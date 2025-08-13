11 Costco Items That Have Shoppers Buzzing Right Now

Costco treasure-hunting is a fun activity because even seasoned shoppers will find themselves surprised by some of the more unusual items found in warehouse locations across the country. One member on Reddit shared a conspiracy theory that the reason the chain keeps moving things around inside stores is so you’re forced to walk around and discover new gems you didn’t even know you needed. From returning fan-favorite grocery items to pinball machines, mature cactus plants to imported whisky, these highly-rated products are causing a stir online. Here are 11 Costco items everyone is talking about this week.

Yamazaki Whisky

Some Costco locations are carrying Yamazaki Whisky ($79.99) from Japan. “I can’t believe Yamazaki is at Costco!! It’s not 12-year but man am I happy to see Costco is stocking my favorite whiskey!! I purchased 5 today. Location: City of Industry, Ca,” one Redditor said.

Saguaro Cactus

One shopper spotted a Saguaro cactus in their local Tempe, Arizona warehouse for $599.99. “Mature plants can be shockingly expensive,” one Redditor said. “Tending them for years means they take a not-insignificant amount of labor and resources. I have to figure the market for $600 worth of cactus is rather small at the average Costco, so/but the people who went for it must’ve been stoked to see them!”

RELATED: 7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without



Kirkland Signature Butter Cinnamon Sugar Loaf

Costco shoppers are raving about the fan-favorite Kirkland Signature Butter Cinnamon Sugar Loaf this week. “My daughter works for Costco and she told me after the pound cake is baked, they dip the whole loaf in a vat of butter and then roll it in the cinnamon sugar. And that’s why it tastes so good,” one shopper shared.

Trident Seafoods Alaska Pollock Fish Stick

The Trident Seafoods The Ultimate Fish Stick Alaska Pollock is a big hit with Costco shoppers this week. “Tried the new Trident pollock fish sticks, quite good. They had these for samples today and I really liked them, so bought some. Has anyone else tried and liked them? I haven’t done frozen fish fingers in well over a decade…” one shopper asked. “Big fan. Love chopping them up and using for quick fish tacos,” another suggested.

Rolling Pin Dubai Chocolate Squares

Costco is now stocking the Rolling Pin Dubai Chocolate Squares. “Just arrived at my US Costco. (NC.) Really good. What’s more, the package says you get 50 wrapped pieces but I actually got 52! Of course YMMV, but you may get a little bit of a bonus!” one shopper said.

Star Wars Home Pinball Game

One excited Redditor discovered a Star Wars Home Pinball Game in their local warehouse. Anyone got $4800 for an authentic pinball machine??” they asked. “It’s not a bad machine but it’s still the home model as opposed to what you’ll find in an arcade. The arcade versions are 2, 3, or 4 times this price if you buy them new,” another said.

Canyon Bakehouse Gluten Free Multigrain Bread

Costco members love the Canyon Bakehouse Gluten Free Multigrain Bread. “It’s FINALLY at the La Mesa warehouse by me!” one excited shopper said. “Best all around gluten free bread on the market to date. Solid crust toasted or not. Fluffy, springy, pillowy soft, crumb that would make most people doubt if they’re eating gluten free bread or not! Toasts up flawlessly but doesn’t need it to stay pliable and strong, no matter what you put on it. I couldn’t be happier. 2 loaves for $9.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Caramel S’mores Clusters

The Kirkland Signature Caramel S’mores Clusters are dangerously addictive, shoppers say. “Each little cluster is 100 calories, it’s easy to devour five of these in five minutes. The whole bag won’t last more than two days. Say a prayer,” one member joked. “I’ve had to force myself to walk away so many times. WAY too dangerous to have in the house!” another responded.

Tovolo Sphere Ice Molds

Costco now stocks the Tovolo Sphere Ice Molds in some locations, happy shoppers report. “Found this deal at the Elk Grove, CA location. There’s still a decent amount left on the floor,” one Redditor said. “It was $6 at my Costco in SoCal yesterday. I had already bought a set so I picked up another for my neighbor,” another said.

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Sabatasso’s French Bread Pepperoni Pizza

Sabatasso’s French Bread Pepperoni Pizza is a big hit with Costco shoppers. “They are great! I put them in the air fryer and they come out perfect for kids and adults,” one member said. “Defrost in microwave first. otherwise the cheese and pepperoni will be burned, but middle still raw,” another suggested.

Asian Wraps with Rotisserie Chicken and Dressing

Costco is stocking the fan-favorite Asian Wraps with Rotisserie Chicken and Dressing in the ready-to-eat section. “Asian wraps are back at Costco. Finally. They had replaced them with different ones. Anyone enjoy these as much as I do?” one Redditor commented. “These are the only variety of their wraps that we like. Saw them a couple of days ago in Durham, NC,” another responded.