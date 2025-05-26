 Skip to content

6 Costco Items Members Say Feel Like a Total Splurge for Cheap

Shoppers say these Costco buys feel high-end without the hefty price tag.
Avatar for Ferozan Mast
By
Published on May 26, 2025 | 6:30 AM

Costco is a one-stop-shop for many basic household staples—from paper towels to eggs, baby formula to pizza, batteries, toilet paper, snacks, alcohol, and so much more, Costco gives members a significant discount when buying in bulk. Although many people visit the warehouse store to stock up on these everyday items, the store also has some extremely high-quality products available at competitive prices.

Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano

Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano
Costco

The imported Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano is one of the best cheeses available at Costco—not only is it delicious and high-quality, but it’s a completely affordable luxury. “Not shredded, just the block. So much cheaper than the grocery store and still the ‘real deal’ good stuff,” one shopper shared. “I got one of those rotary grinders and use that parm now and it’s saved me so much money. The block of cheese is expensive initially but it lasts forever just shredding off a little at a time,” another agreed.

Dungeness Crab

Northwest Fish Colossal Alaskan Wild Dungeness Crab Sections
Costco

Costco shoppers count down the months before the seasonal crab offerings appear in stores, usually around the holidays. “I buy Dungeness crab in season at my Costco. So much better than any kind of lobster, IMHO. And yes, I’ve eaten fresh lobster in Maine AND Nova Scotia (and Mexico and Key West), and I still don’t get what the big deal is. Dungeness is a little more work, but so worth it. Lobster’s fine, just over-hyped for my taste. I guess it’s all about what you grow up with maybe?” one shopper shared.

11 Costco Kirkland Products That Shoppers Call the Store’s Best-Kept Secrets

Luxury Skincare

Perricone MD Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer
Costco

It’s always worth checking out the skincare and beauty section during a trip to Costco as you can unearth some real gems. “Costco has the best skincare products, and they are typically 25-50% less than other retailers. Bonus points for Costco.com which has an even wider selection. Perricone MD Vitamin C, RoC moisturizer, Strivectin Retinol, Laura Mercier makeup, the list goes on!” one shopper shared.

12 Best High-Protein Frozen Meals, According to Dietitians

Actual Veggies Burgers

Actual Veggies Burgers
Actual Veggies

Costco now carries the Actual Veggies plant-based brand, and shoppers can’t believe how good the quality is for a non-meat burger alternative. Even meat eaters like myself enjoy these products as unlike a lot of plant-based items, they are packed with real ingredients and taste incredible. “They are really good. A lot softer (and thicker) than the OG boca burgers, but firmer than most vegetable-based burgers,” one fan shared.

Kindling Protein Pretzels

Kindling Protein Pretzels
Kindling

Kindling Protein Pretzels are now on the shelves at Costco, and fans are incredibly impressed with these “better for you” snacks that taste much more expensive than they are. “My local club had Kindling protein pretzels – I liked them more than Lenny and Larry’s. Much more like a real pretzel in taste and better ingredient panel,” one Redditor said.

25 Unhealthiest Chips on the Planet

Wild Alaskan Salmon

Costco Northwest Fish Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon Fillets
Costco

Good quality wild-caught salmon is not cheap—but Costco has you covered with options like the Northwest Fish Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon Fillets, on sale right now at $174.99 down from $219.99. “More of a staple than a luxury, depending upon how you see things, but I’m so glad I can get wild salmon all year at Costco,” one Redditor said. “When I visited Alaska this summer, I found that many Alaskans buy their salmon at Costco. when I went to Ramsey’s restaurant in Vegas, the waitress told me she buys her salmon at Costco. I guess I’m renewing my membership again.”

Ferozan Mast
Ferozan Mast is a writer for Eat This, Not That! Read more about Ferozan
Filed Under
//
More in Groceries
  • Costco

    7 Costco Picks I Always Buy as an Expert

  • Chester Cheeto

    Cheetos Just Dropped a Wild New Flavor

  • Vegetarian fried rice dish of red brown jasmine rice and riceberry with diced fresh broccoli and carrot in wooden bowl over natural sackcloth on wood table, healthy dish concept (top view, flat lay)

    7 Frozen Dinners Made With Clean Ingredients

  • Costco Shopper

    6 Costco Items That are a Splurge for Cheap

  • 7 Air Fryer Groceries Fans Swear by for Crispy Perfection

    7 Air Fryer Groceries Fans Swear by

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.