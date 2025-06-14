11 Costco Items Shoppers Say Last Practically Forever

Buying in bulk from Costco means you will likely have items that last for months if not, in some special cases, for years. The warehouse chain offers fantastic bargains on a variety of household products and even if you find yourself paying a little bit more upfront, it’s absolutely worth it when you consider how long some of these items will last. These are the goods you should absolutely stockpile in case of an emergency and just to save money over the long term. Here are 11 Costco items that will last you a very long time.

Kirkland Signature Stretch-Tite

Kirkland Signature Stretch-Tite Plastic Food Wrap is the stuff of legend—one Redditor had a box that was still being used after 17 years. “The box had been beaten and battered over the years, but I always found a way to fix it up with various forms of tape,” they said. “For some reason, I wanted to see it through to its end, maybe because it’s come so far with me. It has seen 7 residences, and 7 ‘roommates’ have used it throughout the years for their cling wrap needs. Three of those ‘roommates’ include my wife and two children. Thanks Costco and Kirkland for the endless cling wrap and all the nostalgia I’m feeling tonight.”

Nutrient Survival Freeze Dried Homestyle Scramble

The Nutrient Survival Freeze Dried Homestyle Scramble cans have a shelf life of 25 years. “Excellent product, great quality and high quality company. I tried some of their other products from their website originally and was pumped to see Costco was carrying this brand,” one shopper said. “The owner takes a lot of pride in his product and it shows.”

Krusteaz Complete Buttermilk Pancake Mix

The 10 lb bags of Krusteaz Complete Buttermilk Pancake Mix are a big hit with shoppers. “The big bags of pancake mix is a good buy, cheap and lasts forever,” one member said. “I’ve been using Krusteaz buttermilk Pancake mix for many years. It makes perfect pancakes and waffles. If you store it in airtight containers you can freeze it if you don’t use 10lbs before the expiration date and it doesn’t affect the taste or performance of the product. LOVE IT!” another wrote in the reviews.

Kirkland Signature Organic Roasted Seaweed

The Kirkland Signature Organic Roasted Seaweed lasts a very long time, shoppers say. “Seaweed. They come in a pack with about 10 single serve bags. I use them for making poke bowls and my son love them for snacking. Pack lasts about a year I think,” one Redditor shared.

Thai Hom Mali Jasmine Rice

Costco sells Kirkland Signature Thai Hom Mali Jasmine Rice in 25 lb bags, something that will take a long time to get through. “We love the long grains and fragrant popcorn-like smell of Jasmine rice. It’s all we eat. The Costco bag is durable enough that after we fill our Costco OXO pop-top container, we roll the rest of the rice up, put a string around it, and keep it on a shelf in our pantry. This system works great,” one shopper said.

Spam

Costco sells Spam, which has a shelf life of two to five years (depending on who you ask), making it perfect to keep in the pantry. “Spam, and that isn’t a joke. love that stuff,” one Redditor shared. “I have not seen [corned beef] at my store. I bought spam on sale last year. It’s good for about 3 years so I need to look at moving it,” another said.

Nutristore Freeze Dried Strawberries

The Nutristore Freeze Dried Strawberries also have a 25-year shelf life. “Love having these strawberries on hand for smoothies and topping oatmeal and cereal. The shelf life is awesome and they are economical when compared to poor quality strawberries available in stores. Highly recommend,” one shopper said.

Mountain House Emergency Meal Kit

The Mountain House Emergency Meal Kit 15-Pouch Assortment has an impressive 30-year shelf life. “I have been buying Mountain House freeze dried food since the 1970s. Back in the 1970s, I bought cases of their #10 cans,” one shopper said. “The food is always very, very good. A key point is to adjust the amount of Hot Water you add to your particular ‘Taste’. My taste does not necessarily agree with what is suggested on the package directions.”

Nutristore Freeze Dried Veggie Variety

The Nutristore Freeze Dried Veggie Variety can last up to 25 years, and is a big fan-favorite item. “I bought these along with the dehydrated meals to use when I went hiking in Vermont,” one shopper said. “Basically what I did was open the cans and re-packaged them into mylar packs with oxygen packets. These products were wonderful and ultimately less expensive then buying the premade individual meals that trail stores sell. This is a wonderful product that I will certainly buy again.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mountain House Asian Inspired Freeze Dried Kit

Mountain House Asian Inspired Freeze Dried Kit (Yellow Curry With Chicken and Rice) is a 30-year shelf life and is surprisingly tasty, Costco members say. “Perfect backpacking meals that are lightweight and have great flavor. Really good cost at Costco versus other places,” one shopper commented.

ReadyWise Gluten-Free Emergency Food Entree

The ReadyWise Gluten-Free Emergency Food Entree has a shelf life of up to 25 years. “I have experience of over 40 years of dehydrated products,” one shopper said. “These are actually great to eat! We had to try them, now, to make sure the durability of the product. This dehydration product has so improved. Always try it before you want to store it. We did half the bag for trials.”