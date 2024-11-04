12 Best High-Protein Frozen Meals, According to Dietitians

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Frozen meals offer a minimal-effort, no-prep solution for a quick and complete meal. While early frozen meal options left much to be desired in terms of balanced nutrition and quality ingredients, there is an abundance of nutritious frozen meals available today. Historically, frozen meals haven't been known for their protein content. However, as consumer interest in high-protein foods has increased, manufacturers have been developing meals with more substantial protein amounts.

High-protein frozen meals are not only convenient, but they're also more filling thanks to the protein. This essential nutrient plays a crucial role in muscle and tissue repair, recovery, and maintenance, while also helping you feel fuller for longer.

As registered dietitians, we've put together a list of the best high-protein frozen meals and provided expert tips on how to shop for nutritious, protein-packed options. Read on, and for more, don't miss Here's Exactly How I Eat Over 100 Grams of Protein Every Day.

How We Chose Healthy High-Protein Frozen Meals

Not all frozen meals are created equally, and the options that made our best list had to meet the following criteria:

Provide at least 20 grams of protein per serving. While this may not be enough to meet everyone's needs, it is a sufficient amount for most people. For those who desire more protein in their meals, consider adding rotisserie chicken, cheese, or edamame to your frozen meal.

Contain fewer than 500 calories per meal. There are frozen meals that pack loads of protein, but they often contain a high calorie count. Each meal we chose provided fewer than 500 calories, an amount that works for most people's needs. For those who prefer fewer calories in a meal, skip half of the starch provided in your frozen meal to drop calories without sacrificing much protein.

Feature a moderate amount of sodium. One nutrient you'll often hear about in relation to frozen meals is sodium. While sodium is an essential nutrient, too much may be hazardous to your health. You will find a wide range of sodium contents in frozen meals, and choosing a number appropriate for you is based on your activity level and health status, amongst other factors. Choosing meals under 500 milligrams of sodium is a good rule of thumb for many, although is not a must, especially if you are able to keep your sodium content throughout the rest of the day relatively low.

Provide a non-starchy vegetable. In order for a meal to make our list, it had to contain a vegetable. Unfortunately, many frozen meals don't provide much in the way of non-starchy vegetables, leaving them lacking in important nutrients. To make your meals even more nutrition, consider adding additional frozen or fresh veggie to your frozen meal.

The Best High-Protein Frozen Meals

Kevin's Parmesan Basil Chicken

Healthy Choice Power Bowls Adobo Chicken

Trader Joe's Chicken Burrito Bowl

Healthy Choice Café Steamers Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

Healthy Choice Simply Steamers Southwest-Style Chicken Burrito Bowl

Lean Cuisine Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo Balance Bowl

Vital Cuisine Vermont White Cheddar Mac & Broccoli Bowl

Scott & Jon's Shrimp Alfredo

Daring Penne Primavera Plant Chicken Bowl

Frontera Chicken Fajita Bowl

Purple Carrot Plant-Based Meatball Marinara

Kevin's Thai-Style Coconut Chicken

Kevin's Parmesan Basil Chicken

Nutrition (Per meal) :

Calories : 250

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 630 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 33 g

This protein-packed meal is a great option for those who prefer a low-carb style of eating. At only 250 calories, this can be eaten on its own for a light meal, or paired with brown rice to create a well-rounded option. Top with diced tomatoes for additional veggies, and you have a flavor and protein-packed meal.

Healthy Choice Power Bowls Adobo Chicken

Nutrition (Per meal) :

Calories : 330

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 600 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 26 g

Not only does this meal pack plenty of protein, but it also provides 8 grams of filling fiber. The veggies, quinoa, and rice allow it to pack so much fiber, along with an array of vitamins and minerals. At 330 calories, it can be eaten on its own, topped with avocado for healthy fats, or combined with additional corn and peas to boost carb, calories, and fiber.

Trader Joe's Chicken Burrito Bowl

Nutrition (Per meal) :

Calories : 370

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 630 mg

Carbs : 51 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 22 g

This meal also has the second highest fiber content of the high-protein frozen meals on our list. At 9 grams of fiber, it provides more than a third of an adult's daily need. It provides zero added sugar and a variety of veggies, including peppers, corn, and tomatoes. Simply boost your veggie intake by adding a serving of frozen mixed veggies to your bowl. This will create a hearty meal for few extra calories.

Healthy Choice Café Streamers Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

Nutrition (Per meal) :

Calories : 280

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 580 mg

Carbs : 31 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 21 g

Who would have thoughts you'd see a fettuccini alfredo dish on a healthiest list?! At just under 300 calories, this meal provides a reasonable portion of food with plenty of protein. You'll get a few grams of fiber from the noodles and broccoli in this dish, but adding in additional broccoli or frozen peas would boost the nutrients in this meal while keeping calories low.

Healthy Choice Simply Streamers Southwest-Style Chicken Burrito Bowl

Nutrition (Per meal) :

Calories : 280

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 460 mg

Carbs : 36 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 20 g

Healthy Choice has made frozen meals for decades. Although original varieties may have been lacking in protein, they have plenty of options available today with over 20 grams of protein. This option also provides the veggie and fiber content we like to see, along with a flavorful enchilada sauce and a sprinkle of cheese. Add additional cheese for more protein, or a dollop of plain Greek yogurt as a sour cream alternative.

Lean Cuisine Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo Balance Bowl

Nutrition (Per meal) :

Calories : 230

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 570 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 21 g

Although you won't find any noodles in this alfredo dish, it provides only 19 grams of carbs making it a good choice for those watching their carbohydrate intake. You'll even get 4 grams of fiber along with 21 grams of protein, making it a filling option. It is only 230 calories, which may not be enough for some people, so consider adding a side salad to incorporate more healthy fats and veggies into this meal.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Vital Pursuit Vermont White Cheddar Mac & Broccoli Bowl

Nutrition (Per meal) :

Calories : 400

Fat : 20 g (Saturated Fat: 13 g)

Sodium : 840 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 21 g

At 400 calories, this meal provides the third highest count of the meals on our list. Luckily, 400 calories is still a reasonable amount for a meal, and should work for many people's energy needs. For 400 calories, you'll also get 21 grams of protein in an indulgent cheesy mac and cheese dish. Bonus: you won't find any added sugar, or artificial flavors or colors in this meal, making it a good meal option. It does provide a higher amount of sodium than the other meals on our list, so balance that out by choosing lower sodium foods throughout the rest of the day.

Scott & Jon's Shrimp Alfredo

Nutrition (Per meal) :

Calories : 290

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 630 mg

Carbs : 37 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 22 g

As the only shrimp option on our list, this meal still packs plenty of protein and is a great choice for those who limit meat and poultry. It packs 22 grams of protein for fewer than 300 calories and only 5 grams of fat. Although this meal contains broccoli, the fiber content is slightly low. Boost this number by adding in your own frozen broccoli.

Daring Penne Primavera Plant Chicken Bowl

Nutrition (Per meal):

Calories: 460

Fat: 21 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium: 760 mg

Carbs: 45 g (Fiber: 18 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein: 23 g

With 460 calories, this meal has the highest count on our list. However, that number comes along with 23 grams of protein and a whopping 18 grams of fiber. Although it does provide 3 grams of added sugar, that is a reasonable number considering the nutritional benefits of this meal. This meal is made with plant-based protein and is gluten-free. This makes it a hearty vegetarian option that also works for those monitoring gluten in their diets.

Frontera Chicken Fajita Bowl

Nutrition (Per meal):

Calories: 300

Fat: 7g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium: 950 mg

Carbs: 38 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein: 20 g

A flavor packed meal for only 300 calories can be hard to come by. This option combines chipotle fajita sauce with chicken, rice, beans, and veggies to provide 20 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber. Top with some sliced avocado or guacamole for a boost of healthy fats and fiber. Go easy on salt the rest of the day to balance out the 950 milligrams in this meal. Although high for a single meal, it still provides less than 50% of the daily recommendation.

Purple Carrot Plant-Based Meatball Marinara

Nutrition (Per meal) :

Calories : 440

Fat : 16 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 1,070 mg

Carbs : 53 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 21 g

Another plant-based option on our list, this Purple Carrot meal still packs plenty of protein despite being vegan. You'll also get 6 grams of fiber from the orzo, veggies, and plant-based meat, making it a well-rounded option. It does pack the most sodium of the meals on our list, but you can leave some sauce behind to lower this number and also monitor your sodium the rest of the day to stay under the recommended intake of 2,300 milligrams.

Kevin's Thai-Style Coconut Chicken

Nutrition (Per meal):

Calories: 240

Fat: 10 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium: 440 mg

Carbs: 12 g (Fiber: 3g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein: 24 g

Another low-carb option on our list, you'll still get 24 grams of filling protein from this meal. This dish swaps traditional rice for cauliflower rice to maintain a lower carb count, and contains a flavorful coconut curry sauce you'll love. Serve as is, with additional veggies, or topped with crushed peanuts for additional healthy fats, protein, and fiber.

