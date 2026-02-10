7 Costco Kirkland Finds Shoppers are Grabbing This February

These Kirkland favorites are flying off shelves at Costco this month.

Costco’s Kirkland Signature brand is one of the best reasons to opt for a membership—the private label has so many top-quality groceries and household staple items under its umbrella, from bakery cookies to paper towels. Shoppers are always sharing tips and recommendations about their favorite products online, both seasonal and year-round must haves. So what’s hot this month? Here are seven Kirkland products shoppers are snapping up in February.

Kirkland Signature Take & Bake Pizza

The Kirkland Signature Take & Bake Pizzas are on sale at some Costcos, to the delight of members who love them even at full price. “Take and bake pepperoni pizza on sale for $6.99 is an automatic buy,” one shopper said. “Even better when two links of Kirkland mild Italian sausage and extra cheese are added. I can never leave well enough alone.”

Red Velvet Cookies

Some Costco locations are carrying Kirkland Signature Red Velvet Cookies in the bakery (it’s a seasonal item). “Rare and obscure! Red Velvet Cookies. Yes, you read this right! Found at my local Costco, they had Red Velvet Chocolate Chip Cookies. Let me just say that they may be the best thing since the $1.50 hotdog and soda,” one happy shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hawaiian BBQ Pork Bowl with Garlic Rice and Pineapple

Shoppers are calling the new Kirkland Signature Hawaiian BBQ Pork Bowl with Garlic Rice and Pineapple their favorite prepared dish from the Costco deli. “Is it Hawaiian? absolutely not, it’s BBQ pork not kalua-style, and the pineapple & vegetables are not really Hawaiian. Is it delicious though, absolutely – loved it with sriracha on top,” one fan said.

Kirkland Signature Seven-Layer Dip

The Kirkland Signature Seven-Layer Dip is on sale at some Costco locations. “Seven-Layer Dip for $3.99/lb (Culver City),” one Los Angeles-based member shared. “They discontinued this dip from my location,” another responded. “If it is coming back….. I’ll be a happy man.”

Mini Beignets Filled With Caramel

Costco shoppers are obsessed with the Mini Beignets Filled With Caramel, saying they are impossible to keep for longer than a day or two. “I froze some of them for later…tomorrow 😉,” one member joked.

Kirkland Signature Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissant

The Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissants are addictive, shoppers say. “Originally, I picked up the standard blueberry muffins that are great. Then I saw these in one of the Atlanta stores. Decisions were made and I came home with them. OMG, they’re amazing!!! Run, do not walk to pick up some for your household,” one member raved.

Kirkland Signature Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar Cake

Costco members are raving about the Kirkland Signature Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar Cake. “New Choc Chip Cookie Bar Cake … did not disappoint. I was worried it might be too sweet… I was wrong, I actually like it better than the Tuxedo Bar cake!” one shopper said. Another member said they tried it and barely got to have more than a piece. “I bought one. had a small piece. Woke up the next morning and my adult kids demolished it. I bought a second one. Had one small piece. Same thing happened. I’m not buying a third one right now.”