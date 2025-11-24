6 Costco Kirkland Buys Up to 70% Cheaper Than Name Brands

Costco shoppers know that Kirkland Signature products are often dupes of the big name brands for significantly lower prices, without sacrificing quality. The private label has hundreds of different items under its umbrella, but some of them are so competitively priced they’re almost 70% cheaper than buying the name brand version. From batteries to coffee, breakfast foods to baby must-haves, these items can save hundreds of dollars. Here are six Kirkland Signature buys half the price of the big name brands.

Kirkland Signature Uncured Bacon and Gouda Egg Bites

Kirkland Signature Uncured Bacon and Gouda Egg Bites are $14.52 for 10 at my local warehouse, whereas if I go to Starbucks I would pay $5.45 for two (and that’s before taxes!). That makes the Kirkland Signature 46.3% cheaper than Starbucks. I always buy these egg bites and can tell no difference whatsoever in taste and texture

Kirkland Signature Chinet 18 oz Plastic Cups

Kirkland Signature Chinet 18 oz Plastic Cups are $13.59 for 240 ($0.06 per cup), vs $23.68 for 200 for Solo Cups on Amazon ($0.12 a cup). That’s a nice neat 50% discount for the Kirkland Signature, which customers are obsessed with. “I have always purchased Costco’s Big Red Cups. My husband often has jam sessions at our house and the guys always bring beer. The cups are sturdy, a good size for beer, and Costco prices are the best,” one customer said.

Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic Breakfast Blend

The Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic Breakfast Blend ($44.99 for 120 pods, so $0.37 a pod) is essentially the Costco version of Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, which is $73.96 for 96 pods (0.77 a pod). This makes the Kirkland Signature just under 52% cheaper.

Kirkland Signature Green Tea Bags

Kirkland Signature Green Tea Bags are $13.49 for 100 ($0.13 per bag), compared to Ito En Oi Ocha Green Tea Bags which are $5.78 for 20 ($0.28 per bag). This makes the Kirkland Signature 53% cheaper than Oi Ocha. “Just dare to compare out there the price of matcha or a decent quality Japanese green tea in other websites or stores,” one Costco shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Alkaline AA Batteries

Kirkland Signature Alkaline AA Batteries are $15.99 for 48, compared to $21.81 for a 20-pack of Duracell AAs. That makes the Kirkland Signature AA batteries a whopping 69.5% cheaper than Duracell. "Excellent, long-lasting batteries that are significantly cheaper than the not-Costco brand," one recent shopper said in the reviews.

Kirkland Signature Diapers

Kirkland Signature Diapers are $39.99 for 222 diapers ($0.18 per diaper) vs Huggies, which is $49.49 for 168 diapers ($0.29 per diaper). That makes the Kirkland Signature diapers about 38% cheaper than Huggies, which really adds up when you think of how many diapers little babies get through. That’s worth the cost of membership alone!