11 Costco Items to Get “While Supplies Last” This Month

Costco has lots of useful and fun items available in its “While Supplies Last” category this month, including a dupe of some fan-favorite Pottery Barn/Crate and Barrel tumblers at a fraction of the price. The warehouse chain also has great deals on over-the-counter pain relief, refrigerators, cookware, and popular protein shakes in a cool new flavor. As always with this category, you have to move fast to take advantage of these cool deals. Here are 11 great Costco items to grab before they’re gone.

Fortessa Jupiter Tumblers

Costco is selling eight of the Fortessa Jupiter 13 oz Tumbler cups for $19.97 (similar to ones at Crate and Barrel for a much better price). “I first saw this glassware in Pottery Barn and fell in love. Asked for it for Christmas. When I saw them in Costco I was surprised because they were a fraction of the cost! I went back to Pottery Barn to see if they were any different than Costco’s version. Nope exact same. So I was able to get a set of 8 for what would have been the cost of 4 in PB. Thrilled with them,” one shopper said.

Cuisinart Tri-Ply Clad Stainless Steel 5-piece Skillet Set

The Cuisinart Tri-Ply Clad Stainless Steel 5-piece Skillet Set ($39.97) is a great value buy, shoppers say. “I bought this as a starter set since I’ve never cooked on stainless steel before. I spent a good while online learning about cooking on stainless steel, how to properly preheat the cookware so food doesn’t stick, which oils to use etc. I was so nervous to use them but I am happy to report it’s been a very pleasant experience and a lot easier than I thought it would be,” one Costco member said.

Delta Children Dinosaur Bookcase

The Delta Children Dinosaur Bookcase ($79.97) is a must-have item for the kids room—it’s adorable and practical at a great price. “Such a cute bookcase! It was easy to build, sturdy and pretty big so it fits quite a lot of toys + books for my baby. We love it!” one shopper said.

Swedish Dishcloth 12-piece Set

The Swedish Dishcloth 12-piece Set ($6.97) is always selling out, so grab one while you can. “Love! These are great for cleaning up a sticky/dirty toddler and their surrounding area. It says not to wash/dry them but I do without any issue,” one Costco member said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Tommy Bahama Wood Sling Beach Chair

Nothing says “summer” like this Tommy Bahama Wood Sling Beach Chair ($99.97). “This is a high quality, beautiful beach chair. Easy to unfold and easy to collapse. With chair positioning feature and a locking snap to hold it together. Very happy with this purchase,” one shopper said.

Premier 30g Protein PLUS Energy and Immune Support Shakes

The Premier 30g Protein PLUS Energy and Immune Support Shakes (Root Beer Float flavor) is an online-only deal for $36.99. “The root beer was excellent. Actually tastes flavored like root beer, cookie dough one not so much,” one customer said.

Motrin Dual Action Pain Reliever with Tylenol

Costco is selling the Motrin Dual Action Pain Reliever with Tylenol, Ibuprofen 125 mg & Acetaminophen 250 mg, $19.97 for 160 caplets. “Works amazing! Available overseas for years, finally available in the US,” one Costco member said.

Tylenol Precise Cooling Maximum Strength Pain Relieving Cream

Another great deal for pain relief, the Tylenol Precise Cooling Maximum Strength & Fast-Acting Pain Relieving Cream, 8 Ounces is available for $22.97. “Formulated with maximum strength combination of lidocaine and menthol without a prescription for pain relief. This pain-relieving cream targets pain receptor nerves to block pain signals and provide relief from muscle aches and pains,” the company says.

LG French Door Refrigerator

The LG 31 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator with InstaView Door-in-Door is a fan-favorite fridge. “Reliability, spaciousness, water and ice dispenser on the outside, and ease of use just about trick all my boxes,” one Costco member said. “I do recommend it to my friends. And we got it at a great sale price, $1200 less than elsewhere.”

Whirlpool French Door Refrigerator

The Whirlpool 27 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator with Tap Touch Controls is another solid choice for a fridge. “So far so good. We’re really happy with this new refrigerator. It’s really nice and has a lot of space. I like the ice and water being on the door. The freezer works out good being on the bottom. I would recommend it,” one shopper said.

The LEGO Storage Head Set, 6-pieces ($29.97) is cute and functional. “Definitely worth buying,” one happy Costco member said. “Easy for sorting out Lego projects. I’m happy with our purchase. Whoever came up with this is brilliant. I hope they come out with other types, that’d be cool.”