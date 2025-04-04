11 Costco Items That TikTok Shoppers Are Obsessing Over Right Now

Costco fan accounts online are a fantastic way to discover new and exciting products to try, or even get recommendations for staple items other shoppers are obsessed with. TikTok is a treasure trove of non-Costco-affiliated customers who frequently post about what they love that week, and what they've noticed is just hitting the shelves. Sometimes the TikTokers are letting people know about products before they're even on the Costco website! Planning a shopping trip soon? Here are 11 Costco items TikTok shoppers love—and Costco members do too.

Wilde Protein Chips

TikToker CostcoHotFinds says the Wilde Protein Chips Nashville Hot are a huge hit in her house. "My son and I absolutely loved these, but sadly our Costco stopped carrying them last summer. We were so bummed," one Redditor said. "I check every time I go to Costco. I'm keeping my fingers crossed. These chips are outrageously priced everywhere but Costco."

Peanut Butter Pretzels

TikToker ErinLivesWhole says she never goes to Costco without stocking up on specific items including the Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets. "The Diamond Tier snack of the Costco snack selection," one shopper wrote in the product reviews. "This is not to be mistaken with a Kroger, Ralph, Publix, etc. These are the best tasting and it is not comparable. Please never get rid of these like you did the Big Blueberry and Double-Choco Muffins…That was truly a tragedy. Thanks."

Braided Hibiscus Trees

Costco is stocking its famous Braided Hibiscus Trees in time for spring and summer. "The Braided Hibiscus Trees are showing back up and they're so beautiful, these will bloom all summer long," CostcoHotFinds says. "I bought these as a gift to my sister in law! She has raved about them! She sent me a picture of them and they are gorgeous. Already blooming and way bigger than I expected!" one shopper said.

Drizzilicious French Toast Mini Rice Cakes

ErinLivesWhole loves the Drizzilicious French Toast Mini Rice Cakes, and Redditors do too. "Imagine a small soft crispy fluff of puff that tastes like French toast," one shopper said. "As you bite in you immediately get the crunch and the aroma and taste of French toast. The second bite , you get the succulent syrup in the middle of each puff that's just the perfect little drop so it doesn't overcoat the puff crispness. Then you eat 20 in a row."

Havanna Alfajor Chocolate

Havanna Alfajor Chocolate Dulce De Leche are incredible, CostcoHotFinds says. "They're a chocolate dulce de leche snack from Argentina," she says. "Item # 1772119 found in Eastvale, California," another shopper said. "I had never tried this type of treat before. They are made in Argentina and are individually wrapped. The cookie was very soft inside, which I did not expect. I'm not sure what the typical pricing is, but they are a little pricier than other desserts."

One Degree Organic Sprouted Rolled Oats

The One Degree Organic Sprouted Rolled Oats are another must-have item for ErinLivesWhole. "I cook these on the stovetop every morning," one Redditor shared. "I use 1 cup water to 1 cup oats 1:1 ratio (and a healthy pinch of salt). Bring the water to a boil, put on the oats, turn to low simmer uncovered, 4 minutes, done. Nice toothsome mouthfeel. I add a pat of Kerrygold butter, a heaping tablespoon of Kirkland natural peanut butter, and a bit of sweetner (i use liquid splenda, but real brown sugar is better)."

Mondetta Women's Ribbed Bike Short

CostcoHotFinds loves the Mondetta Women's Ribbed Bike Shorts, saying they are perfect for lounging and working out, plus they have pockets. "Comfortable, and love the phone pocket! Love these shorts, have now ordered them in black also!" one shopper said.

Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce

Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce is a must-have item for ErinLivesWhole, and other shoppers agree, saying it rules. "Heads up it's way more runny than you'd expect, but the flavor is fantastic. It's all I use with chicken tenders anymore," one Redditor declared. "It's the bomb dot com. Try making rice bowls or stir fry and put it on top! The best ever. Also if you add in the wasabi seaweed chips it's literally like a sushi bowl!" another agreed.

CAT Play and Ride Dump Truck

The CostcoHotFinds TikToker couldn't resist highlighting the CAT Play and Ride Dump Truck. "It's a ride-on and it's too cute not to show," she said. The toy is $45.99 at Costco, which is cheaper than both Amazon and Walmart.

Jones Farm Chicken Sausage Links

The Jones Farm Chicken Sausage Links are another must-have for ErinLivesWhole. Costco members recommend shortening the cooking time for these links. "My young kids (and we) like Jones Dairy Farm Organic Chicken Sausage. Only caveat is don't cook according to packaging instructions. Cook 4 links about 30 seconds less than directions," one Redditor said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Chicken Bake

TikToker ErinLivesWhole takes full advantage of the iconic Costco food course, saying they never leave without either a Chicken Bake or Hot Dog. "I'll down one of these with a side of pepperoni pizza and hot dog as a dessert with a nice cup of strawberry sundae ice cream to wash it all down my throat. 7 mins tops tbh 🐷💪," one Redditor said.