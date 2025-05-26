6 Costco Items Members Say Feel Like a Total Splurge for Cheap

Costco is a one-stop-shop for many basic household staples—from paper towels to eggs, baby formula to pizza, batteries, toilet paper, snacks, alcohol, and so much more, Costco gives members a significant discount when buying in bulk. Although many people visit the warehouse store to stock up on these everyday items, the store also has some extremely high-quality products available at competitive prices.

Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano

The imported Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano is one of the best cheeses available at Costco—not only is it delicious and high-quality, but it’s a completely affordable luxury. “Not shredded, just the block. So much cheaper than the grocery store and still the ‘real deal’ good stuff,” one shopper shared. “I got one of those rotary grinders and use that parm now and it’s saved me so much money. The block of cheese is expensive initially but it lasts forever just shredding off a little at a time,” another agreed.

Dungeness Crab

Costco shoppers count down the months before the seasonal crab offerings appear in stores, usually around the holidays. “I buy Dungeness crab in season at my Costco. So much better than any kind of lobster, IMHO. And yes, I’ve eaten fresh lobster in Maine AND Nova Scotia (and Mexico and Key West), and I still don’t get what the big deal is. Dungeness is a little more work, but so worth it. Lobster’s fine, just over-hyped for my taste. I guess it’s all about what you grow up with maybe?” one shopper shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

11 Costco Kirkland Products That Shoppers Call the Store’s Best-Kept Secrets

Luxury Skincare

It’s always worth checking out the skincare and beauty section during a trip to Costco as you can unearth some real gems. “Costco has the best skincare products, and they are typically 25-50% less than other retailers. Bonus points for Costco.com which has an even wider selection. Perricone MD Vitamin C, RoC moisturizer, Strivectin Retinol, Laura Mercier makeup, the list goes on!” one shopper shared.

12 Best High-Protein Frozen Meals, According to Dietitians

Actual Veggies Burgers

Costco now carries the Actual Veggies plant-based brand, and shoppers can’t believe how good the quality is for a non-meat burger alternative. Even meat eaters like myself enjoy these products as unlike a lot of plant-based items, they are packed with real ingredients and taste incredible. “They are really good. A lot softer (and thicker) than the OG boca burgers, but firmer than most vegetable-based burgers,” one fan shared.

Kindling Protein Pretzels

Kindling Protein Pretzels are now on the shelves at Costco, and fans are incredibly impressed with these “better for you” snacks that taste much more expensive than they are. “My local club had Kindling protein pretzels – I liked them more than Lenny and Larry’s. Much more like a real pretzel in taste and better ingredient panel,” one Redditor said.

25 Unhealthiest Chips on the Planet

Wild Alaskan Salmon

Good quality wild-caught salmon is not cheap—but Costco has you covered with options like the Northwest Fish Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon Fillets, on sale right now at $174.99 down from $219.99. “More of a staple than a luxury, depending upon how you see things, but I’m so glad I can get wild salmon all year at Costco,” one Redditor said. “When I visited Alaska this summer, I found that many Alaskans buy their salmon at Costco. when I went to Ramsey’s restaurant in Vegas, the waitress told me she buys her salmon at Costco. I guess I’m renewing my membership again.”