. Recently,I’ve had nothing but problems with them so I stopped buying them at Costco,” one shopper complained. “Same here too! They are done within a day or two after buying them,” another complained.

Non-Japanese Kewpie Mayo

Costco’s “Japanese-Style” Kewpie mayonnaise ($6.80) is not the same as the original Japanese version, shoppers say. “The original Kewpie, which is available in many regular grocery stores, is made in Japan and tastes better to me. Makes sense since the ingredients are different,” one member said. “That explains why the one I bought at Costco tasted off vs the one I had from the Asian market! Thanks for the tip! I seriously was second guessing myself as to when did kewpie taste so bad,” another said.

Kirkland Toilet Paper

The quality of the Kirkland Signature Bath Tissue ($24.99) has sharply deteriorated, shoppers say. The new formula is apparently dusty and ineffective. “I thought the decline in toilet paper was just me….what the heck?!?” one unhappy member said. “This. I switched to Charmin because I couldn’t stand all of the lint. It’s a night and day difference (the red Charmin),” another complained.

Chicken Thighs

The Kirkland Signature Chicken Thighs are not worth the money, shoppers say. “Their bulk packs of chicken thighs are extremely fatty and taste pretty gamey,” one Redditor said. “Their bulk packs of breast end up thawing pretty rubbery. I’m back to buying fresh a la carte from the grocery store. It’s not worth a few bucks of savings to be disappointed with dinner.”

Kirkland Batteries

The Kirkland Signature batteries are notoriously bad, shoppers say. “Kirkland AA and AAA batteries. Just don’t,” one Redditor said. “Kirkland Brand Batteries: they are the worst I have ever bought. You leave them in too long, and they leak and corrode. They are worse than inexpensive Amazon batteries,” another complained.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Burnt Ends Beef Brisket

The Kirkland Signature Burnt Ends Beef Brisket is terrible, customers say. “They have some burnt ends that looked so good and they are 1000% AWFUL,” one member said. “I would sooner call a stack of McRibs authentic bbq before I would ever suggest eating these ‘burnt ends’,” another shared.

Michelin Guardian+ Beam Wiper Blades

Costco shoppers are overwhelmingly critical of the Michelin Guardian+ Beam Wiper Blades, Front ($7.99). “The brand itself is garbage. It says Michelin but it’s all just branded generic nonsense and they last half as long as Bosch,” one Redditor said. “I swapped from the Michelin to Bosch this winter and the difference is night and day,” another agreed. “The Michelins squeaked as soon as I put them on and got streaky very quickly. The Bosch are very quiet and zero streaks. Much easier to see at night when it’s raining now.”