6 Costco Kirkland Products That Shoppers Call “the Store’s Best-Kept Secrets”

From ice cream to olive oil, these Kirkland finds shoppers swear are better than name brands.

Costco‘s Kirkland Signature private label fully deserves its cult status amongst members of the warehouse chain. Products under the Kirkland umbrella are considered just as good if not better than the name brand options, with a price point that cannot be beat. With so many options available in stores and online, it can be overwhelming deciding what to grab on your next shopping trip. Luckily Costco members are very vocal about their favorite products, making it easy to compile a list of must-haves. Here are six Costco Kirkland items shoppers consider the store’s best-kept secrets.

Kirkland Signature Moisture Shampoo

The Kirkland Signature Moisture Shampoo is one of the brand’s best kept secrets, fans say. “I love the Kirkland shampoo and conditioner,” one shopper said. “They are $10 a bottle and last me about 6 months. My hair feels amazing, better than many high end brands.” Another compared it to more expensive options in the reviews, saying “I’ve been using the Kirkland Signature Moisture Shampoo for a while now, and it has been great for my hair. It’s surprisingly high quality for the price point, easily competing with much more expensive salon brands.”

Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream

Costco shoppers are obsessed with the Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream. “This is, by far the best vanilla ice cream we’ve had! It’s so creamy and delicious. And somehow, when we take it out of the freezer, it’s scoop-able right away,” one member said.

RELATED: 7 Costco Items Shoppers Say Are No Longer a Good Deal6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature 100% Spanish Extra Virgin Olive Oil

The Kirkland Signature 100% Spanish Extra Virgin Olive Oil is an absolute must-have. “Excellent quality for the price. This olive oil has a smooth, mellow flavor that works well for everyday cooking without overpowering dishes. It’s versatile, reliable, and great to have on hand for sautéing, roasting, and salads. A solid staple that I will continue to repurchase,” one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Organic Chicken Stock

Kirkland Signature Organic Chicken Stock is perfectly seasoned with many saying it’s the best they’ve ever bought. “Only Chicken stock I will use if I have no homemade stock in the freezer! So good!” one member shared.

Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Patties

Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Patties are the perfect 80 lean/20 fat burger. “Bought these after a competitor stopped carrying Quick’N Eat frozen patties. ABSOLUTELY EXCELLENT taste. Better than almost any fast food chains’. Definitely will continue to buy. Please don’t discontinue,” one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Non-Drowsy AllerClear Antihistamine

Kirkland Signature Non-Drowsy AllerClear Antihistamine 10 mg is one of the most raved about products under the KS label. “You really can’t beat this price for this quantity,” one shopper said. “I need an antihistamine all year long because of a dust allergy. These pills are small and easy to swallow. It doesn’t make me drowsy at all. Very convenient!”