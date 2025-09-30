7 Costco Kirkland Items Families Say Save Them Hundreds a Year

A Costco membership isn’t free, but most devoted shoppers say it pays for itself and then some. In fact, some claim they save hundreds of dollars a year on Kirkland Signature items alone. Some items are exponentially cheaper than name brands with savings that add up over time. Here are 7 Costco Kirkland Signature items families say save them hundreds a year.

Kirkland Signature Keurig Coffee Pods

Keurig coffee pods are expensive and definitely add up over time. Keurig backs Kirkland Signature Coffee Pods for seamless use with their machine, but the in-warehouse brand offers much more bang for the buck. The warehouse also partners with branded brewers, including Starbucks and Green Mountain.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Paper Towels and Toilet Paper

Kirkland Signature paper goods are always on my shopping list, and those on social media agree. “Toilet paper and paper towels,” writes one shopper. “It’s why I have the membership. Everything else is just a plus,” another agrees. “Dude they have the best toilet paper and paper towels. Literally nothing comes close. We ran out of the Kirkland toilet paper and had to buy 4 pk of angel soft. I was in disbelief. It was half the size and not comfortable,” a third says.

Kirkland Signature Foodservice Foil

If you are worried that you are buying an off-brand by saving money with Kirkland Signature Foodservice Foil, don’t be. The Reynolds Wrap name is stamped on the box’s front. Costco shoppers prefer the cheaper option for its high quality.

The Rotisserie Chicken

Perhaps the most famous item at Costco is the $5 rotisserie chicken. The warehouse has never raised the price, even when poultry prices increase. They are even cheaper than raw chickens, and less than half the price of other stores.

Kirkland Signature Diapers and Wipes

Kirkland Signature diapers and wipes will save new parents hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars. “Currently using Kirkland wipes and diapers with my baby and they’re better than anything else we tried,” one shopper says. “Same, on baby 2. We only buy Kirkland diapers and wipes now. So few blowouts,” another person on Reddit agrees. “I’ve been a nanny for over 10 years and have had multiple nanny kids use Kirkland brand diapers and wipes- they’re great! The wipes are very gentle and friendly to sensitive or eczema prone skin and the diapers fit well and can hold a long nap in without leaking,” a third says.

Kirkland Signature Kitchen Drawstring Bags

There is nothing garbage about Costco’s trash bags. “The trash bags,” aka Kirkland Signature Kitchen Drawstring Bags, are amazing, according to one Redditor. “I came here to say this! A box lasts forever. I’ve never had a bag bust, and they’ve helped me move about a million times!” Another agreed.

Kirkland Signature Extra Virgin Olive Oil

One of Costco’s best items is their Kirkland Signature Extra Virgin Olive Oil, “particularly the single origin ones that come in the glass bottles,” one specifies. And, you can’t beat the price. “The quality is superb and I’m just a bit more hopeful that it’s not adulterated counterfeit crap like so many other seemingly reputable brands are,” another says.