 Skip to content

I’m a Costco Expert and These 7 Items are Worth the Membership Alone

Shoppers say these Kirkland and name-brand finds make the Costco fee more than worth it.
Avatar for Ferozan Mast
By
Published on May 22, 2025 | 6:30 AM

Costco has an almost bewildering variety of products available for members, from grocery items to boats to household furniture. While the warehouse chain offers impressive deals across the board, certain items are such good quality and value for money shoppers will make a shopping trip just to stock up on those products. From deli meats to staple groceries and gas, these Kirkland Signature and name-brand items are absolute must-haves for customers. Here are seven Costco products shoppers say are worth the price of membership alone.

Kirkland Signature Master Carve Half Ham

Kirkland Signature Master Carve Half Ham
Costco

Costco shoppers love the Kirkland Signature Applewood Smoked Master Carve Half Ham for the quality and price point, and certainly worth the cost of membership alone. “I’d add the Kirkland ‘Master Carve’ ham to that list,” one Redditor said. “Three dollars a pound, and it’s a cut above every other ham I’ve had outside of a deli. Slightly smoky, slightly sweet, not too salty. I like to shave a pile of thin slices and add it to a grilled cheese sandwich (which is a technically melt at that point, but whatever).”

Eggs and Egg Whites

Costco eggs
Shutterstock

Costco offers a variety of eggs including organic and pasture-raised. “This for sure. Some products I know Publix puts on BOGO fairly often (almost always a brand of Greek yogurt on BOGO), but even then that’ll usually make it par or slightly cheaper than Costco. Eggs and egg whites alone pay for my Costco membership though,” one Redditor said.

11 Costco Products That Shoppers Say Are Secretly Luxury

Smoked Salmon

Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon
Costco

Smoked salmon is notoriously expensive, but Costco offers both farmed and wild-caught at highly competitive prices. “Dino chicken nuggets and smoked salmon do it for me. They don’t have our favorite toilet paper, paper towels, or other things we’d buy in bulk, but that’s at least enough to justify the membership,” one Redditor said. “When we need tires, that particular year is a little more worth it.”

A Tank of Gas

car getting gas gas at costco gas station
Shutterstock

Obviously gas prices “In LA, Costco gas is often 40 to 50 cents cheaper than other gas stations. This alone is worth the cost of membership,” one shopper said. “Even at 10 cents less, if you drive an average amount and get 30mpg, that’s $40 a year in savings, so 2/3 of the cost of membership,” another commented.

7 Costco Products That Are ‘Secret Steals’ According to Members

Dog Food

Kirkland Signature Nature's Domain Beef & Sweet Potato Dog Food 35 lb.
Costco

The Kirkland Signature Nature’s Domain Dog Food is a fan-favorite Costco item. “It’s like $40 for a 35lb bag. An equivalent one is at least $60 at a pet store,” one member shared. “Kirkland dog food is made by Diamond. It is the equivalent to Diamond Naturals. It’s the only reason I have a Costco membership. It’s $20 cheaper than Diamond Naturals and I have 3 large breed dogs who eat way too much,” another confirmed.

Contact Lenses

Kirkland Signature™ Daily Disposable 90-pack
Costco

Costco’s pricing for glasses and contact lenses has become the stuff of legend. “Just canceled my contact lens purchase at the optometrist for $300. Bought the same one online at Costco for $132. 😌 The savings just paid for my membership. This is no longer available but we also get super cheap automobile and home insurance from Costco,” one shopper said. “Same for me with hearing aids. Saving $6000 is pretty good for a $60 or $120 annual fee,” another agreed.

Kirkland Signature Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags

Kirkland Signature Trash Bags
Costco

The Kirkland Signature Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags are ridiculously good value for money, shoppers say. “I just replaced my box of Kirkland garbage bags that I bought 6 years ago,” one member said. “Only $15 for 100 good quality garbage bags. Paid $17 for 96 count Tampax. I have no complaints. Kirkland coffee is made by Starbucks for almost half the price. I also appreciate their easy return policy.”

Ferozan Mast
Ferozan Mast is a writer for Eat This, Not That! Read more about Ferozan
Filed Under
//
More in Groceries
  • 7 Walmart Memorial Day Deals to Grab Before They Sell Out

    7 Walmart Memorial Day Deals to Grab Now

  • Wild Groceries

    7 Wild New Grocery Products People Love

  • Costco Shoppers Complain This Fruit Never Ripens

    Costco Shoppers Complain This Fruit Never Ripens

  • 7 Costco Snacks Shoppers Say Are Perfect for This Summer

    7 Costco Snacks Perfect for Summer Cravings

  • Costco Big Savings

    7 Costco Items Where Buying in Bulk Saves You

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.