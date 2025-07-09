11 Costco Items to Get “While Supplies Last” This Month

Some Costco items can be purchased 365 days a year – rotisserie chicken, paper towels, and eggs included. Even if these items sell out (which we have learned the hard way during the egg shortage and pandemic hoarding era, sometimes they do), you can be reassured that they will be restocked ASAP. However, there are other things that the warehouse sells that are in limited quantities. Once they are gone, they are gone for good. These items generally live in the “while supplies last” tab. Here are the 11 best items to get before they sell out.

Premier 30g Protein PLUS Energy and Immune Support Shakes

The warehouse usually carries Premier Protein shakes, but certain flavors come and go. Currently, Costco is selling an 18-pack of Premier 30g Protein PLUS Energy and Immune Support Shakes, Root Beer Float, for $36.99, but they won’t be in stock long. “Began using Premier Protein while on a soft food diet following abdominal surgery several years ago and it has become my go-to breakfast. Rootbeer Float tastes remarkably like the A & W floats I remember from my childhood,” writes one fan.

Lego Marvel Bundle

Costco is such a great place to shop for Lego building kits, but it is always significantly less expensive than other stores. The Lego Marvel Bundle will likely sell out fast at $89.97, which includes the Marvel logo and Minifigures plus the Iron Spider-Man Construction Figure. “New legos at Costco are cheaper than the lego store,” writes one shopper. “Everything was there and better priced than the lego store.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

11 Costco Products That Shoppers Say Are Secretly Luxury

ProForm Trainer 14.0 Treadmill

Looking for a new treadmill? The ProForm Trainer 14.0 Treadmill is a hit with workout enthusiasts, and just $699.97. “We just got this treadmill today and could not be happier! The delivery date was only 9 days after our purchase date which is fantastic! The delivery guys. were super nice, brought our treadmill down our stairs to the basement gym, and set the entire thing up! We connected everything to wifi, tested the fan, bluetooth, and actual run on the belt of the treadmill, and it folds up! It seems super sturdy for running which I am so excited about,” writes a fan.

Nutrius Body Mist, 4 fl oz, 3-pack

This Sol de Janeiro body spray dupe has been a best-seller at Costco, an ultra-affordable alternative that has gone viral. Get a three-pack of Nutrius Body Mist Berry Bliss, Coco Bliss, Botanical Bliss, for just $15.97 on the Costco website while supplies last. The set is even cheaper at the warehouse. “They’re cruelty-free, vegan friendly and free from harmful chemicals like parabens. All 3 scents smell amazing and leave you smelling good all day!” writes Costco Finds Northeast. “Our favorite,” commented one follower.

OPTI-FREE PureMoist Multi-Purpose Solution

I always buy contact solution at Costco. Right now OPTI-FREE PureMoist Multi-Purpose Solution, 28 Ounces, is selling for $23.97. One shopper calls it the “best on the market” in her review. “I have used this product for decades and it is the best product for daily wear contacts.”

Dawson Forte Cashmere Throw

It might be a weird time of the year to consider splurging on a cashmere throw, but this deal won’t be around by fall. Get the Dawson Forte Cashmere Throw for just $149.97. “Incredible softness and fabric strength, very high quality cashmere, let alone at Costco pricing. The manufacturer goes above and beyond to answer questions / engage with their customers. We bought three and are keeping the extras as gifts, cashmere fabric is about to be a lot more expensive,” one person writes.

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Echelon Stride 4s Treadmill

Costco also has a sensational deal on the Echelon Stride 4s Treadmill, just $699.99. One shopper maintains it is a “very quiet” machine. “I love my machine,” they continued, adding that it is a “really good deal.”

Fortessa Jupiter 13oz Tumblers

I love this set of summer-perfect glasses. Get eight Fortessa Jupiter 13oz Tumblers for just $19.97, “elegant” glassware that is a perfect dupe for a name brand. “I first saw this glassware in Pottery Barn and fell in love. Asked for it for Christmas. When I saw them in Costco I was surprised because they were a fraction of the cost! I went back to Pottery Barn to see if they were any different than Costco’s version. Nope exact same. So I was able to get a set of 8 for what would have been the cost of 4 in PB. Thrilled with them,” one writes.

PurpleRenew Mattress

I have tested almost every mattress brand and Purple mattresses are some of the most comfortable. You aren’t going to find a better deal on the brand’s trademark GelFlex Grid sleeping surfaces than at Costco. “Prepare to never want to leave bed again when you feel the comfort this mattress delivers. Setup couldn’t be easier and the GelFlex Grid is unlike anything you’ve slept on before — we can promise you that,” writes Costco Does It Again.

$1399 for a Queen online

MIU Stainless Steel Wok

Looking for a new pan for stir-fry night? MIU Stainless Steel Wok is just $29.97, and according to shoppers, it is the “best wok for the money,” one writes in a review. “I love this wok! Stir frys everything beautifully. Truly non stick if you know how to cook with stainless steel. Never add oil to a cold stainless steel wok. Heat up the wok first for a couple of minutes before adding your oil. Allow protein to self release before turning over. Don’t use the spatula that this wok comes with. It’s sharp and will scratch up the wok. I love it so much that I bought another.”

PrepWorks Multi-Function Silicone Lids

This 10 PrepWorks Multi-Function Silicone Lids set is a bargain at $14.97. “Useful in many ways, and safe, unlike plastics,” writes one shopper. “These silicone disks are useful in many ways: to cover microwaved food, for refrigerated food storage, as a trivet for hot pans, etc. They form an airtight seal against bowls, yet are easy to remove. Silicone is safe to be heated, unlike plastics.”