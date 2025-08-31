11 Kirkland Products Costco Shoppers Swear By

Hundreds – at least 550 – Kirkland Signature products are scattered around your local Costco warehouse. These range from diamond engagement rings in the jewelry cases and mattresses in the home goods sections to cartons of milk in the dairy section and even beer and vodka if your store sells wine and spirits. However, some products are more popular with shoppers than others. Here are 11 Kirkland products shoppers swear by.

Authentic Italian Lasagne That Tastes Homemade

Shoppers keep returning to the Costco freezer section for Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna, maintaining that it can pass for homemade lasagna. “The top was a mound of cheese and sauce with sausage poking through,” our reviewer says, adding that it tastes “far better than your average frozen lasagna, and it’s made with choice ground beef, sausage, real cheese, and tomatoes.”

Durable Trash Bags That Are a Total Bargain

Generic trash bags usually pale in comparison to name brands, but at Costco, “the trash bags,” aka Kirkland Signature Kitchen Drawstring Bags, are the real deal, according to many Redditors. “I came here to say this! A box lasts forever. I’ve never had a bag bust, and they’ve helped me move about a million times!” Another agreed.

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

The Best Dried Mango for Less

People are also obsessed with Kirkland Signature Dried Mango. Shoppers note that it is basically candy masked as dried fruit, and it is such a great deal compared to other stores. One shopper calls the snack “Fruit crack cocaine.” Another recommends stocking up, because it has a long shelf life. “Not that it needs to last forever,” they said. However, the theory that “it’s fruit so it must be healthy” leads to the “whole bag disappearing in 4 days,” they said.

KCup Branded Coffee Pods for Less

Keurig coffee pods can be pricey, but the fake ones never work as well. Keurig backs Kirkland Signature brand pods for seamless use with their machines and offer much more bang for the buck. The warehouse also partners with branded brewers, including Starbucks and Green Mountain.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Addictive Chocolate Almonds

Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Almonds, one of my mom’s guilty pleasure, have been a best-seller at the warehouse for years. “Those chocolate almonds get me every time, they’re so good I can’t help but shove my hand in the container and eat 100 every time I pass by lol,” one shopper says. “They’ve been an obsession of mine for at least 10 years,” another writes. Warning: “7650 calories in the whole barrel” and “2550 calories per day if you eat 1/3rd of it per day,” another warns. “Yeah the only way to win is to not play at all. I just cannot buy these.”

The Best Olive Oil in Town

Kirkland Signature Extra Virgin Olive Oil, “particularly the single origin ones that come in the glass bottles,” one shopper specifies, are far better than those sold for a lot more at your local grocery store. “The quality is superb and I’m just a bit more hopeful that it’s not adulterated counterfeit crap like so many other seemingly reputable brands are,” another says.

https://www.costco.com/kirkland-signature%2C-organic-extra-virgin-olive-oil%2C-2-l.product.100334841.html

Vanilla Ice Cream That Is “Unbeatable”

Shoppers swear that Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream is better than name brands and so much more affordable. “The super premium vanilla ice cream is unbeatable,” one highly liked Reddit comment reads. The creamy ice cream is “the most delicious ice cream I’ve ever tasted. I’d heard all the hype and finally got some the other day, and boy did the hype deliver! Fan for life now,” another poster said.

7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without

The Best Seaweed Packs

Kirkland Signature Seaweed has my daughter’s approval, and many other shoppers who aren’t even crazy about seaweed in general agree. “If you like seaweed, which I hate, the organic seaweed things in the green package are delicious, I’ll eat a whole box of those things,” one person says.

Peanut Butter Filled Pretzels You Won’t Be Able to Stop Eating

Peanut butter-filled pretzels are delicious, and Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Pretzels are not only a steal, but delicious. “Peanut butter pretzels are definitely my favorite,” says a shopper. “Those pretzels have been outlawed at my house because I have zero self control around them and eat them like a hamster stuffing my pouches,” another joked.

Pesto That Tastes Straight From an Italian Deli

Kirkland Signature Pesto is “hands down” high-quality and “as good as any other you’d find at the supermarket (actually better because it’s not shelf stable, so no preservatives) and a larger quantity,” states a fan. Another shopper adds that the jar of mashed basil is “a deal and very versatile,” while a third says it’s “delicious” compared to other stores.

Sheets That Feel Like They Cost Hundreds of Dollars

Kirkland Signature 680 Thread Count Sheet Set, $74.99 online for a Full set, are basically several hundred dollar sheets for less. “They feel like a $200 set of sheets, incredibly soft right away and so high quality! I had the entry level Brooklinen bedding in the past, it was expensive and never felt this good. Costco wins again! Also the $99 down duvet is chefs kiss,” writes one Redditor. They are “extremely soft yet crisp” and the fitted sheet “has wonderful elastic-reinforced corners that make the sheets easy to put on the mattress and KEEP on the mattress if you are not a sound sleeper,” writes one reveiwer on the Costco website. “I have bought other highly praised sheets such as Brooklinen and these are equivalent if not better in quality to their percale/luxe sets in my opinion.”