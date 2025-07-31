This Kirkland Snack Has a Big Quality Problem, Shoppers Say

Costco‘s Kirkland Signature Protein Bars are one of the most controversial products available at the store—customers seem to either love them or loathe them. Available in Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Chocolate Brownie, Chocolate Peanut Butter Chunk, and Cookies and Cream, each bar contains 190 calories, 21g of protein, and just 2g of sugar, which shoppers agree are excellent macros.

So far, so good. The problem appears to be the play-dough-like taste and texture, which can vary wildly. “There is a huge Quality Control issue with them. About 10% of the time the texture is amazing and they’re the best protein bars I’ve ever had (not counting the candy bars with nuts that some ppl call protein bars). About 10% of the time they’re either rock hard or something went wrong in the mixing and they’re not great. The rest of the time they’re pretty decent for the stats and especially the price,” one Redditor said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without

“These bars have been my favorite for many years. But not now. Twice I have had very dried bars that are crumbly and have a whitish appearance,” one Costco shopper wrote in the reviews. “The first time, about a year ago, it was the chocolate chip cookie dough, and this time, about a week ago, it was the chocolate brownie! It seems the quality control is missing things!” Another agreed, saying, “Formula must have changed? I’ve been a 5 star fan of the chocolate chip cookie dough bars for years until recently. New dated bars are dry and chalky as if not sealed when wrapped. Both online and in store purchase attempts. Please resolve. I also noticed the expiration dates are shorter but these taste expired.”

When quality control issues aren’t an issue with the bars, Costco members absolutely rave about them. “Pretty sure the chocolate peanut butter protein bar is the best one I’ve ever had!” one said. “Yea the peanut butter flavor is absolutely based. I crave those all the time,” another agreed.

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Other customers say the taste is irrelevant when the macros are so good. “I don’t get people that complain about em. They’re convenient and hit your macros. Choke em down, you’ll be fine,” one fan said. “I’ve had worse. They’re good for what they are. If you want better taste, you’re gonna have to sacrifice the macros drastically,” another agreed.

Those looking for an alternative to the regular protein bars might appreciate the Kirkland Signature Chewy Protein Bar in Peanut Butter & Semisweet Chocolate Chip flavor. These bars have a lower protein count (10g per bar) but taste great. “This is the only protein bar with real food in it. It is delicious and loaded with chocolate and protein. We have tried dozens of brands over the years but this is very satisfying without all the soy filler in it,” one Costco shopper said of the fan-favorite bars.