7 Best Costco Items With Fresh Price Drops This Week

Costco has some great deals going right now, from must-have protein powders to supplements and sweets. These new low prices on fan-favorite items won’t last forever so there’s something you genuinely love on this list, stock up before the sale is over. So which groceries and health products is Costco cutting prices on right now? Here are seven of the best Costco items with price drops this week.

Kelsen Danish Butter Cookies

Kelsen Danish Butter Cookies is now $19.99 for four containers. “These cookies are our favorites and have always enjoyed them especially during the holidays. They’re a yummy treat to look forward to, and the best quality making them very gift worthy. If you want to share :),” one Costco shopper said.

Manuka Health Raw Manuka Honey

Costco has the Manuka Health UMF 20+ (MGO 850+) Raw Manuka Honey for $49.99 down from $69.99. “I use this to make ice tea instead of sugar and it’s really delicious,” one shopper said. “I had been getting a very scratchy, sore throat every couple of weeks for almost six months. Now I take a teaspoon of this Manuka honey and let it melt down my throat every night. I haven’t had a throat problem since taking Manuka honey,” another shared.

AG1 Daily Foundational Nutrition

The AG1 Daily Foundational Nutrition is currently $69.99 for 40 sticks. “Best multivitamin I have tried in years. I feel lighter in myself and my nails are growing longer and stronger so I know its doing something. I really hope Costco keeps carrying it because they are the best price I have found and I prefer that these are individually packaged versus just a bag of loose powder with a scoop,” one member shared.

Toblerone Swiss Milk Chocolate Bar

Costco has the six-pack of the Toblerone Swiss Milk Chocolate Bar for $13.99. There’s also a Toblerone Truffle Honey & Almond Nougat for the same price. “Individually wrapped golden goodness! These have the taste that you’d expect from classic Toblerone with a slightly soft truffle filling with a surprise little crunch,” one shopper commented.

Califia Farms Cafe Oat Milk

The fan-favorite Califia Farms Cafe Oat Milk ($14.99) is a hit with shoppers. “Love it! It is at a good price point, easy to store, and love the taste and calorie count,” one said. “Great value and taste,” another agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mr. Hyde Signature Pre-Workout Multi-flavor with Creatine

The Mr. Hyde Signature Pre-Workout Multi-flavor with Creatine is $31.99 right now. “My favorite pre workout I’ve been using for 5 years! The best energy and tastes delicious. I love that they now have it at Costco so I can always keep it stocked in my pantry. 10/10 recommend :),” one shopper said.

Levels Grass Fed Whey Protein

Costco has the Levels Grass Fed Whey Protein in both Double Chocolate and Vanilla Bean flavor for $68.99. “A delicious protein powder! Tastes exactly like chocolate milk even when blended with water. Literally the best protein drink I’ve ever had!” one member raved.