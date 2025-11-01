11 Costco Kirkland Finds Insiders Know Save You Big This Week

Kirkland Signature is one of the greatest brands on the planet. Costco’s name-brand alternative enables members to save lots of money without compromising taste, quality, or value. In fact, many of the Kirkland Signature items are manufactured by name brands, meaning they are basically the same item for less. Right now, some Kirkland items are a better value than others. Here are 11 Kirkland finds insiders know save you big this week.

Kirkland Signature Keurig Coffee Pods

Keurig coffee pods are pricey. Kirkland brand pods are the way to go if you want the same quality taste but don’t want to spend a fortune. Keurig backs them for seamless use with their machines and offer much more bang for the buck. And, right now, a box of 120 is an additional $8 off.

Kirkland Signature Foodservice Foil

Kirkland Signature Foodservice Foil is a fan favorite with shoppers, backed by the Reynolds Wrap, stamped on the box’s front. “Like all of Costco products this is a large roll of tin foil. The price is fair for the amount that you get and the weight of the tin foil is comparable to other top brands on the market,” writes a shopper.

Kirkland Signature Extra Virgin Olive Oil

One of Costco’s most highly hyped products is their Kirkland Signature Extra Virgin Olive Oil, “particularly the single origin ones that come in the glass bottles,” one specifies. “The quality is superb and I’m just a bit more hopeful that it’s not adulterated counterfeit crap like so many other seemingly reputable brands are,” another says.

Kirkland Signature Pesto

Foodies love Costco’s pesto. Kirkland Signature Pesto is “hands down” high-quality and “as good as any other you’d find at the supermarket (actually better because it’s not shelf stable, so no preservatives) and a larger quantity,” states a fan. Another adds that the jaw of mashed basil is “a deal and very versatile,” while a third says it’s “delicious” compared to other stores.

Kirkland Signature Baby Formula

Kirkland Signature baby formula, made by the pharmaceutical brand Perrigo, is a bargain. The company confirmed in 2011 they were behind the Costco-branded version when the partnership extended to Canadian stores. “Our acquisition of the infant formula business last year has been a great growth driver for our Company,” Perrigo CEO Joseph C. Papa stated on behalf of Perrigo. “The addition of Costco’s Canada business will create even more opportunities to help consumers save money on quality, affordable healthcare.”

Kirkland Signature Kitchen Drawstring Bags

Kirkland Signature Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags are a popular item. “The trash bags,” aka Kirkland Signature Kitchen Drawstring Bags, are not to be slept on, according to one Redditor. “I came here to say this! A box lasts forever. I’ve never had a bag bust, and they’ve helped me move about a million times!” Another agreed.

Kirkland Signature Greek Yogurt

Kirkland Signature Green Yogurt is another winner for saving money. “The fat-free plain Greek yogurt. Just like Fage,” one popular comment reads. “YES. I just got my first container this week and I am shocked at how good it is. It might even be better than Fage!” another agrees.

Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks

Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast are hailed by kids and adults alike for tasting like Chick-fil-A. The frozen nuggets are antibiotic, hormone- and steroid-free and a 3-ounce serving has 16 grams of protein. “I think the Kirkland’s nuggets are Chick-fil-A nuggets. I love them,” a shopper says.

Kirkland Signature Oxi Powder

Kirkland Signature Oxi Powder is a mainstay in my laundry room. I used to buy Oxi-Clean, but then I tried the less expensive version, which works better. “Their version of Oxi-Clean is what oxi-clean used to be. It is much, much better at removing stains than the current version of oxiclean,” one person says. “And roughly half the price,” another adds.

Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream

Don’t waste your money on name-brand ice cream. Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream is just as good if not better. “The super premium vanilla ice cream is unbeatable,” one highly liked Reddit comment reads. The creamy ice cream is “the most delicious ice cream I’ve ever tasted. I’d heard all the hype and finally got some the other day, and boy did the hype deliver! Fan for life now,” another poster said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Sticks

My daughter loves beef sticks, but they get expensive. Costco Aisles shared about a brand new protein-packed Kirkland Signature item. “Just hit the shelves at Costco, Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Sticks (12-Pack). 100 calories, 0g total sugar, and 10g protein per serving,” they wrote. The bag is $12.99.