7 Costco Items Worth Buying a Chest Freezer For

Once you get a Costco membership and start discovering must-have items in stores, the thought of a chest freezer will come to mind now and then—should I get one? Do I need one? For some shoppers, the answer is a definite “yes”, not just to store already-frozen items but to freeze items that would go bad otherwise. So which Costco products are worth getting the extra freezer space? Here are seven items so good a chest freezer might be the next thing you buy from Costco.

Chicken Thighs

Costco’s prices for fresh chicken are so competitive one customer bought a chest freezer just to store their haul. “Costco tricked me into buying a second freezer. Well played Costco, well played. Chicken Thighs $1/lb Dedham, MA,” the shopper shared on Reddit. “Could not possibly pass this deal up. This is 1/3 the price of chicken breasts but actually like this cut more. It is so forgiving as it’s almost impossible to overcook these. Even if you do they are still moist and flavorful. This cut also works well both on the grill and in the oven. Here’s hoping it’s this price at other locations as well.”

Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich

One Costco member shared a picture of a chest freezer full to the brim with boxes of the Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich. “I read a while ago about them in this sub as being close to a Starbucks dupe. I actually like the Kirkland much better! The egg and bacon are perfect. AND, compared to $6.25/sandwich at Bucks, I save $34 PER BOX. Considering the closest Costco is an hour from me…this should tell you how good they are!” the shopper raved.

Motor City Pizza

Costco shoppers love keeping a supply of Motor City Pizzas in the freezer. “Motor City Pizza is WAY better than I thought it would be. Always have a few in the freezer, makes an incredibly easy dinner when the baby has burnt us out. It’s frozen pizza. But it’s good frozen pizza,” one shopper said.

Trident Seafoods Alaskan Salmon Burgers

The Trident Seafoods Alaskan Salmon Burgers are so good they’re worth the freezer space, fans say. “The salmon burgers can be used so many ways and cook up perfectly in the air fryer. We love them! 👍👍” one shopper raved. “Off and on in supply up here. Kinda nervous that this is end of the run for this great product. It’s been a staple in my house for years,” another agreed.

Kirkland Signature Spinach & Cheese Ravioli

Costco shoppers are obsessed with the Kirkland Signature Spinach & Cheese Ravioli. “These are always in the freezer! Just one of the two packages makes me 3-4 quick meal preps for the week, just throw in some Rao’s sauce and frozen spinach to the containers after the frozen ravioli is cooked and boom! meals prepped,” one member shared. “The spinach and cheese ravioli are and have been the absolutely best item from Costco—somehow feel like junk food or at least have the same level of addictiveness. So so good,” another shopper said.

East Coast Seafood Japanese Hokkaido Scallops

I am on board with this one—the East Coast Seafood Japanese Hokkaido Scallops alone are worth an extra freezer. “These are, without a doubt, the best frozen scallops I have ever purchased in-store (and comparable to what high-end seafood markets will ship). They aren’t injected with that plumping solution, so they’re easy to defrost and dry out for searing or baking,” one Costco member said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets

The Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets are raved about by shoppers who love how delicious and versatile they are. “The Kirkland Lightly Breaded Chicken Fillets in the green bag. They taste so similar to Chick-fil-A so we keep them in the freezer for anytime we crave fast food. Best thing is that they’re 220 calories a piece and 22g of protein, so MUCH healthier,” one shopper said.