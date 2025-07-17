Costco offers great deals on food, cleaning products, gadgets, and more every day of the week. However, I have noticed that they are always reducing prices on already great deals, making certain things even more of a steal. This week, there are so many lower-priced items you need to take advantage of, ranging from top-of-the-line headphones to delicious and refreshing drinks. Here are 11 Costco items with “new lower prices.”

IZZE, Sparkling Juice Beverage, Variety Pack

Get a variety pack of 24 IZZE, Sparkling Juice Beverage for $16.81. “SO good and refreshing! Sweet enough-perfect blend of fruit juice (60%) and sparkling water without artificial sweeteners or sugar added-just fruit juice. My new favorite drink. Flavors are delicious. My only complaint is the cans are small and sometimes I need 2 to quench thirst as 1 is sometimes not quite enough!” writes one shopper.

Extra Sugar Free Chewing Gum, Spearmint

Stock up on gum right now at Costco. This 10-pack of Extra Sugar Free Chewing Gum, Spearmint, Slim Pack, 15 Sticks, 10-Count is $9.18. “Good value; keeps its flavor a long time,” one says. “A gum-chewers fantasy,” adds another. “Great gum texture and taste.”

AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation

Apple products are on major sale at Costco right now. Get a pair of AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation for $119.99 through July 19. “I always buy my electronics from Costco because they have better after service. It came in the mail fast and easy to connect on Bluetooth,” a shopper writes. “Best AirPods I’ve ever owned. Easy to install, comfortable, don’t fall out, sound is very clear& noise cancellation is fantastic. Also one charge last for hours.”

Oura Ring 4

Activity-tracking devices are great for anyone who prioritizes their health. My favorite is the Oura ring, which tracks everything from your period cycle to activity and sleep. Costco just got an exclusive bundle, including the Oura Ring 4 Gold Smart Ring, which includes two chargers and one month of membership. Before ordering the ring, they recommend the ring sizer kit, $10 (which comes with a $10 Costco gift card) to select the accurate size. The gold ring is $424.99.

Maison Perrier Sparkling Water

If you are a fan of fancy sparkling water, stock up on Maison Perrier Sparkling Water. This 24-pack case of 16.9 fl oz servings is $23.73. "Perrier water is simply what it takes to get me to drink water. I used to buy Arrowhead sparkling spring water, but can't find it where I live, anymore, so the more expensive Perrier is what supplants it. It's perfectly refreshing, with just the right carbonation for me, and free of the chemicals and poor taste (and, occasionally, smell) of the local tap water," one person says.

Bose QuietComfort SC Noise Cancelling Headphones

Bose QuietComfort SC Noise Cancelling Headphones are the best over-the-ear headphones on the market. I’ve been wearing the same pair for years, and they are great at drowning out noise and providing exceptional sound quality. Costco is currently selling them for just $199.99, case included. Each charge offers up to 24 hours of battery life.

Pandex 5-piece Beaded Melamine Serveware Set

Perfect for hosting a summer soiree, this set of Pandex 5-piece Beaded Melamine Serveware pieces will instantly elevate your entertaining. Each piece features a sophisticated beaded detail and is super durable, ideal for indoor and outdoor use. The pieces are also dishwasher-safe. Right now, the set is $3 off, just $16.99.

Quaker Oats Old Fashioned Rolled Oats

If you eat a lot of oatmeal, Costco is the best place to get it. Get a 10-pound container of Quaker Oats Old Fashioned Rolled Oats for $8.79. “I have this every morning in the winter with either brown sugar or maple syrup. How i make it is i fill the electric water heater, plug it in and wait seconds for it to heat. (You can get it online at costco.com) i then pour the hot water over the oatmeal, place a lid on oatmeal bowl and let it sit while i drink my coffee. Once i am done with my coffee, the oatmeal is nice and cooled some and ready to be eaten. I found this is the best way to cook it because you are not over cooking it and get more of its nutritional benefits,” one shopper writes.

Nongshim, Shin Ramyun Noodle Soup

Costco is also a great place to buy Asian noodles and Ramen. An 18-count package of Nongshim, Shin Ramyun Noodle Soup is $18.63. “One of my favorite instant ramen in a bag. I’m very grateful for Costco to be carrying this in bulk for a pretty competitive price (basically as cheap as my Asian grocery stores),” one person writes. “The Nongshim Shin Ramyun 18-pack is a must-have for lovers of spicy instant noodles. It’s ideal for quick lunches, late-night snacks, or cold days when you crave something warm and comforting. With its great flavor, satisfying texture, and versatility, it’s well worth the purchase. Just be prepared for a bit of a kick!” another writes.

Dawn Platinum Plus Powerwash Dish Soap Spray, Fresh Clean, 1 Starter Kit + 2 Refills

The Dawn Platinum Plus Powerwash Dish Soap Spray, Fresh Clean, 1 Starter Kit + 2 Refills set is a popular item online and in-stores. Right now it is $2.60 off, just $9.72. “I have been using this for a couple years now, mostly on the porcelain grates of my smoker where food debris gets really baked on to a point a wire brush doesn’t come close to cutting it. A quick hosing in the laundry tub, then a good spray down with the Dawn, let it rest for a half hour then a soaking in hot water for an hour or so and the baked on food and grease comes off easliy with a 3M pad,” one says.

Tide Pods HE Laundry Detergent Pods, Spring Meadow

When laundry detergent goes on sale at Costco, make sure to stock up. Tide Pods HE Laundry Detergent Pods, Spring Meadow, 156-count just went down in price to $32.81. “Good product not as much plastic waste as jugs. The pods come in four small plastic bags in a cardboard box equaling 156 pods. Tide gets my clothes cleaner than the new sheets do. I have tried four different brands of sheets. The pods dissolve the same as the sheets leaving my clothes much cleaner. Even though they come in a cardboard box, I don’t like the idea of the four plastic bags, but it may be the only way to keep the pods from dissolving under damp conditions,” a shopper writes.