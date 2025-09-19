7 Costco Items Shoppers Regret Buying Most Often

Costco‘s gigantic inventory is full of gems—there’s a reason the paid membership continues to increase both here in the U.S. and domestically. While shoppers find plenty of items that keep them coming back to the store again and again, they also come across some absolute duds now and then, products so disappointing they can’t help but vent about it on special media or in the comments section of the warehouse website. So which items cause the most regret? Here are seven of the Costco items shoppers will never buy again.

Kirkland Signature Detergent Pacs

The Kirkland Signature Platinum Performance UltraShine Dishwasher Detergent Pacs ($13.99) are simply not up to scratch, shoppers say. “Those pods are THE WORST!” one member said. “They don’t dissolve all the way and leave white chunks on my dishes. The worst dishwasher pods I’ve ever used,” another commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Plant-Based Liquid Laundry Detergent

The Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean HE Plant-Based Liquid Laundry Detergent garners quite a few complaints from shoppers. “It’s absolutely awful,” one customer said. “Made all of my clothes smell like mildew. When I returned the bottle, the guy knew about the problem. No idea why it’s still on the shelves.”

Mac and Cheese

The Kirkland Signature Mac and Cheese is not a hit with customers. “Their prepared Mac and cheese. Holy garlic. It’s so gross,” one Redditor said. “It’s basically a garlic Alfredo sauce over cavatappi noodles, with a LOT of shredded cheddar added. It’s bland, overly cheesy, has a slimy/sticky texture and the noodles were gummy. I wanted to like it, but really didn’t. Just thought I’d warn other people!” another commented.

Kirkland Signature Hickory Smoked Bacon

Costco shoppers are convinced the quality of the Kirkland Signature Hickory Smoked Bacon ($22.59) has changed for the worse. “Anyone else notice the Kirkland bacon (the 4 pack stuff in the blue packaging) is completely void of flavor? Like none at all. Doesn’t taste bad per se, just like nothing. I noticed several months ago and just chalked it up to a bad batch, but the next purchase resulted in the same lack of flavor. This was in all of the packs in both 4 packs,” one Redditor said.

Fresh Bananas

Costco’s produce seems to be pretty hit or miss depending on customer feedback, but the fresh bananas specifically are subject to a lot of criticism. “Ours have a billion fruit flies and turn black in 3 days. So gross,” one shopper said. “I had one completely liquify. It was dripping on the counter when I picked it up. If I would have tried to open it, it would have spilt out. I felt the entire banana and it was liquid all the way through,” another commented.

Kirkland Signature Raw Chicken

Sadly, the Costco Kirkland Signature raw chicken still gets a lot of negative feedback from disappointed customers. “Even the organic chicken is getting out of hand. I don’t want a 1.6 pound woody or noodle-like breast with up to 12% water added for flavor. I want a normal flaky 6 oz breast,” one Redditor commented.

Mini Cucumbers

The Mini Cucumbers go bad too fast, shoppers say. “Those danged mini cucumbers. You can take your time picking the most firm, fresh bag and they will be growing more fuzzy hair than Willie Nelson by the time you get them out of the car,” one Redditor said. “They’re moldy in less than 24hrs. I feel like they used to last like a week,” another agreed.